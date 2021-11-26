Shatel: Nebraska's loss to Iowa is going to leave a mark

Execution is the offense that must be taught — and mastered in one season.

These are big pieces of the puzzle. But not the only pieces.

Here in the era of the transfer portal, a football program becomes like a train station. Some coming. Some going.

And when you’re 3-9 with new coaches coming aboard, it might be like Grand Central.

High school signing day is next month but the biggest recruiting Frost will do will be with players he needs to stay and players he needs from other places.

Nebraska needs players who can make a difference next fall, not two or three years from now.

The next several weeks will be a roster management test for Frost. And he needs to ace it.

You would expect he’ll hire his new assistants in the next week or so, then they can identify needs and transfer targets.

Nebraska needs difference makers. Someone whose mere presence changes the mood. Someone who evokes positive vibes.

If you watched Friday’s game, you understand why. As soon as Iowa blocked the punt and scored to open the fourth quarter, you could see it and feel it.