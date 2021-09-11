Shatel: Man, woman and child! It's time again for Nebraska-Oklahoma

You’ll hear how for nearly two decades, Oklahoma-Nebraska was the game of the year in college football, how writers from every city knew Norman and Lincoln so well they had favorite bars and restaurants.

You’ll hear how it was more of a Greek saga than a rivalry, a clash of titans who were polar opposites, irresistible Switzer vs. immovable Tom Osborne. How they pushed each other up the ladder to greatness.

You might see a video where Switzer brought a bag of tacos to the Bob Devaney show the night before a game on TV, see a photo of Osborne on his knees, pounding the turf in anger in one Husker-Sooner clash.

You might hear some bar room historians say the classic era ended in 1988, Switzer’s last year. But there were memorable moments in the Big 12. Josh Heupel’s magic in 2000. Eric Crouch making a stadium shake in 2001.

There were moments the old rivalry let itself go, like the 1997 blowout in Lincoln when NU coaches stopped by the OU coaches’ booth at halftime to show them how to stop the option. True story.

I suppose some are looking at next week’s game in Norman as the bookend to that one.

Bottom line: Everyone of a certain age will be going on about their favorite memory this week. Let them go. Patronize us.