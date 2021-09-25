Shatel: Nebraska seizes defeat from jaws of victory — again. Is pain progress for Huskers?

Then there were the Blackshirts’ defense. They came to play this season. We saw that at Illinois. But they just keep growing, just keep upping the ante every week.

On Saturday night, JoJo Domann and Luke Reimers and the lads played their best game of the season. Shut down the Michigan State run game that everyone said was going to run all over them.

They made Sparty one-dimensional and it was the correct dimension. Quarterback Payton Thorne wasn’t going to beat them. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander peppered him with blitzes and looked like he was totally in synch with his Blackshirts.

This looked like a defense, and a quarterback, that was going to be hard to beat the rest of the way in the Big Ten.

They looked like they had found a formula, and the time of possession advantage of 37:28 to 22:32 said it all. A team that could go into a Big Ten stadium and do that would be a team to be reckoned with.

But then there we were, at the end, wondering how a team with that kind of advantage could find a way to lose.

Nebraska has become a team of strengths, well-defined strengths. But they keep getting overwhelmed by the flaws. The mistakes.