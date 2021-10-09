Shatel: Nebraska vs. Michigan was a roller coaster ride with an ending that left you woozy

The junior quarterback played like a champ all night, on the big stage, play after play. Martinez’ level in bringing back NU was the highest of his career.

Would it be rewarded for the biggest win of the Frost era?

Not on this night, not yet.

There was so much to unwrap in this one, starting with that first drive. Thanks to two big plays, Martinez got the Huskers inside the Michigan 10.

On fourth down, Frost went for the touchdown instead of kicking.

I won’t second-guess it. At the time, I thought it was the right play — go for the throat early. In a big game before a throaty, hungry crowd, it felt right.

Nebraska didn’t get it. And could have used the three later.

But in this game, it doesn’t feel right to nitpick. There were so many twists and turns, too many big plays to count.

And Nebraska returning haymakers with top 10 Michigan in a Big Ten slug fest, rock fight, cage match.

You could see the program grow, before your eyes, with the home fans prodding them and pushing them, trying to pull them up and over the finish line.