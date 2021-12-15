Shatel: Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple isn’t fazed by anything

Lincoln — Here comes the blitz.
Mark Whipple has seen a few. This one is armed with cameras and phones and tape recorders, a rather large group of Nebraska media heading directly to Whipple’s table in the Memorial Stadium press box.
A bigger media group than he had at University of Pittsburgh, right?
“Yeah,” Whipple says. “But it was bigger than this at the Super Bowl.”
We’ve seen our share of offensive coordinators and gurus and hot young play-callers through the revolving door the last 17 years.
They’ve been analyzed and picked apart and raked over the hot coals. The OC job at Nebraska is not for the faint of heart.
It reminds of the day when Tim Beck was introduced as offensive coordinator in 2011. The first thing he said at his news conference was, “Take it easy on me, guys.”
This was different.
Much different.
Let’s let the 64-year-old, 41-year coaching veteran explain.
“Ryan Day (Ohio State head coach) was a GA for me at UMass,” Whipple said, when asked about coaching in the Big Ten.
“Kevin Wilson (OSU offensive coordinator) is a good friend. Don Brown (former Michigan defensive coordinator) is one of my best friends.
“I’ve been around Paul Chryst. Coach Ferentz, I’ve known Kirk for a long time. Bret Bielema, I’ve talked to him, had breakfast with him when he was with the (New England) Patriots.
“Billy O’Brien was a GA for me. I’ve known Bruce Ariens. Roman Gabriel was a mentor to me. Andy Reid, we use a lot of stuff that way. Mike Holmgren. Pat Shurmur.
“I got to coach in the Pro Bowl. Had a pretty good week. I was the quarterback coach with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. I didn’t screw that one up.”
Whipple is not dropping names. Just facts.
This job will not be too big for the man.
Pressure? Twice he’s been on staffs that were let go, including one a year after winning the 2006 Super Bowl with the Steelers when Mike Tomlin took over.
He always moved to the next job. There was always another offer.
He knows everyone and has seen just about everything in college and pro football. Almost everything.
Whipple explained that and much more in a 30-minute interview on Wednesday.
» On why he came to Nebraska after the successful year he had at Pitt.
“It’s Nebraska.
“As a young guy growing up in (Phoenix) Arizona we used to go to the Fiesta Bowl.
“Ronnie Brown and I were classmates at Brown (University). I’d go over and watch practice when Nebraska would come to the Fiesta Bowl. About 150 kids, trucks all over the place at Scottsdale Community College, they kind of took over the town.
“I stayed late. I saw it first-hand. I was at the Nebraska-Arizona State game when Arizona State upset them (1996).”
Better not mention that to Frost. Anyway, Whipple added the 1971 Nebraska-Oklahoma game to his list of Husker influences.
“I’m a guy who likes challenges,” Whipple said. “I’ve been everywhere, done everything. But I haven’t been to Nebraska. Haven’t coached in the Big Ten.
“So, why not?”
» On his offensive philosophy.
“Do what the defense doesn’t think you’re going to do. Try to be different, be sound.
“I’ve been a coach a long time and just really excited to work with Coach Frost.
I’m kind of a feel guy, been to a lot of places. The one thing that struck me, when you walk in the facility, there’s no feeling that there’s a 3-9 team. There’s a positive feedback.”
Whipple said his connection to Frost goes through Chip Kelly, who played for New Hampshire when Whipple was offensive coordinator there. He knows the Oregon offensive style well.
“We have a lot of respect for each other,” Whipple said. "You use concepts from everything you see. We talked, it was really good. We’ll see what it’s going to be.”
Whipple said he's looking through the transfer portal for quarterback and NU has had many calls.
» On what he wants in a quarterback.
“Be a leader. Tough. It’s always nice to coach talent. I try to gear the offense to the quarterback and everyone’s different.
“It’s not really about size, height. We’re not in the NFL. I’d probably go back to one thing: those guys are competitive.”
Whipple then said "pardon my French" and said “those guys are (jerks).”
“I’ve never really seen a winner at the quarterback position be a nice guy. That’s what it comes down to: competitive nature. Bringing that out in them.
“And be honest with me. I don’t need yes men. I need you to tell me the truth. What do you like to run? I’ve got enough stuff. We want it geared toward them.”
» On if Frost told him he would leave the offense alone.
“We’re going to work together. It’s collaborative. (Frost) is a smart guy, and has had a lot of success. I don’t have all the answers.
“They need help. It goes back to “Remember the Titans” — “I need help.” He does and he knows his guys that way.
