Shatel: Nebraska needs to do one thing during the spring game — find confidence

LINCOLN — Grab the binoculars. What do you want to see Saturday?

Hope, thy name is Casey Thompson. What’s his command of the offense? The moment?

What’s his release? How does the pass look? Are there happy feet in the pocket? Or poise?

Reassurance, thy name is Trey Palmer. How does he get open? How often? Can he dial up the big play as easily as Scott Frost says?

Optimism, thy name is run game. Is there a spark in the offensive line? Some speed and shifty moves we haven’t seen from a running back?

Spring games don’t count next fall, as associated head coach Mickey Joseph says. But even the cynics look for a reason to believe.

These binoculars will be looking for one thing — the thing that has been missing in Frost’s four-year regime, a thing I’m not sure has a name but a thing that you recognize when you see it.

Swagger. Confidence. Attitude.

That is, the knowledge that no matter the time or score, the team knows it’s going to make a play when it counts. It’s going to execute.

It’s going to win.

College football is talent meets coaching meets preparation meets hard work. But the X-factor is confidence, that swagger that leads some teams across the finish line while other teams watch.

This is the missing piece to the Husker puzzle. It's been a team that finds ways to lose while seemingly waiting for the other shoe to drop in the big moments.

Frost has shuffled the deck in search of answers. And even with new assistants and important transfers, I wonder how a team that doesn’t know how to win learns the secret. And how long it takes.

Joseph, the former receivers coach at LSU, is a confident chap who has coached many confident chaps. Championships and big wins breed confidence.

Good news, Husker fans. The Mick says that confidence is coming.

And it began with the hiring of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

“It starts with Whipple,” Joseph said. “He’s big on finishing.

“He points it out on film. The worst thing you can have in the film room is where they point out one of your players for not finishing. So we harp on finishing, finishing, finishing.

“We also harp on what’s important: Next. Don’t worry about what just happened. Don’t let first down beat you second down. Get to the next play.”

But can a player change the mindset of a program? Can one player who makes big plays and touchdowns rub off on the group?

I saw that once with a guy named Tommie Frazier. But those things are rare, Joseph said.

“I think a quarterback can do it,” Joseph said. “But I think it’s big that it comes from the coaches.”

Joseph recalled Ed Orgeron, his boss at LSU, telling his staff that any bad practice was on them.

“Ed said when he was with Jimmy Johnson at Miami that when there was a bad practice, Jimmy would say, 'That’s on you guys (coaching staff),'” Joseph said.

“When you have bad practices, that’s on us. We have to take responsibility. We allowed it to happen. If the players know we are going to accept responsibility for that, they’re going to bust their tails not to have a bad practice.”

Joseph added, “I think football is different. Maybe in basketball one guy can do it. But in football, you have to get 11 guys going the right way, they’re all on board.

“And that’s what you’re seeing with this team. Everybody’s on board with it. Everybody’s finishing. Everybody’s flying around. We’re getting better day by day.”

Joseph offered a window into his process — and what’s going on behind the curtain this spring.

First, when asked about receiver Oliver Martin, he said the receiver needed to become more confident.

Confidence starts with the individuals before it can form the shape of one collective team.

Then Joseph was asked to give Palmer a grade for his spring and transition to Nebraska from LSU.

Joseph said “B.” Asked what it would take for Palmer to get an “A,” Joseph said that was something that wouldn’t happen until January.

The message: The “A” is something to be pursued, but not attained, until after the season.

And perhaps never.

That’s a characteristic of all great coaches and players. They never arrive. They’re never finished. There’s always another game to win, another goal to chase.

Get a whole team thinking that way, and you have something. That’s why Frost and his staff are pursuing players who love the game and the craft. The process. The chase.

“We’ll start the summer right after the spring game,” Joseph said. “On April 10, I’ll ask my guys to catch 10,000 balls before we report back in August. They caught 5,000 this spring. Now they're going to catch 10,000.

“Then I’ll know we had a good summer.”

That mentality has to start at the top. Joseph, who hasn’t been around Frost until this spring, said the coach has been demanding of players.

“He’s been telling them to finish,” Joseph said. “If Frost is doing that, they’ll do it. Whatever he asks them to do, they’re doing.

“And that’s the sign of a good football team.”

Time will tell. Maybe Saturday will tell. We’ll know it when we see it.

