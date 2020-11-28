Shatel: Nebraska could use a little more boring and a little less drama

Anyway, according to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, the officials came to him at halftime and told him of NU’s complaints and asked that the Hawkeyes refrain. Ferentz said he told his players that if they were doing it, knock it off.

There might be some gamesmanship in there, too. The accusation did not make Ferentz happy.

Big mistake.

Frost is going to stick up for his players, and they love him for that. But accusations like this are better kept between the two coaches, maybe over the phone the following week.

For good reason.

You do that at your own risk with Grumpy Old Man Ferentz.

Look, I’ve made my own accusations when it comes to the Iowa coach and his program. They lead the nation in vanilla.

Not anymore. Lately, Ferentz, 65, has loosened his collar and turned news conferences into mic-drop sessions. He gets more hits than TikTok. Earlier, he torched P.J. Fleck and burned the boats before leaving Minnesota with victory.

Maybe, as they say, you stop caring what they think at a certain age.