“We’ll both be involved. We’re going to keep a lot of the terminology the same, we’ll change some of it.
“I have some terminology from when I was with Andy Reid in Philadelphia. Hardest year I ever had was 2004, I left UMass, had to learn a whole new terminology and teach it to a rookie quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers).
“This won’t be as difficult as that. We’ll marry some stuff, we’ll want our guys to play fast and be comfortable.”
» On his philosophy on short-yardage downs in the Red Zone.
“Russ Grimm said it best: good teams run the ball when the defense knows they’re going to run it. That’s in my DNA.
“But I also go back to what I said at first: I want to do what the defense doesn’t think I’m going to do.
“When you’re in the AFC North and it’s cold and the wind is blowing 40 miles an hour and you have to run the ball ... you have to win in Cleveland, Baltimore, Cincinnati is cold.”
As he spoke, a mid-December thunderstorm was preparing to come down on Memorial Stadium. Winds up to 90 miles an hour were raging.
I joked to Whipple that this is how the wind blows every day during football season. He chuckled.
But he probably wouldn’t care. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator isn’t fazed by anything.
“My wife said I got something to give,” Whipple said. “When I left UMass (in 2018), people said you’ve got a lot to give and it proved out at Pitt.
“I believe I can help Nebraska.”
Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2022 recruiting class
Signee Spotlight: Victor Jones stuck with Huskers to be a deep-threat receiver
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Victor Jones
6-2, 184, WR
Orlando (Fla.) Olympia
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: West Virginia, UCF, Wake Forest, Arkansas
How he got here: Nebraska was the first school to offer Jones a scholarship after Scott Frost built a relationship with him while he was coaching Central Florida. Jones in turn became the Huskers’ second commit in the 2022 class when he picked NU on April 1 over several other Power Five offers. He first visited on Sept. 4 and stuck with the Huskers through the overhaul of the offensive coaching staff, largely thanks to constant communication with Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Jones played in the highest classification of high school football in the talent-rich Sunshine state, and his team went 5-5 both seasons. He had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven receiving touchdowns this year, and 43 catches for 718 yards and 10 offensive touchdowns in 2020.
Our take: Jones is 6-foot-2 with a 10.86-second 100-meter dash time. He intends to use that speed to be a factor in the return game, as he’s scored on three kick returns over the past two seasons. Jones was used in a variety of ways offensively. He has the size to go up for jump balls, but he actually received more short passes because he’s adept at breaking tackles and has impressive acceleration and change-of-direction. Jones said Frost wants to use him as a vertical deep threat, and he has some experience as a red zone weapon. Jones’ body control could help him be a key contributor in a couple years.
They said it: “I’m very excited. I feel like this is a big move for me and the best move for me, based on Coach Frost’s history and what he does with the offense and how he builds teams.” — Victor Jones
Roll the tape.@victorjonesjr1#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/iFlNxLwVc0— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Richard Torres adds big arm to Husker quarterback room
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Richard Torres
6-5, 210, QB
San Antonio Southside
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa
How he got here: Nebraska was the first major-conference program to offer Torres in mid-March. NU took a bit of a chance on him, but the Huskers’ offer scared off most other Power Five programs except for Kansas State, which effectively became his other finalist. Torres came to a Friday Night Lights event, liked what he saw, and selected NU over the Wildcats in mid-June. After a sparkling start to his senior season — 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in just a few games — Torres tore his ACL on an option play. He’s had three months of rehab and should be able to come to Nebraska healthy enough to compete in spring camp since he's intended to enroll early. NU likes Torres’ arm strength and mobility for a guy his size.
Our take: Torres’ size, skills and recruiting story are comparable to Heinrich Haarberg, who just completed his freshman year at Nebraska. There’s a lot to like about the measurables and potential, and a lot of room to grow. How long will it take for Torres to grasp the Mark Whipple offense and run with it? Torres will have to learn to function in the pocket and read the whole field — his best work tends to come while scrambling. It'll also be interesting to see how he does as a leader. Torres is an upside guy who has to first surpass Haarberg — who has a year on him — before he’d beat out a transfer or Logan Smothers.
