Shatel: Nebraska vs. Michigan was a roller coaster ride with an ending that left you woozy

LINCOLN — It was one of the greatest games you’ll see in Memorial Stadium, but it could have been better.
It was Scott Frost’s Huskers announcing themselves to Big Ten football, but the job wasn’t finished.
It was a thrilling roller coaster ride, but the ending left you woozy.
Michigan 32, Nebraska 29. How did that happen?
I’ve covered a few games over the last 30 years where Nebraska found valor in defeat, where the team grew from the pain and became better.
But the program really needed this win. Really needed the proof, in black and white on the scoreboard, that progress is happening.
It was there, for the taking, in a wild fourth quarter, with Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scored on a keeper to complete a three-touchdown burst that gave NU a 29-26 lead.
And even when Michigan tied it on a field goal, there was still plenty of time to get this done, to complete the fairy tale game.
But in a cruel twist of fate, Martinez lost the ball while fighting for yards — after he had secured the first down. A Michigan defender poked the ball out and the Wolverines recovered.
And then drove down to convert the winning field goal.
The junior quarterback played like a champ all night, on the big stage, play after play. Martinez’ level in bringing back NU was the highest of his career.
Would it be rewarded for the biggest win of the Frost era?
Not on this night, not yet.
There was so much to unwrap in this one, starting with that first drive. Thanks to two big plays, Martinez got the Huskers inside the Michigan 10.
On fourth down, Frost went for the touchdown instead of kicking.
I won’t second-guess it. At the time, I thought it was the right play — go for the throat early. In a big game before a throaty, hungry crowd, it felt right.
Nebraska didn’t get it. And could have used the three later.
But in this game, it doesn’t feel right to nitpick. There were so many twists and turns, too many big plays to count.
And Nebraska returning haymakers with top 10 Michigan in a Big Ten slug fest, rock fight, cage match.
You could see the program grow, before your eyes, with the home fans prodding them and pushing them, trying to pull them up and over the finish line.
They overcame maize and blue and also black and white. The officiating crew threw a wrench or two into the proceedings, both ways.
There was a flag on Nebraska’s defense for “disconcerting signals,” or clapping or making noise. Holy cow. Care to comment, Kirk Ferentz?
And then the topper, after a Michigan man dropped a punt, officials got to the bottom of the ensuing pile and called it a “joint possession.” Since they claimed to have no idea who recovered the ball, they gave it to the receiving team.
Should football create a possession arrow? Tie goes to the runner, and the coach who spends the most time working the refs on the sidelines.
Jim Harbaugh was active in the refs’ ears. But Frost held serve at one point, getting the zebras to reverse a Michigan touchdown because quarterback Cade McNamara’s knee was down.
Frost has grown, too, these last two weeks. He called a marvelous game against a defense that had a lot of answers on the perimeter with its speed. Big plays were hard to come by. But Frost and Martinez found them.
Just not enough of them.
You could feel it as the sellout crowd shuffled off into the night, after a thriller, another fourth-quarter light show. Nebraska hasn’t been this close to crashing down the door in a long, long time.
There had to be a mix of pride and regret, some anger, and just utter anguish. The process of the Huskers climbing back up the ladder is exhausting.
There’s also the matter of the ever-shrinking schedule. NU has five games left, and with three wins, you can do the math.
It’s a maddening thing, because that stupid loss to Illinois, and the gut-punch at Michigan State, could come back to bite these guys.
Where was this team’s identity, Rahmir Johnson’s running, Martinez’ level, the special teams — all that and more — back then?
Where was William Przystup’s thunder foot back in Michigan State when one punt would have sealed the deal?
I didn’t hear a lot of regret in Frost’s voice late Saturday night. The coach talked about how much he loved his team, how proud he was. How they were a good football team.
Frost sounded upbeat, and I’ve heard that before from Nebraska coaches, after a loss, when they thought their team had done everything they had asked.
He had to know his team had turned heads, all across the country watching this bout on national TV. They had to know Nebraska is coming, closer and closer all the time.
But not there yet.
