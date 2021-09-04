Shatel: Nebraska's win over Fordham is a confidence booster for the Huskers

It was about walking into that stadium for the first time in two years. Making sure it was still there.

The Tunnel Walk. The balloons. The lines for the food and bathroom. Your Memorial Stadium neighbors in your section.

For a famished fanbase, it was food for the soul.

Only one meal, yes. But what a feast. A 52-7 win. More things looking right than wrong. Hope, if you want it. If not, a day at the ballpark.

And for those who forgot what it was like to stand and cheer and feel the sun on your face as the final seconds tick off with your team way up, yeah, a bonus.

Not the goal, but the game.

Take Saturday for what it was worth: some fun, some normalcy, some touchdowns.

A lot.

If there was one wish I had for the fans, it would have been being able to see the pack of Fordham officials and fans in the press box before the game.

They gasped as they saw the stadium. They took photos of the large framed photos of Bob Devaney, Johnny Rodgers and Huskers legends on the wall.

They gawked and giggled as they met the actual Rodgers in the lunchroom.