They said it: “He’s throws it over 70 yards. He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.” — Southside coach Ricky Lock
Roll the tape.@richie_2112#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/GZNnwjSbmn— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Jake Appleget can add to a Lincoln Southeast tradition with Husker LBs
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Jake Appleget
6-4, 210, LB
Lincoln Southeast High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Minnesota, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Yale
How he got here: Appleget has been a three-year starter for Lincoln Southeast, and the Knights have a 22-8 record in that span. He amassed 197 tackles and nine interceptions, as well as over 900 yards and 13 touchdowns offensively. Nebraska offered him after a private workout in early June. Minnesota gave him his second Power Five offer a day later. He officially visited NU in mid-June and committed two days later. He’s the latest in a line of Southeast linebackers to come to NU, following Bo and Barrett Ruud, and Luke and Isaac Gifford.
Our take: Appleget has a nose for the ball and quickly gets into the backfield. His 4.56-second 40-yard dash, impressive for his size, helps in that regard. As a productive receiver, he also has good hands and tracking skills — as evidenced by him averaging three interceptions a year. He tested well enough in workouts to get a couple Big Ten offers from the Huskers and Gophers, and Scott Frost told him he wanted to make sure what he was seeing on film was true. He’ll slot in at outside linebacker and add depth to a position where the Huskers hold young talent and are expected to return two starters.
They said it: “I want to go somewhere I feel invested at. And I feel that with Nebraska. Great staff. I felt really wanted.” — Jake Appleget
Roll the tape.@applegetjake#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/ABCJ6xf868— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Tight end Chase Androff definitely knows how to block
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Chase Androff
6-6, 230, TE
Lakeville (Minn.) South
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF
How he got here: Androff is a blocking tight end in a T-formation offense that runs the ball 90.5% of the time. Yet he still managed to lead Lakeville South in catches (10) and receiving yards (171) this year. His team also won the state championship in Minnesota's highest classification. He said he knew Nebraska was the place and committed June 7, a few days after visiting, over a handful of regional Power Five teams. Androff joins a deep tight end room as one of two freshmen at the position.
Our take: Androff is more like Travis Vokolek than Austin Allen. He’s a blocking tight end from a run-dominant high school system. But even Vokolek was a consistent factor in the passing game, and Androff can be the same. With so many other young tight ends in the system — another in this class and three in the class prior — his easiest path to early playing time likely comes in a blocking role. Androff’s physicality sets him apart from most young tight ends, and he looks suited for a role as a weapon near the goal line and in short-yardage situations.
They said it: “We put a lot on those tight ends, and (Chase) can do that. He’s done a great job, and he’ll be a three-year starter for us. That doesn’t happen often in the schools around here. That just kind of speaks to his game. He’s a super hard worker, super physical, super tough on the football field. Nebraska’s got a good one, I can tell you that.” — Lakeville South coach Ben Burk
Roll the tape.@androff_chase#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/VjWTmNaWsY— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Ernest Hausmann became a leader of Huskers' recruiting class
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Ernest Hausmann
6-3, 205, LB
Columbus High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa, Virginia
How he got here: Hausmann, adopted at the age of 5 from Uganda, overcame a paralyzed leg and stacked odds to become Nebraska’s top-rated in-state signee for this class. The Columbus product led the Discoverers to their first playoff win since 2010 last year, and served as their top receiver and the linchpin of the defense. He spurned a handful of other Power Five offers when he became Nebraska’s first commit in early March, with the intent of playing inside linebacker for the Huskers.
Our take: Hausmann, strong and agile, is a ferocious run-stopper. He has experience playing defensive back, outside linebacker and inside linebacker. A dynamic receiver too, he was one of the fastest linebackers in the state. He models his game after Lavonte David and could be the successor to Nick Henrich or Luke Reimer when they depart. Hausmann has served as a leader of the recruiting class and will enroll early for the spring semester.
They said it: “Every decision he makes, he asks himself ‘How’s this going to help me reach my goal?’ and you know high school kids aren’t like that anymore. They’ll work hard and all those things, but he’s just extremely focused when he sets a goal, and that’s probably the most unique thing about Ernest.” — Columbus coach Craig Williams
Roll the tape.@ernest_hausmann#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/jV0oGKnJ0y— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Gage Stenger — a high school QB and future Blackshirt
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Gage Stenger
6-2, 200, LB
Millard South
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 2 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Wyoming, South Dakota State, North Dakota
How he got here: Stenger — the starting quarterback for the top-seeded team entering the state playoffs — began playing the position in eighth grade. Though Millard South lost in the first round, he amassed over 2,000 yards of offense with 28 total touchdowns and no interceptions. At Nebraska he expects to play solely on defense, where he also saw considerable time in high school. He had 51 tackles and an interception as a junior, and 12 tackles this year. He was specifically recruited to play a safety-linebacker hybrid position, the nickelback role JoJo Domann occupied for the Huskers this year. Stenger was committed to Kansas State for over three months before flipping his pledge in October to Nebraska, his “dream school.”
