Shatel: Mark Whipple and Scott Frost are marrying offensive schemes with confidence

LINCOLN — Sometimes you get lucky, Mark Whipple says.

Whipple was talking about the long road that brought him to Memorial Stadium, to this football marriage with Scott Frost.

Any career usually starts with connections. The former quarterback at Brown got into coaching in 1980 when one of his coaches at Brown had a connection at St. Lawrence, the Division III team in Canton, N.Y.

In 1990, Tom Coughlin, who would lead the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles, took the job at Boston College. He wanted Whipple to coach his quarterbacks. Send me your resume, Coughlin said.

Weeks later, Whipple hadn’t heard back from Coughlin. Then he discovered he’d sent the resume to the wrong address.

Then there were the Steelers-Browns games.

Whipple said Cleveland wanted to hire him twice when he was with Pittsburgh. Twice, he said, the Steelers blocked him from interviewing.

Then when Bill Cowher retired from football in 2006, Whipple and the staff were fired.

Timing is everything. Whipple’s career is filled with some bad breaks, but mostly good.

Whipple’s full body of work met a young quarterback named Kenny Pickett at Pitt. Together, they made Pickett an NFL prospect.

And Whipple one of the hottest offensive coordinators in college football.

Meanwhile, Frost was in need of an offensive makeover to save his Nebraska career.

“I don’t have an agent,” Whipple said. “A third party reached out (on behalf of Frost). Scott and Matt Davison came to Pittsburgh and we got to know each other.”

Now class is in session. In one of their first meetings, Whipple reportedly drew up some plays. Frost questioned whether one of the schemes was possible. Whipple said, “Sure, I’ve been doing that my whole career.”

The head coach is now the student. And you can see the impact already in the smile on Frost’s face when he talks about his new mentor.

“I am fascinated with him,” Frost said. “He’s a little like me in that he remembers every play he’s ever run.

“He knows what he does and how he does it and likes it and so do I. It’s been really fun and challenging at times.

“He’s really smart and his level of coaching is really impressive. There are things he does that are definitely going to make us better.”

Which brings up an age-old question: What if Frost had had this kind of experience around from the beginning?

It’s a question with no answer. The privilege of youth is that you don’t know what you don’t know until, well, you know it.

Why didn’t Frost summon the experience of a Whipple or Mickey Joseph when he came to Nebraska in 2018? Because he had a serious comfort level with the young — and inexperienced — coaches on his UCF staff.

And some lessons are learned the hard way — and hopefully learned in time.

It’s the easy second-guess. And not just back in 2018, but perhaps Frost could have made these moves a year or two ago?

“I wouldn’t say that,” Frost said. “That staff we had was good enough to win almost anywhere.

“Some of those guys are good enough to coach anywhere. Sometimes it takes a different fit for things to work.

“I do know this group we have now are really good coaches and really good recruiters and I like the fit.”

Four of the new hires — except for Donovan Raiola — have extensive experience at the major college level. They’ve seen most everything.

But there’s a fine line to walk when you’ve been hired to help a head coach. That is, he’s still the boss.

“There are certain things a coach wants done a certain way,” said Bill Busch, the new special teams coordinator. “And that’s your job to figure out how to do it.”

But the real growth takes place when the new coaches get together in meetings, trading ideas and experiences. Forging a bond, a chemistry, that must be ready when the ball goes up in Dublin, Ireland next August.

“The one thing that we can help with is make each position get better,” Joseph said.

“You have some experienced guys coming in here, that have seen a lot, an offensive coordinator that’s coached decades. We can help make the players better ... and make Scott feel comfortable with the scheme he wants to see, that he’s always included in it, so if he wants to change, then he gives us that change.

“At the end of the day, he’s been really trusting what we’ve been doing. It’s been great chemistry. It’s not easy but he’s a guy who loves Nebraska and loves this program and knows where it needs to go.”

This is legacy stuff for Frost. For an old vet like Whipple, it’s another chance to be a ball coach, make new relationships and continue the never-ending chase.

That is, the chase of the perfect play, the perfect game. Put together a new puzzle.

At their core, offensive coaches are tinkerers. Chemists. Take a little bit of this that’s worked and some of that. See if they can make something nobody’s seen before.

See if they can make something explode.

“I have a lot of respect for Scott, and what he’s done in the past,” said Whipple. “Two smart guys who have proven they can work together. That’s what is going on now.

“I know our guys have bought in. Our offensive staff in a short time has gotten along. That takes some time. But the marriage is off to a good start. There are going to be some pot holes, you just have to learn to fill them together.”

Whipple said he hasn’t had time to watch film of what Frost ran the last four years — and probably won’t. He said he and Frost are meshing their two offenses together, try to find what will work, and keep the terminology and signals simple.

This marriage has to work fairly fast.

“I’m learning a lot of really good things that they’ve done here in the past,” Whipple said. “Then you got to learn the personnel. We’re taking some guys and putting them in new places. It’s been really good.

“It’s going to take both of us, and he has a lot to give me. That’s the great thing about this game. When I was a young coach, I learned that when you stop learning, you stop evolving.”

That’s how old coaches get to become old coaches.

