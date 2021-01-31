Shatel: Nebraska could take a lesson from Northwestern on stability

And I hear most of Husker Nation saying it’s not fair to compare Nebraska to Northwestern. I believe I hear some folks in Wildcat purple saying the same thing about Nebraska.

Yes, we know Nebraska has the sizable edge in history and heritage, but that’s not the point.

That is, why would Northwestern do such a thing?

Have the poobahs in Evanston not considered that Coach Fitz may have hit his ceiling? Do they not want to throw a line in the water for a coach who can get them to the Rose Bowl and beyond?

Heck no. They like their guy and the players he recruits and the things he represents. They think he has more evolving to do. They want to stick around to see how the movie ends.

Imagine that.

This reminds me of a story about a couple of athletic directors at Nebraska who decided nine wins a year were not good enough. There may have been a sports columnist who agreed, but this old scribe’s memory gets foggy.

History has been kind to a good coach named Frank Solich, and now it has begun to smile upon Bo Pelini. We don’t need to debate those sagas again.