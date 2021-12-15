 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shatel: Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple isn’t fazed by anything
0 comments
topical
COMMENTARY

Shatel: Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple isn’t fazed by anything

Mark Whipple

“I’m a guy who likes challenges,” Mark Whipple said. “I’ve been everywhere, done everything. But I haven’t been to Nebraska. Haven’t coached in the Big Ten. So, why not?”

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Lincoln — Here comes the blitz.

Mark Whipple has seen a few. This one is armed with cameras and phones and tape recorders, a rather large group of Nebraska media heading directly to Whipple’s table in the Memorial Stadium press box.

A bigger media group than he had at University of Pittsburgh, right?

“Yeah,” Whipple says. “But it was bigger than this at the Super Bowl.”

We’ve seen our share of offensive coordinators and gurus and hot young play-callers through the revolving door the last 17 years.

They’ve been analyzed and picked apart and raked over the hot coals. The OC job at Nebraska is not for the faint of heart.

It reminds of the day when Tim Beck was introduced as offensive coordinator in 2011. The first thing he said at his news conference was, “Take it easy on me, guys.”

This was different.

Much different.

Let’s let the 64-year-old, 41-year coaching veteran explain.

“Ryan Day (Ohio State head coach) was a GA for me at UMass,” Whipple said, when asked about coaching in the Big Ten.

“Kevin Wilson (OSU offensive coordinator) is a good friend. Don Brown (former Michigan defensive coordinator) is one of my best friends.

“I’ve been around Paul Chryst. Coach Ferentz, I’ve known Kirk for a long time. Bret Bielema, I’ve talked to him, had breakfast with him when he was with the (New England) Patriots.

“Billy O’Brien was a GA for me. I’ve known Bruce Ariens. Roman Gabriel was a mentor to me. Andy Reid, we use a lot of stuff that way. Mike Holmgren. Pat Shurmur.

“I got to coach in the Pro Bowl. Had a pretty good week. I was the quarterback coach with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. I didn’t screw that one up.”

Whipple is not dropping names. Just facts.

This job will not be too big for the man.

Pressure? Twice he’s been on staffs that were let go, including one a year after winning the 2006 Super Bowl with the Steelers when Mike Tomlin took over.

He always moved to the next job. There was always another offer.

He knows everyone and has seen just about everything in college and pro football. Almost everything.

Whipple explained that and much more in a 30-minute interview on Wednesday.

» On why he came to Nebraska after the successful year he had at Pitt.

“It’s Nebraska.

“As a young guy growing up in (Phoenix) Arizona we used to go to the Fiesta Bowl.

“Ronnie Brown and I were classmates at Brown (University). I’d go over and watch practice when Nebraska would come to the Fiesta Bowl. About 150 kids, trucks all over the place at Scottsdale Community College, they kind of took over the town.

“I stayed late. I saw it first-hand. I was at the Nebraska-Arizona State game when Arizona State upset them (1996).”

Better not mention that to Frost. Anyway, Whipple added the 1971 Nebraska-Oklahoma game to his list of Husker influences.

“I’m a guy who likes challenges,” Whipple said. “I’ve been everywhere, done everything. But I haven’t been to Nebraska. Haven’t coached in the Big Ten.

“So, why not?”

» On his offensive philosophy.

“Do what the defense doesn’t think you’re going to do. Try to be different, be sound.

“I’ve been a coach a long time and just really excited to work with Coach Frost.

I’m kind of a feel guy, been to a lot of places. The one thing that struck me, when you walk in the facility, there’s no feeling that there’s a 3-9 team. There’s a positive feedback.”

Whipple said his connection to Frost goes through Chip Kelly, who played for New Hampshire when Whipple was offensive coordinator there. He knows the Oregon offensive style well.

“We have a lot of respect for each other,” Whipple said. "You use concepts from everything you see. We talked, it was really good. We’ll see what it’s going to be.”

Whipple said he's looking through the transfer portal for quarterback and NU has had many calls.

» On what he wants in a quarterback.

“Be a leader. Tough. It’s always nice to coach talent. I try to gear the offense to the quarterback and everyone’s different.

“It’s not really about size, height. We’re not in the NFL. I’d probably go back to one thing: those guys are competitive.”

Whipple then said "pardon my French" and said “those guys are (jerks).”

“I’ve never really seen a winner at the quarterback position be a nice guy. That’s what it comes down to: competitive nature. Bringing that out in them.

“And be honest with me. I don’t need yes men. I need you to tell me the truth. What do you like to run? I’ve got enough stuff. We want it geared toward them.”

» On if Frost told him he would leave the offense alone.

“We’re going to work together. It’s collaborative. (Frost) is a smart guy, and has had a lot of success. I don’t have all the answers.

“They need help. It goes back to “Remember the Titans” — “I need help.” He does and he knows his guys that way.

“We’ll both be involved. We’re going to keep a lot of the terminology the same, we’ll change some of it.

“I have some terminology from when I was with Andy Reid in Philadelphia. Hardest year I ever had was 2004, I left UMass, had to learn a whole new terminology and teach it to a rookie quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers).

“This won’t be as difficult as that. We’ll marry some stuff, we’ll want our guys to play fast and be comfortable.”

» On his philosophy on short-yardage downs in the Red Zone.

“Russ Grimm said it best: good teams run the ball when the defense knows they’re going to run it. That’s in my DNA.

“But I also go back to what I said at first: I want to do what the defense doesn’t think I’m going to do.

“When you’re in the AFC North and it’s cold and the wind is blowing 40 miles an hour and you have to run the ball ... you have to win in Cleveland, Baltimore, Cincinnati is cold.”

As he spoke, a mid-December thunderstorm was preparing to come down on Memorial Stadium. Winds up to 90 miles an hour were raging.

I joked to Whipple that this is how the wind blows every day during football season. He chuckled.

But he probably wouldn’t care. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator isn’t fazed by anything.

“My wife said I got something to give,” Whipple said. “When I left UMass (in 2018), people said you’ve got a lot to give and it proved out at Pitt.

“I believe I can help Nebraska.”

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary