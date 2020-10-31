Shatel: Let’s remember the Husker Halloween game where the goal posts came down

“And we were not going to turn the ball over and we were going to get turnovers.”

Now there’s something from the past that could be put to good use in 2020. When was the last time Nebraska’s goal was to be the more physical team against Wisconsin or Iowa?

And when was the last time that happened?

Much like the line-in-the-sand win over OU in 1978, the 1992 Colorado game was illustrated by loud pops, crunches and collisions.

The first came on the opening play, when CU bobbled the kickoff and was swarmed under at its 10.

On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Koy Detmer’s pass to Lamont Warren was high and glanced off Warren’s hands.

Outside linebacker Travis Hill, sitting back in coverage, easily picked off the pass.

Then came the noise. “It was so loud,” Alberts said, “you could just feel it in your bones.”

I have certain images from that game. One is Hill’s interception. Another happened at the beginning of the second quarter, with NU first-and-10 at the CU 47 and leading 7-0.

Osborne called a counter sweep to Calvin Jones, who was a runaway train that day.