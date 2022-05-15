Shatel: Nebraska football documentary is as direct and raw as the '90s teams

LINCOLN — The first time he met Tommie Frazier, Dwayne Harris said he thought Frazier was a jerk.

Except he didn’t use the word jerk.

With a typical shrug, Frazier acknowledged that when he arrived at Nebraska in 1992, he was a jerk.

Except he didn’t use the word jerk.

That honest and comical exchange was my favorite part of the “Day By Day: The Rise” premiere Thursday night.

The first installment of the docuseries is as direct and raw as those teams. In that sense, it serves that unforgettable era well.

Wait. Are we still talking about the ’90s?

It’s been nearly 30 years. And Nebraska and the ’90s are a running joke in the Big Ten. The Huskers are the uncle who can’t keep his eye on the present because he’s so busy recalling the glory days.

There are countless Nebraskans who are ready for something new to talk about.

In the meantime, the terrific “Day By Day” is a free pass to jump back in the time machine. With reels of lost footage from that era, and entertaining storytelling from roundtable interviews with the players, it’s a fun ride.

It’s a story every Nebraska fan should know — those who lived through it and those who are tired of hearing about an era they are too young to remember.

For sure, it’s a show every current Husker player and coach should watch. And take notes.

“Those teams will be talked about forever,” said Steve Warren, the former defensive tackle. “Just the characters that were around. And the things that happened.

“But it’s the championships that attract people.”

Three national championships are powerful. But the beauty of “Day By Day” is it explains the underlying why to the story, the real legacy of those teams.

They were uncommonly tough. Resilient. Man, they went through a lot.

This chapter starts in 1991, with a coach and program who can’t win the big one. The Unity Council. A shift in recruiting. Bringing in closers.

The players weave us through the building process. The gut punch of the Florida State loss. The determination that followed.

Frazier’s brilliance. And then the blood clots. The retelling of the 1994 Kansas State “Matt Turman” game is great fun.

But the thing that struck me was the honest portrayal of Brook Berringer, a side even those of us who covered these teams every day didn’t always know.

Berringer was the All-American boy. But beneath the small-town good guy was a steely fighter. He begged to play with a collapsed lung. He wasn’t about to step aside for Frazier to return and start the 1995 Orange Bowl.

And how did Tom Osborne decide whom to play in that famous game? I was fascinated by the answers.

The show ended after that national title win over Miami. And it felt like they hadn’t even started yet.

There would be tragedy ahead. Death. A national controversy and spotlight when everyone screamed at Nebraska for winning at all costs.

This is no fairy tale. And I can’t wait to see the second installment — due this fall — to see how the producers deal with the Lawrence Phillips story and all the other troubled cases that often had Husker Nation arguing with itself.

How will Osborne tell the tale of 1995 when, the morning after winning a second consecutive national title, the coach looked tired and defeated?

Producers Josh Davis and Mark Brungardt and executive producer Justin LePera promised the legend they would tell it straight. In the first installment, they did.

Davis (2000-03) and Brungardt (2003-04) are former Huskers who got to know LePera, a Hollywood director and producer of feature films and documentaries.

In 2017, ESPN scrapped a plan to do a “30 for 30” on the Nebraska ’90s. Perhaps a reason was Osborne’s reluctance to participate.

“We had to talk Coach Osborne into doing it,” Brungardt said. “At first he said no. He had been burnt from previous experiences.

“We promised Coach Osborne it would be done the right way. He said if you cover what was accurate and what was true, he had no problem with it.

“The end result is true to the legend that Tom Osborne is, and it was important for us to get this out for him.”

Osborne, who attended the premiere, said he learned a lot of things he didn’t know.

“There were things going on inside the minds of players and the team I didn’t know about,” Osborne said. “I knew what was going on on the field. There was a chemistry between the players. I didn’t have to do a lot of motivating.”

One of the important parts of “Day By Day” is an assistant coach, perhaps Ron Brown, saying that the staff had to change the type of players it was recruiting. The line was, “We needed players who hated losing more than they loved winning.”

A couple of stories were explained in graphic fashion.

One came the day a group of Huskers first saw Christian Peter. They made fun of how Peter was dressed. The freshman defensive lineman immediately wanted to take on the four or five players.

No fight ensued. But the Husker players knew Peter was a different breed.

Then came the story of how a group of freshman football players were being harassed in a Lincoln establishment. The courageous locals chased the players out and then followed them back to their dorms.

There, a group of their Husker teammates emerged from the shadows and whipped the would-be tough guys.

The teams of the ’90s had those brawlers. No matter the score or circumstance, the Huskers were fighters. They were closers.

Their three national titles are the headline. But let’s be real: Given today’s world, that’s an accomplishment that will never be equaled again.

But go beyond the highlights, the confetti, and you find the real message here. It’s the toughness, and relentless day-by-day attitude, that should be the goal of every Nebraska player who ever puts on a uniform.

“I told Frank Solich we had a lot of stars aligned,” Osborne said. “We had an experienced coaching staff and some of the best players we’ve had.

“But the thing was, they were fixated on having a great team. Every so often you win a championship when the opportunity arises. These guys were determined to get it and then go get it again. That’s kind of unusual.”

That’s a lesson that should never get old.

