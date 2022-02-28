Shatel: Nebraska assistants will make an impact, but how much and how fast, is the key

First downs and second guesses:

Yes, Scott Frost’s new assistants are on the clock. But first they have to find the clock.

“Those guys (quarterbacks) did good ‘cause I didn’t know where the hell I was going,” said Mark Whipple, Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator, about the first day of spring practice

“The thing is, I’ve been doing it one way for three years (at Pittsburgh). All of a sudden, I’m thinking about the plays. Then I’m like, where do I stand? Do I stand this way?

“Jay (Terry, equipment manager) did a good job of telling me where to go.

“The clock … I look up and they’ve got nine clocks up there. I thought the two minute (clock) was behind me. I thought we had 21 seconds left. Turns out we only had seven.”

There’s still more than six months to get that figured out before Pat Fitzgerald awaits in Dublin.

One thing was clear after the first day of spring practice: the new assistants are going to make an impact. How much, and how fast, is the question of the spring.

— Mickey Joseph: The receivers coach spoke on attention to detail. Stance. Alignment. Coming off the ball.

But as he talked about the emergence of sophomore Alante Brown, he spoke of Brown’s love for football. And how that will make NU a better team next fall.

The more you love the game, the more you’ll want to succeed at it.

How do you get someone to love the game?

“Challenge him,” Joseph said. “Maybe he wasn’t trained to love it. Maybe they weren’t pushed to love it.

“If that’s what it takes for him to love it, that’s what I'm going to do. If it’s in their heart to love it but they don’t know how, it’s our job to get that out.”

Joseph says he will call out his receivers on every little mistake. And stay on them night and day.

“I want you there on time,” he said. “If not, you’re going to get a phone call or text from me, 11 p.m., or 5 in the morning. I’m going to stay on top of them. It’s my responsibility. If we don’t play well, it’s on me.”

— Donovan Raiola: What can an offensive line coach do in 15 practices? Especially when two potential starters are out and they need to identify a center.

First things first. Get the big uglies to fire off the line. Play aggressive.

“I just think the biggest thing is bringing that daily attitude,” Raiola said.

“Nebraska offensive lines, if you watch them from the past, the one thing you notice is those guys played so hard. It’s fun to watch. That’s the biggest thing we’re trying to instill. That attitude. That effort.

“It takes a lot of thinking out of it. Sometimes if you think too much out there it puts you in a trance.”

No trances on day one. Frost said he’s already impressed by how the line fired off the ball. This might be a most important ingredient.

— Whipple: The veteran has a lot on his plate. He’s got to sort out which quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will play and what they do best. Not to mention how well his line will block.

But Whipple’s not going to ease into it. On Monday, he already had the offense going through two-minute drills - an area they were less than sharp at last season.

As for the playbook, here it comes.

“We’re going to give them a lot,” Whipple said. “They’re going to have to work at it and study. We’ll add some things. From what I’ve seen today, we’ll be able to add some more.”

— Bill Busch: The newly-promoted special teams coach had the quote of the day. He said his favorite people in the world are: His wife, his daughters, and a punt returner.

Don’t forget punt blockers, too.

Busch told me he wants to make the blocked punt a staple of the Husker special teams - just like when the program led the nation in blocked punts when Busch was a young assistant at NU from 1990-93.

“Some things will be different,” Busch said. “Some things I’ve done in the past. And also here, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Rutgers. I’ve been in the Big Ten. I know what works.”

Finally, there’s a full-time guy to make sure it starts working for Nebraska.

Other than that, Casey Thompson took the first team snaps at quarterback, the sun was out, players talked about a renewed energy and purpose, there was a bounce in most steps and smiles all around. I even got the stoic Raiola to smile.

You gotta love the spring.

— Some Creighton fans are a little nervous this week. They wonder what their team’s NCAA bubble status is with UConn and Seton Hall coming to town - and point guard Ryan Nembhard out for the season.

Former Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen, who spent five years on the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee (and was chair in 2018), says the injury will be considered.

But so, too, will the fact that CU played more road games (10) than home (nine) in the Big East due to COVID.

“We present a complicated case to the committee,” Rasmussen said. “A lot of it will depend on what we do, but also the other teams that are in the last discussion.

“I don’t want to speak for the committee. Every year is different. You’re trying to look not only at what we’ve done the whole year but what they are now.

“I wish I could tell you we’re in. I can tell you this: if we didn't play another game, we’re in the tournament. But how will these next three or more games impact the committee’s thoughts and the résumé? It will be an interesting discussion.”

— Greg McDermott makes a strong case for Big East coach of the year but Providence’s Ed Cooley will win. To the champs go the spoils.

One more and I’m outta here: I have a very cool memory of Mike Wilmot, but it didn’t happen in the Creighton Prep Birdcage or a high school football game.

It took place in a backyard barbecue, with the legendary Rick Majerus as the centerpiece.

This was during a College World Series, at the midtown Omaha home of Joe and Jeanne Hauser.

Joe grew up in Milwaukee, on the same block as Majerus, the College Basketball Hall of Fame coach who took Utah to the 1998 Final Four.

Majerus was in town for some reason and had to see his buddy Joe. So Hauser invited Big Rick over for a cookout, along with a posse of local basketball coaches and Jesuit priests.

As Majerus joked, “I only hang out with priests and basketball coaches.”

One of them was Wilmot, who was a Milwaukee native and, like Majerus, graduated from Marquette High School. Wilmot also served as an assistant to Majerus at Marquette University in 1983.

I’ll never forget listening to Majerus hold court, telling stories of games and players gone by. The fireside hoops chat went long into the night.

“Bro” Wilmot was one of the great coaches in Nebraska high school history. The record says so.

But that night, Wilmot had the Majerus stamp of approval. And I can’t think of better validation.

Now they’re together in heaven, with an endless supply of chalk and grease boards.

