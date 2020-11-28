Shatel: Nebraska could use a little more boring and a little less drama

I can’t believe I’m about to write this, but here goes.
Nebraska football needs a little boring.
I may lose my press box card and buffet privileges for this. Sports writers major in journalism and minor in drama. When it comes to college football, give me the wacky characters and colorful quotes and rivalry wars.
Once upon a time, Nebraska was the very definition of boring. Run, run, run, score. Win, win, win, win.
Then Tom Osborne, looking like a kid at the dentist, would take a couple of questions and say, “Well, is that about it?”
And I would dream the dream of Nebraska letting down its hair and showing some personality.
Maybe the pandemic has made me a little goofy, but Nebraska could use a little more boring and a little less drama.
The latest edition came on Friday, after the Huskers lost a hard-fought game at Iowa.
In the postgame Zoom press conference, Nebraska coach Scott Frost complimented his team’s effort and fight. But then he wandered into new territory.
While discussing center Cameron Jurgens’ continuing issues with snapping the ball to the quarterback, Frost accused Iowa players of clapping on the sideline to throw off Jurgens’ timing.
The next thing you knew, Frost and Nebraska were punchlines all across the country.
I have no idea if the Hawkeyes were trying to mess with Jurgens. But it wouldn’t be a first.
For any team.
This kind of thing falls under the category of gamesmanship, where coaches and players push the limits of sportsmanship to see if they can rattle the other guy.
Once upon a time, boring old Nebraska might partake in this exercise. I still remember the 1994 game at Kansas State, when Wildcats’ quarterback Chad May complained about NU’s Christian Peter giving him a special greeting after sacking him.
Hearing that made us chuckle in the press box. I’m sure there were some chuckles on Friday in Iowa City, too.
Now I’m a press box wag, not a guy who has to read the defensive front, make line calls and snap the ball. But I was wondering how a center, concentrating on snapping to his quarterback, could hear audible noise all the way from the sideline.
If it came from across the line, with defensive linemen and linebackers barking out signals to confuse the offense, I’d get it. But from the sideline? Seems like a stretch.
What does the center do when the stadium is full of home fans screaming to entice a false start?
Anyway, according to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, the officials came to him at halftime and told him of NU’s complaints and asked that the Hawkeyes refrain. Ferentz said he told his players that if they were doing it, knock it off.
There might be some gamesmanship in there, too. The accusation did not make Ferentz happy.
Big mistake.
Frost is going to stick up for his players, and they love him for that. But accusations like this are better kept between the two coaches, maybe over the phone the following week.
Support Local Journalism
For good reason.
You do that at your own risk with Grumpy Old Man Ferentz.
Look, I’ve made my own accusations when it comes to the Iowa coach and his program. They lead the nation in vanilla.
Not anymore. Lately, Ferentz, 65, has loosened his collar and turned news conferences into mic-drop sessions. He gets more hits than TikTok. Earlier, he torched P.J. Fleck and burned the boats before leaving Minnesota with victory.
Maybe, as they say, you stop caring what they think at a certain age.
Like Frost, Ferentz is going to stick up for his guys, too. So during Friday’s postgame presser, he was ready when Iowa writers asked about Frost’s accusation.
The Head Hawk went off. It was all PG-rated. He was animated. Ferentz basically mocked the accusation and said Frost was full of corn.
Again, I hesitate to complain here. The stuffy, bland Big Ten needs all the spice it can get.
But Nebraska, in the middle of a third straight losing season, doesn’t need the extra drama. Ferentz's press conference tirade went viral on the web, throughout college football and on the networks.
And it looked like Nebraska was blaming the sideline clapping on a day it fell to 1-4 with self-inflicted miscues.
You could feel the smirks. Whatever happened to Nebraska football?
It came off as an excuse, when the clapping — if it happened — is one of those things you have to adjust to and play above.
I don’t think Frost meant for this to be a story. I think it was intended to be one line in a press conference where he hailed his team’s toughness and railed against its lack of discipline.
But you have to be careful with public accusations, especially when you’re on Old Man Ferentz’s lawn.
This probably falls under the category of when things go wrong, they snowball. But is it an unnecessary distraction that gets in the way?
Under it all, there was a stout performance by a Blackshirt defense that matched Iowa’s physicality and a Frost-coached quarterback who regained his form.
And there are three games left — maybe — and still time for NU to get to 4-4 if it can show up like that down the stretch.
Wouldn't a little boring winning be nice?
Meanwhile, Frost finished his presser with a promise to silence the doubters, just as he did as a player. Big Ten coaches have heard Frost’s declarations before and been ready for him.
Frost seizing redemption as a head coach would be fantastic theater and one of NU’s all-time stories. If the coach can stay out of his own way.
To that end, maybe it would be wise if Frost didn't let the other Big Ten coaches know when he’s coming.
If anyone asks, you didn’t get that from me.
Nebraska travels to Iowa for Black Friday showdown
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.