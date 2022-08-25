Shatel: Looking back at the last time Nebraska played abroad — Tokyo, 1992

The hand came out of nowhere. It grabbed my right arm and pulled me down some stairs and into a back alley room.

It was a gambling hall.

Cool.

So went an innocent stroll down a busy Tokyo street back in December of 1992.

The memory came back this week. As ordered.

Nebraska has traveled 4,000 miles to Dublin, Ireland to play Northwestern on Saturday. But I’ll watch on my couch.

Perhaps I’m still recovering from that Bullet Train ride 30 years ago.

I covered the Huskers’ last game on foreign soil — the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl, NU vs. Kansas State in Tokyo, Japan. So the boss suggested I gather up some memories and put them into a column this week.

It’s been easier said than done.

Not because of old age or memory. Because that trip to Japan wasn’t exactly full of keepsake moments or stories or even a compelling game.

Don’t get me wrong: Japan is a fascinating country. Wonderful people. I’m glad I made the trip.

But by the end of a 38-24 Nebraska win, there was a Husker team and staff that were completely exhausted and wondering if they had done the right thing.

There’s one common thread to Tokyo and Dublin: the urgency of victory.

We know what this Saturday means to Scott Frost and Co. Back in 1992, Nebraska needed to win to clinch the Big Eight title or Colorado would make the Orange Bowl.

That they had to travel 6,000 miles to do it had more than one Nebraska official saying: What were we thinking?

All for a total of $115,000.

The Dublin trip has been sold as a celebration, a perfect marriage of Husker fans and Ireland tourism.

It’s at the beginning of the season, bodies and minds are fresh, and you can sense a buzz and excitement from the social media posts of those on the Emerald Isles.

But 1992 was a much different story.

By December, the Huskers had played what seemed like two seasons — with three bye weeks.

There was the phase of getting freshman quarterback Tommie Frazier ready to play, Frazier’s splash, the blowout of Colorado on Halloween, and the drive into the ditch at Iowa State.

It was an absolute grind and now there was this last detail, a 6,000-mile trip to play Kansas State on Dec. 5.

This was a most dangerous game. Bill Snyder’s program was emerging. And Osborne would have to beat them without the comforts of home — or KSU Stadium, which was usually filled with Big Red fans.

There was little or no buzz about this trip in Nebraska. The game was an end-of-season afterthought, before Christmas. There seemed to be fewer Nebraska fans in Tokyo than some Big Eight trips.

Again, some of the memories of 30 years ago have faded. That’s why this week I enlisted the help of Eric Olson, who also covered the game for The World-Herald.

Olson, who covers sports for the Omaha Associated Press bureau, was on my “Press Box Lounge” podcast this week and brought back several images.

» We flew over on a KFAB Husker Travel package. The flight from San Francisco to Tokyo was filled with “Californians For Nebraska” who were a fun group to hang with in the back of the plane.

» The two teams flew together — perhaps to save money?

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, a noted control freak, demanded his team sit on the side of the plane where they wouldn’t face the sunset.

The game was still four days away.

At the game, Snyder also requested his team get a certain sideline. I was sitting so far from the field I couldn’t tell who was on what sideline.

» Tom Osborne was cranky. Osborne, himself a master of control, was out of his element. The Coca-Cola Bowl folks were in charge of the hotel, the practice site, the schedules, all that.

Not conducive to trying to win a big game. But that was the deal.

» The Huskers practiced at Meiji Jingu Stadium, an old-school baseball park and home of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, a Japanese professional baseball club.

The sidelines and yard lines were marked by masking tape.

» There was a pre-game press conference with both coaches. When Osborne left early to attend practice, a Japanese reporter asked Snyder, “Okay, what do you really think about Nebraska?”

Coach Bill didn’t bite.

» There were hot dogs on the hotel’s breakfast buffet. I frequently visited McDonald’s, where I ordered by pointing at photos on a place mat at the counter.

» The concierge at our hotel not only spoke English, he spoke Omaha. He played in the College World Series for Arizona State.

» Eric and I got one day of tourism on Saturday, the day before the game. We took a bus tour of the countryside and Mount Fuji with Ken Hambleton and photographer Randy Hampton of the Lincoln Journal Star.

The trip ended with a Bullet Train ride back to the city. That’s where Eric and I were whisked into the back-alley gambling hall.

The first room looked like it was for small rollers. Apparently the more you won, the more you earned your way into the next room. And so on.

We didn’t last that long. It was back to the hotel bar to prep for the big game.

Oh, right. There was a game.

NU was up 14-0 after one quarter and 21-7 at half. Calvin Jones ran for 186 yards. Frazier ran for three touchdowns and was named MVP of the “bowl.”

But that’s not what I remember about the game.

The lasting image was the loud rock music that blared nonstop — especially between plays. The huge crowd of Japanese fans stood and danced most of the game.

Meanwhile, one side of the stadium had red pompoms, the other side purple. But the crowd’s allegiance was to fun. The Nebraska fight song played and purple pompoms waved. K-State scored and the red pompoms were in action.

Over in a corner of the dome, the Texas Southern band kept everyone entertained.

“I thought I was at a dance,” offensive tackle Zach Wiegert said after the game.

“I liked it,” said linebacker Travis Hill. “My mother went to Texas Southern. The biggest thing at Black universities is halftime shows.”

Osborne was happy to win and head home. He admitted he almost snapped before the game when Tokyo officials asked him to lead the team through another tunnel to go through some “dad gum balloons.”

Meanwhile, a junior linebacker named Trev Alberts put the experience into perspective.

“It’s worth it in the sense that we’re Big Eight Champions,” Alberts said.

“But it’s a lot of hassle to go through. Of course none of the players see this money ($115,000). I’m glad it’s for the University but the guy who puts it on gets $5 million. We had a hard time getting anything we needed.

“It was a gamble. The Japanese definitely benefited more. But they didn’t understand how important this game was to us.”