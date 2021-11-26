Shatel: Nebraska's loss to Iowa is going to leave a mark

LINCOLN — Woulda, coulda, didn’t.
That’s the epithet for this Nebraska football season, along with “they’re this close” and “they earned a measure of respect in the Big Ten.”
Engrave them all on a deflated football and bury it in a dark broom closet at the bottom of Memorial Stadium.
There’s no sense reviewing the long, strange journey that was this year. No reason to put anyone through that again. A heart shouldn’t break more than nine times.
The best thing that can be said about it is that it’s over. Good riddance.
There was a stat going around that Nebraska was the first team to lose nine games in a season by single digits. Who knew Scott Frost would have Nebraska at No. 1 so quickly?
They saved the worst for last. This Iowa loss is going to leave a mark.
The Hawkeyes were down 21-9 going into the fourth quarter, then scored 19 straight. It had a 1990 Colorado feel to it, minus the cold rain.
This one underscored the task for Frost. It turned on a special-teams blunder, but there was more at work than a blocked punt.
Frost needs to hire four new assistants and an exorcist.
Iowa, 10-2, is the kind of team which makes you wonder, “How did they win that game?” They’ve done that 10 times.
With Nebraska, 3-9, it’s “How did they lose that game?” Nine times.
All Iowa does is win.
All Nebraska does is lose.
Now what is Frost going to do about it?
The former Husker got a reprieve, a second chance. He gets to come back in 2022.
But how does next year look different than this year?
Don’t sell me on an easier schedule. Nebraska needs to stop using that word. If anything, the schedule is filled with teams who see the Huskers as the easy game.
Yeah, Nebraska’s better. But don’t worry, the Huskers will beat themselves.
How does Frost change that narrative in one offseason?
This is the most important offseason at Nebraska in years. With the most layers.
Frost needs immediate help. On all fronts.
Start with a special-teams coach. If Frost doesn’t hire one — and a proven veteran — then don’t even bother showing up for 2022.
Same goes for the offensive line. Find an experienced vet. This is a massive area of need.
Yes, there will be a new offensive coordinator. But fancy schemes and plays need not apply.
Execution is the offense that must be taught — and mastered in one season.
These are big pieces of the puzzle. But not the only pieces.
Here in the era of the transfer portal, a football program becomes like a train station. Some coming. Some going.
And when you’re 3-9 with new coaches coming aboard, it might be like Grand Central.
High school signing day is next month but the biggest recruiting Frost will do will be with players he needs to stay and players he needs from other places.
Nebraska needs players who can make a difference next fall, not two or three years from now.
The next several weeks will be a roster management test for Frost. And he needs to ace it.
You would expect he’ll hire his new assistants in the next week or so, then they can identify needs and transfer targets.
Nebraska needs difference makers. Someone whose mere presence changes the mood. Someone who evokes positive vibes.
If you watched Friday’s game, you understand why. As soon as Iowa blocked the punt and scored to open the fourth quarter, you could see it and feel it.
The air came out of Memorial Stadium. The team deflated. The energy, zapped.
In the deafening silence, the body language screamed, “Here we go again.”
At that point, Iowa perked up. The Hawks knew they were going to win. The Huskers knew they were going to lose.
Frost’s biggest need is to find someone who can inject some confidence into his team. Because he clearly can't.
Maybe it’s a live-wire special-teams guy who treats punting and kicking like the game-changing events they are.
Maybe it’s the offensive coordinator who builds a rhythm with what’s working and stays with it.
Maybe it’s the play-caller who doesn’t put a freshman quarterback back to pass near the goal line and keeps hammering away with the quarterback run and option.
Speaking of which: I saw enough from Logan Smothers to know he’s a guy who can win in the Big Ten. He showed great poise, along with a penchant for nerves and mistakes.
But watching Smothers run that option — and tuck it and keep with authority — should turn on a light inside Frost’s play-calling brain.
We saw it against Wisconsin. We saw it Friday. We see it during those rare times when we see it.
Big Ten defenses are not built to handle the option. And they have no clue how to stop it.
The option is one of those things teams never see and have to prepare for in one week — usually with not much success.
A handful of veteran Big Ten scribes even asked during this season: Why doesn’t Frost run more option? Who better to know how to coach it?
Exactly.
I think NU needs an offensive coordinator and O-line coach more in tune with what Smothers can do and, along with keeping Ron Brown as running backs coach, trying to negotiate 2022 with a power running element.
It will be very interesting to see who Frost brings in to be his OC — and what pieces they have to play with.
He’s got one chance to do this right in the busiest, craziest, most important offseason we’ve seen in a while.
Thankfully, mercifully, it begins now.
