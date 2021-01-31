Shatel: Nebraska could take a lesson from Northwestern on stability

Say it ain’t so. Am I becoming a Big Ten robot?
The horrifying thought crossed my mind as I read the recent news about the Big Ten football coach who got an extension.
Did you see it, Husker Nation?
Check out his résumé: In 16 years at his school, he’s 106-81 with nine winning seasons, six losing seasons and one 6-6 year.
His teams have won 10 games three times, including in 2015 and 2017. He had one nine-win season.
He won the Big Ten West twice, but two years ago he was 3-9 and finished last. He’s 0 for 2 in Big Ten championship games.
He’s been to 10 bowl games, but none of them of the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six variety.
And Wednesday, that coach was rewarded with a 10-year extension that goes through the 2030 season.
The coach is Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern. And when I saw the news, I found myself nodding in agreement.
What do you say, Nebraska? Would you give a 10-year extension to a coach with that record?
Perhaps a better question is, would you take Fitz’s record right now? I realize that’s like asking a man who has been stranded in the desert if he’d like a Diet Dr. Pepper. Heck yes, anything sounds good.
And I hear most of Husker Nation saying it’s not fair to compare Nebraska to Northwestern. I believe I hear some folks in Wildcat purple saying the same thing about Nebraska.
Yes, we know Nebraska has the sizable edge in history and heritage, but that’s not the point.
That is, why would Northwestern do such a thing?
Have the poobahs in Evanston not considered that Coach Fitz may have hit his ceiling? Do they not want to throw a line in the water for a coach who can get them to the Rose Bowl and beyond?
Heck no. They like their guy and the players he recruits and the things he represents. They think he has more evolving to do. They want to stick around to see how the movie ends.
Imagine that.
This reminds me of a story about a couple of athletic directors at Nebraska who decided nine wins a year were not good enough. There may have been a sports columnist who agreed, but this old scribe’s memory gets foggy.
History has been kind to a good coach named Frank Solich, and now it has begun to smile upon Bo Pelini. We don’t need to debate those sagas again.
We all know the story, how Nebraska has been searching so long for a feeling it once had that it appears to have gotten lost.
That restlessness, always reaching, is a Nebraska thing. Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne were nearly chased out. It was a Big Eight and Big 12 thing, too. A way of life in the SEC.
The Big Ten tends to operate a little differently. It’s not true everywhere, but in most Big Ten burgs, comfort, sanity and security top the rankings.
I’ve had another name for it: Boring. Settling for less. Perhaps you’ve said that, too, when you see that Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz gets $500,000 for winning eight games.
But would a little sanity and stability be so bad?
I see the man in the desert is too parched to answer. Let me explain.
I’ve been writing about the same things for nearly 20 years. Lack of execution, lack of scheme, lack of this, lack of that. Husker football is a mad, mad, mad, mad world.
There’s so much overanalyzing and impatience and anger over every little thing. And I get it. The desert can be a massive foe.
But the joy has been nearly drained out of Nebraska football. And that stinks.
From the time I was introduced to this wonderful tradition in 1978, the thing that has always struck me about Husker football was not the winning. It was the experience.
The excitement.
The joy.
Yes, all that winning made it easy. But NU went 23 years between national titles.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I think it had more to do with Husker fans liking their coach, what he and his players represented, how they played and the security of knowing it would be back next year, and the year after that, and so on.
You can still get mad and demand national relevance and pound your fist, but doing it from a place of stability and sanity sounds pretty good. Doesn’t it, Nebraska?
I hope Nebraska can get back to that place, that Scott Frost can bring sanity and stability to his school the way Northwestern’s favorite son has done on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Here’s why it’s important.
One, because this is who Nebraska is competing against. Northwestern has become a machine, a la Iowa and Wisconsin. The Wildcats know what they do best, they’re perfectly happy doing it and if they don’t get you this year, you’ll have to deal with them again next year.
It’s hard to compete against that if you’re clutching the seat on a roller coaster.
Second, handling adversity. Take the transfer portal. Nebraska lost several transfers this year. Fans got upset.
But others, like Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas, lost more. It’s the free agency era in college football. Par for the crazy course.
You better feel good about your program, have some inner peace, or the transfer portal could make you lose your mind.
And you wonder how many players leave — or how many don’t come — because there’s not much joy in Mudville these days.
That’s not to say that Nebraska should start throwing around 10-year extensions or stop watching the program with a critical eye.
I’m saying the next time Nebraska is in position to enjoy winning, I hope it embraces the simple things, and what it means to have a refreshing glass of Diet Dr. Pepper.
Just as soon as they get out of the desert.
