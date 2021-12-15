Shatel: Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple isn’t fazed by anything

I’m kind of a feel guy, been to a lot of places. The one thing that struck me, when you walk in the facility, there’s no feeling that there’s a 3-9 team. There’s a positive feedback.”

Whipple said his connection to Frost goes through Chip Kelly, who played for New Hampshire when Whipple was offensive coordinator there. He knows the Oregon offensive style well.

“We have a lot of respect for each other,” Whipple said. "You use concepts from everything you see. We talked, it was really good. We’ll see what it’s going to be.”

Whipple said he's looking through the transfer portal for quarterback and NU has had many calls.

» On what he wants in a quarterback.

“Be a leader. Tough. It’s always nice to coach talent. I try to gear the offense to the quarterback and everyone’s different.

“It’s not really about size, height. We’re not in the NFL. I’d probably go back to one thing: those guys are competitive.”

Whipple then said "pardon my French" and said “those guys are (jerks).”