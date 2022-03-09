Shatel: Nebraska QB Casey Thompson waited for his opportunity. Now he's ready to take it

LINCOLN — First impressions of Casey Thompson are easy.

Smart guy.

During his first two weeks at Nebraska, the transfer quarterback took the offensive line out to dinner.

They went to Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse in Lincoln. Thompson did more than just say “anything you want.”

“We ordered the all-you-can-eat buffet.”

That’s $33.99 per plate. Per appetite.

Whatever the prowess of Nebraska’s offensive line is in 2022, we know they will have their leader’s back.

Thompson’s gesture is a veteran move in every way, and that’s exactly what the Huskers have in Thompson.

We met the Texas transfer Wednesday, a bone-chilling early March day that felt more like late November.

The same sort of day that his father, Charles, played in at Memorial Stadium in November 1987.

That legacy will be referred to often. But Casey Thompson is very much his own man, quarterback and story.

“He’s from Oklahoma, he played at Texas and now he’s at Nebraska,” coach Scott Frost said. “He hit the trifecta.”

Based on one introduction after one week of spring practice, my initial read is that Thompson is unique in the line of transfer quarterbacks who came before.

You remember. There was Tanner Lee (Tulane). Zac Lee (City College of San Francisco). Sam Keller (Arizona State). Zac Taylor (Wake Forest, Butler CC).

And, of course, Frost himself (Stanford).

In terms of maturity, vibe and confidence, the 23-year-old Thompson is closer to Taylor and Frost. Like those two, Thompson was raised by a former college football player.

For three seasons, Thompson sat and waited his turn at Texas, a big-time school with all the big-time trimmings. Standing in front of 30-some media types Wednesday didn't faze him.

He’s here to compete with another transfer, Florida State’s coveted Chubba Purdy, and a crowded room of other capable types.

But Thompson didn't wait for the first depth chart to be released to make his impact as a team leader. Which, in many ways, is the mark of a leader.

As he described his plan, he could have been teaching a course in Leadership 101.

“For about the first few days, I just kind of laid back, sat in the corner and observed a little bit,” Thompson said.

“Then I started to build relationships with the offensive guys first. The receivers, then the offensive linemen.

“With the receivers, we did a couple of route sessions and then some film meetings. And I just kind of introduced myself and told them what I’m about.”

That’s when he took the linemen out to dinner. The path to a quarterback’s health, and team chemistry, is through a lineman’s stomach.

As Thompson went point by point through his process, he gave the impression that he’s an old pro at this. He’s not.

Though he started several games last season, he was a part-time player — or full-time backup — his entire Texas career.

That gave him a lot of time to think about what he would do when his time came.

He’s a young man who likes to be prepared. For everything.

“I did my research for two weeks before I entered my name in the portal,” Thompson said. “I said, 'If I go tomorrow, where will legitimate opportunities be?'”

Then he saw that Adrian Martinez was leaving Lincoln. NU immediately became high on his list.

So he called Martinez.

“He had nothing but good things to say about the program, the state of Nebraska,” Thompson said. “He said it was just time for him to move on. And I understood that.

“He said there were highs and lows, but I just came from the University of Texas and I grew up around the University of Oklahoma. I’m kind of used to being around those types of programs.”

Mr. Organized already knew what he was looking for, in order: opportunity to start, type of offense and quality of offensive personnel.

“The research I did was film study,” Thompson said. “What teams around the country had potential and where the good receivers are.

“We have plenty of good pieces in place to win ball games. I started watching (Mark) Whipple’s offense (at Pitt) and Kenny Pickett. It also helped that my dad grew up with Mickey Joseph.”

Thompson said he liked Whipple’s offense, which he called “aggressive” and “diverse,” fast tempo with a lot of options.

Whipple has been tutoring the quarterbacks on playing under center with five-step drops. That’s fine with Thompson.

“It’s NFL-based passing concepts,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed. I ran Steve Sarkisian’s offense, which is NFL and Alabama based, Mike Yurcich’s spread, and Urban Meyer and Tom Herman. This is the fourth offense I’ve run in college.”

So far, it’s a fit.

Thompson said he was blown away at first by the attention he received around Lincoln and “how big a deal football is here.”

But he shrugs it off now. He even had to dial back the NIL opportunities to “focus on ball.”

It’s time. This is Thompson’s shot to take over a team, from the start. He’s come too far, prepped too long, for this opportunity.

“I think about that every day,” Thompson said. “I’m getting to go out and take the first-team reps. And I just remember how I had to sit and wait for three years and take the third- and fourth-team reps.

“I knew if I kept working as hard as I could and kept watching film and prepared, opportunity would fall into place and everything would work out the way it’s supposed to.”

And sometimes fate has a sense of humor.

The idea that the son of Charles Thompson — who led No. 2 Oklahoma over No. 1 Nebraska — would come to lead the Huskers is a story you can’t make up.

Charles Thompson recently stopped by the football office, Frost said. They talked football, option quarterbacks, Barry Switzer and Tom Osborne.

Casey knows about the 1987 OU-NU game. He says he’s seen all of his father’s games on tape. Of course he did.

He’s a student of the game. And yet, it feels like Frost will be replacing one veteran quarterback with another.

“He sees the field really well,” Frost said. “Some things with new quarterbacks happen really fast, there’s some tunnel vision.

“It’s been apparent from the beginning he sees the field well and when he knows where to go, the ball comes out quick.

“He’s a step ahead of the game.”

When the time comes, Thompson will be ready to take the ball. And the check.