Our take: Though Stenger played more quarterback than defense this year, it shouldn’t take long for him to adjust to the nickelback role. His offensive experience should afford him a better understanding of what to look for while playing on the other side. He has the opportunity to enter the program two years behind Domann’s presumptive successor, Isaac Gifford, and grow into the role. He is about 25 pounds heavier than Gifford was when he entered the program. And he has the athleticism to succeed.
They said it: “He’s a great leader, an awesome leader. He has great awareness and intelligence on the field along with his talent, which is obviously exceptional. His knowledge of the game and willingness to keep learning are all part of his attributes. That’s why I think he’s gonna be successful at the college level as well.” — Millard South coach Andy Means
Roll the tape.@stengergage#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/a0Qa5kFv0S— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Jalil Martin brings length and speed to Husker secondary
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Jalil Martin
6-3, 190, DB
Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Illinois, Colorado, Ole Miss
How he got here: Martin visited for the Ohio State game and committed before kickoff, calling off other trips because of how much he and his family felt at home. Nebraska offered him during the summer and he enjoyed a strong senior season. In addition to 27 tackles and an interception in 11 games, he made 12 catches for 263 yards and four scores as a receiver. Martin had to earn the attention — he waited behind older Power Five prospects early in his career, and the pandemic altered his 2020 season and camp schedule.
Our take: Martin could settle at a number of positions, but safety seems the best projection given his size and physicality. Nebraska likes taller defensive backs, and Martin fits the bill with a reported 81-inch wing span and speed that allows him to hang with an opponent’s best receiver. He’ll add depth to the secondary right away and should figure into the next wave of contributors after NU bids farewell to three 2021 starters.
They said it: “I think (at) Nebraska, he’s a guy that after his freshman year can become all-conference and, depending on what they do with him, an All-American and a draft pick.” — Kenwood coach Sinque Turner to 247Sports
Roll the tape.@jalilmartin7#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/5RPPxk25NP— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Malcolm Hartzog did it all in high school, the ideal background for a Husker DB
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Malcolm Hartzog
5-10, 175, CB
Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: None
Other key offers: Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss
How he got here: Hartzog’s recruitment by NU was relatively last-minute, getting an offer Nov. 29 and officially visiting shortly thereafter. He committed just days after winning a state title and being named Mr. Football in Class 3A. He gained the attention of Nebraska coaches during a season in which he ran for well above 1,200 yards and accounted for 40-plus touchdowns — with double-digit scores on punt and kick returns — in addition to making plays as a defensive back.
Our take: There’s obviously no guarantee Hartzog can be as good as outgoing NU corner Cam Taylor-Britt, but the similarities are striking between the two DBs from the South who excelled on offense in high school. Hartzog is also intriguing in the return game as he clearly has that ability. If that can even somewhat translate to the college level, Nebraska’s maligned return units will be immediately better. For someone who was unrated by recruiting services before he committed, he has a chance to be a factor in multiple areas.
They said it: “We value length a lot, we value toughness, guys that can tackle. We also value multi-position guys. We love watching guys that played offense, played return game, on special teams, played kickoff and punt return.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in the spring of 2018 on traits they seek in DB prospects
Roll the tape.@iammalcolmhart1#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/jZerbFRCIQ— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Jaeden Gould is the highest-rated member of Huskers' 2022 class
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Jaeden Gould
6-2, 190, DB
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: Penn State, USC
How he got here: USC’s coaching change pushed Gould off his longtime commitment to the school and Nebraska took over from there. Husker coaches visited the defender at his New Jersey home two days after he took an official visit to Lincoln and a late push from Penn State wasn’t enough to keep Big Red from securing the highest-rated member of its 2022 class. Gould boasted nearly 40 offers from brand-name programs around the country, so the timing of his newfound availability proved serendipitous for NU.
Our take: Gould was a key cog for powerhouse program Bergen, making 27 tackles with four interceptions en route to a state championship last fall. He comes from good genes too, considering father Scott is a former Rutgers linebacker. Gould lined up at both cornerback and safety last season, flashing a confidence to press receivers at times while consistently wrapping up on takedowns. If that flexibility translates to the college level, he’ll find a role sooner than later as part of Nebraska’s depth makeover in the secondary.
They said it: “It’s just my athleticism to go along with my size and versatility. I can cover wide receivers on the outside, but I’m also physical, so they are able to put me in the slot when needed. Coaches also like how calm I am when playing, not panicking when the ball is in the air.” — Gould to NJ Advance Media in February.
