Shatel: Nebraska's 2022 season is about reigniting the flame

There’s a generation that doesn’t know. But some of us still remember.

This place is different when Nebraska football is winning. There’s an energy, a buzz, an optimism, that you can’t explain. But you feel it.

From Monday to Saturday, from the grocery store to the bank and church and corner bar. It's alive. It’s different.

It's about dreams. It’s about playing big games and winning your share. It’s about meaningful games arriving with the brisk north November wind.

It’s about knowing that they will arrive, even here in August's sweat box.

It’s about a team that expects to win, a fan base that expects to see a well-coached team compete hard and play with confidence.

When Nebraska football is right, this Good Life is even better.

To me, that’s what this 2022 season is all about. It’s more than a winning season, a bowl game, all that.

It’s about reigniting the flame. The flame is out.

Recently I wrote that Nebraska’s biggest game this year was Oklahoma, on Sept. 17. That’s a game, a win, that could light the flame.

The prevailing response was Husker fans emphatically disagreeing. The big game, to most, is the first game, Northwestern, in Dublin, next Saturday.

Not because the Wildcats would be a huge win. Because of the alternative.

Losing the first game, these fans said, would put the program in disarray. The end of the season. In August.

That’s a fragile fan base. A fragile program, too.

I get it. Nebraska’s players, coaches and fans all need something good to happen. Early.

They need to know it’s okay to exhale. That they can win a game. When you're 3-9, they're all big.

You saw it time and again during the 2021 season and the seasons before. In fact, ever since Frost arrived in 2018, it’s as if the Husker program is waiting for a shoe to drop. For something bad to happen.

That’s been the mood, the body language in crucial moments. The expectation, perhaps. On the field. In the crowd.

This is the complete opposite of the Nebraska football that older generations remember, the one that iced many games just by putting on their uniforms and running on the turf.

Today's version is grinding and fighting to get somewhere, get something. But sometimes a revival needs something unexpected.

Sometimes team chemistry, confidence, a winning roll, falls out of the sky.

Who’s that person, or persons, for Nebraska?

Who’s their Kenneth Walker?

Walker was a third-team running back at Wake Forest when he transferred to Michigan State in 2021 for playing time.

Kenneth who? On the first play from scrimmage in 2021, Walker bolted 75 yards for a touchdown.

A lightning bolt. Sparty had a spark. Walker would rush for 1,636 yards, make consensus All-American and win the Doak Walker. He changed the team dynamic, and boosted swagger.

MSU rode the spark to an 11-2 season that earned coach Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million extension.

Important guy, Kenneth Walker.

Is he on Nebraska’s roster? Could be.

Maybe it’s transfer running back Anthony Grant. Oh, what a dependable, dominant running game could do for NU’s confidence.

Maybe it’s Casey Thompson. The Texas transfer quarterback doesn’t have to be Superman. But he can't lock his team in a phone booth.

Execute simple plays, move chains and score touchdowns. Avoid turnovers that will bring the negative vibes back. He and new play-caller Mark Whipple will need to forge a quick bond.

Maybe Thompson, with transfer receiver Trey Palmer going deep, light the spark together.

Or Omar Manning, emerging, reaching for his potential, with a new arm to throw to him.

Donovan Raiola’s offensive line will be a work in progress. It won’t be perfect.

But for this thing to work, it will need to grow up in a hurry. Meanwhile, maybe it could provide impact and message by exploding off the ball and firing things up with an element known as knocking people on their keister.

Could playing with a mean spirit light the flame? Damn straight.

Ditto for the Blackshirts, particularly the new blood up front, pass-rushers forcing third-and-long and getting the crowd to its feet.

Linebackers and a secondary playing with attitude and piling up turnovers and three-and-outs. The Blackshirts as lead actors in this play is not only possible, it may have to happen.

Let’s not forget Bill Busch and his call for simple, football plays.

Do we not remember the days when a Nebraska special team raised the noise level in Memorial Stadium with a well-timed hit on a kickoff return? Or a blocked punt? Or punt return for a touchdown?

We do. We do.

That’s not to leave out the impact of punter Brian Buschini sending daggers that spin out inside the 10, or kicker Timmy Bleekrode consistently knocking through 40-yard field goals and being Whipple’s new best friend.

The lighter of the torch could come from anywhere. Frankly, it may need to come from multiple sources.

A team effort based on a swag, that gets contagious.

So does winning. The more you win, the more you crave it. Nebraska football has forgotten that, too.

Frost knows it. His UCF team in 2017 had an insatiable energy and appetite for winning. That same coaching staff hasn’t been able to produce it here.

The flame has to come from the players. And there are enough new faces, 16 transfers, who don’t know what they don’t know about Nebraska’s last four seasons.

Maybe it will come from one of them. Or all of them.

Here’s what I know: It won’t come from any of the opponents.

I’m tired of hearing that Nebraska’s 2022 slate is “easier.” Or “easy.” Stop.

Yes, Ohio State is gone. But there is nothing easy about the Big Ten. The majority of teams on NU’s schedule are teams that are used to beating Nebraska.

Big Ten teams don’t hand anything to you. They make you earn it. You want victory? You have to play the right way, respect the game and the opponent, and take it.

And maybe that’s how you light the flame.

Here’s what I see: New coaches with new ways who make a difference, new players who make plays. Special teams, with physical kicks and physical hits, that impact tight games.

I see a team that bonds on the long trip to Ireland. Leaders who emerge through early winning.

And a win over Oklahoma that gives the coaches and team credibility and confidence in the team room just in time for October.