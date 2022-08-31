Shatel: Nebraska's best chance? Its offense — if Frost and Whipple are on the same page

As Mark Whipple rattled off the numbers from the season opener, he finally got to the most impressive.

Zero.

As in, zero offensive penalties.

Unless it was two.

Two touchdowns in the Red Zone, both rushing.

Or 465, as in total yards. Four, as in total touchdowns. And three, as in three quarters.

As Whipple himself said, this isn’t high school anymore. It’s a 60-minute game.

What Nebraska’s offense produced on Saturday should have been enough for victory. It wasn’t. They’ll have to do more.

But it looks like they’ll have a chance. Or more.

Whipple. Casey Thompson. Trey Palmer. Travis Vokolek. Anthony Grant.

They were the shining hopes that came out of a season-opener loss to Northwestern drenched in pessimism.

Whipple’s scheme looked brilliant, as receivers popped open every play and he utilized playmakers at quarterback, receiver, tight end and running back.

And went to the well over and over. It was the best offense Husker fans have seen in a long time.

They hit a fourth-quarter wall and that must be fixed.

But after one game, we saw a formula for Nebraska to navigate through this season that is already down 0-1.

One game. But it doesn’t appear NU will have an offensive line it can lean on. Or a defense.

Both units will improve with adjustments and time. But they look like groups that will have limitations.

The path to victory looks like it will come on Whipple’s scheme, Thompson’s accurate arm and the playmaking of Palmer, Vokolek and Grant.

It speaks to Nebraska’s program that we’re not talking about consistency, execution or physicality. The staples of victory in the Big Ten.

But in his fifth year, Frost has stumbled onto a formula — led by a new hire and three transfers — that might just give him a chance.

As long as the head coach gives it a chance.

There’s no reason to think Scott Frost wouldn’t be behind Whipple’s offense — especially if it eventually means winning.

But lately the head coach has been giving off strange vibes.

It wasn’t just the “vomit” quote. Or the onside kick.

It was after the game Saturday, saying his offensive staff would need to learn to be a “little creative” in the Big Ten. And that there needed to be better cooperation.

As criticisms go, it wasn’t harsh — just bizarre because it was unexplained. And, as head coach, Frost has every right to criticize his assistants.

Most head coaches make those conversations private. NU’s offensive staff, working for Frost for the first time, had to be stunned to hear that publicly.

By Tuesday, Frost said he wasn’t even aware he had said anything. He made nice with Whipple, showering him with compliments.

But then, when asked about the one quarterback run call, Frost said:

“If I was calling (the game) we would have done it a little more. But I also wouldn’t have been able to call the things (Whipple) did to score us the first 28 points.

“It’s going to have to continue to be a marriage of different things.”

Later, asked if there was anything he might change about his game day role, Frost said, “We’ll see.”

Strange vibes.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a head coach say publicly that this is what he would have done if he were calling the plays. Frost ended up complimenting Whipple, but it was, well, unusual.

On Wednesday, Whipple got his turn with the media. He heard about Frost’s “creative” comment from another assistant coach. But the 40-year coaching vet, who has heard it all, shrugged it off.

On Wednesday, Whipple said, “All good.”

“I like you guys,” Whipple told the media. “That doesn’t mean I read you.

“Hey, we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to coach better, I’ve got to call better plays. We’ve got to stay together and we have to finish.”

Whipple isn’t into drama. When asked about former Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi’s recent criticism of him, Whipple wouldn’t bite.

He’s here to keep his head down and coach — and win.

Whipple appears to have a quick chemistry with Thompson, who executed the plays almost flawlessly early in the game.

There’s been a lot to like about Thompson, who gets the ball out quick and gets it to the receiver where he can catch it (though a few throws later were off).

Likewise it was fun for Husker fans to see the best players targeted time and again. Palmer and Thompson and Vokolek have an early radar going, too.

And it will be interesting to see what Whipple does with the talented Rahmir Johnson, who is transitioning to a hybrid role. Meanwhile, Grant has moves and instincts that can help a developing offensive line.

It looks like an offense that could score a lot of points — and, again, be the best chance for victory every week.

Which makes it doubly important for Frost to be on the same page with Whipple. Along for the ride — without being a back-seat driver.

The head coach says they are on that page. But it’s also true that Frost has relinquished control for the first time in forever. And he’s used to his offense, his plays, a quarterback who makes plays with his feet.

He’s been doing it his way for a long time, going back to Oregon and UCF.

Frost is the head coach. He’s entitled to make suggestions to his offensive staff. Open discussions in the meeting room can be a good thing. Of course, he has the last word.

But he’s also got a head-strong coordinator who was hired to come in and bail out the head coach.

Frost can’t become a distraction.

The old vet Whipple put it best when asked if he thought Frost had a difficult time letting go of play-calling.

“Not when you score touchdowns,” Whipple said. “He (Frost) wants to win as much as anybody. And it’s a first time for everything.”