Roll the tape.@jaedengould5#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/BDuUBe29ke— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: DeShon Singleton may be one of the Huskers' 'biggest sleepers'
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
DeShon Singleton
6-3, 200, DB
Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C.
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Kansas
How he got here: Things came together quickly between Nebraska and Singleton, with the school extending a scholarship offer Dec. 4 and the defender getting to campus for a midweek visit shortly thereafter. It surely didn’t hurt NU’s chances with the Louisiana native to have new receivers coach and former LSU assistant Mickey Joseph in the fold, nor that the Huskers can offer opportunity — three DB starters from 2021 are gone — and development under assistant coach Travis Fisher. The full academic qualifier can be on campus for the spring semester.
Our take: Rare is the quality juco prospect who has four years to play three, but Singleton appears to be exactly that coming off a 22-tackle, two-interception season in nine games in 2021. Safety is his projected position and his path to Lincoln isn’t unlike Deontai Williams, whom NU once plucked from the junior-college ranks and turned into a pro prospect. He also has ball skills as a former high-school quarterback and receiver. The Huskers haven’t signed a juco player since the 2020 cycle. He’ll get every chance to contribute early, but he also has time to acclimate to Big Ten offenses if he needs it.
They said it: “I think DeShon is going to be one of the biggest sleepers. He reminds me of myself when I was in high school. That he was a big-time basketball player and all he really did was hoop. Then, once he got on that field, everything just took off from there.” — St. Helena College and Career Academy coach Brandon Mitchell to WAFB in Louisiana last year.
Roll the tape.@deshonsingleton#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/yigtcOFGyu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Huskers had different evaluation of Brodie Tagaloa than other schools
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Brodie Tagaloa
6-4, 260, DL
Concord (Calif.) De La Salle
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Cal, Washington State
How he got here: Nebraska offered in May and stayed in touch even after a season-ending knee injury in the opening game. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti set the Huskers apart by connecting with Tagaloa though their shared Polynesian background. NU also projects Tagaloa to defense, while other finalists like Cal and Washington State pursued him as a tight end. He took an official visit in early December after Tuioti stopped to see him in the Bay Area.
Our take: Tagaloa is a project worth taking. He has two older brothers who played college football at Power Five programs, and possesses a frame he can grow into as a Big Ten lineman. He’s relatively inexperienced — he got back into football as a sophomore after years focusing solely on basketball, and he's only played a handful of games following the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and the knee injury as a senior. The jumbo-sized athlete could eventually be a versatile defender in gumming up rushing lanes and getting after the passer. Just don’t expect it to happen right away.
They said it: “He’s such a fluid and athletic pass rusher with a lot of strength. He can bull rush you, he can establish the line of scrimmage, he can do all the stuff in the run game that you like. But with as much passing as goes on nowadays, it’s a situation with Brodie where he’s going to become a threat.” — De La Salle defensive coordinator Nathan Kenion
Roll the tape.@brodi3t#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/MmNqt1HU8z— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Emmett Johnson picked up steam with strong senior season
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Emmett Johnson
6-0, 183, RB
Minneapolis (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, Northern Iowa
How he got here: Nebraska’s second member of the class from the North Star State, Johnson was one of the Huskers’ final additions. His recruitment picked up steam late as he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns in a breakout senior season. He was also named Minnesota’s Mr. Football, an award given to the state's top senior. He also started on defense, recording 71 tackles and two interceptions. He unofficially visited Lincoln in late November, then NU became Johnson’s first Power Five offer on Dec. 11, the day after an official visit. He committed to the Huskers on signing day over a handful of Group of 5 and FCS offers.
Our take: Johnson’s recruiting process started slow before he dominated the third-largest classification in Minnesota as a senior. His breakaway speed — a 4.49-second 40-yard dash — overwhelmed opponents, and his vision and balance are advanced for a high school player. He also has experience and success returning kickoffs, which seems to be an emphasis in this recruiting class after the Huskers employed a stale return unit in 2021. Johnson is the only running back in this recruiting class, and he'll be the fifth scholarship back on the roster.
They said it: “Emmett is one of the most driven, humble and charismatic people we have ever had in the program. Throughout high school, Emmett always placed team values ahead of individual recognition and success. He plays both offense and defense and just makes plays. God has blessed Emmett with the best skill set I have ever seen at Holy Angels.” — Holy Angels coach Jim Gunderson
