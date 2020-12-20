Shatel: No 'hot seat' for Scott Frost? Good. But there's plenty for Huskers to fix

The coaching staff and players do not always seem together. The performance moves up and down, week to week.

So many mysteries, some hidden by injuries that aren’t discussed. Omar Manning. The running backs. What’s going on behind the curtain?

You’ll see a good vibe, like what we saw on Friday night at Rutgers. Cold night. Not a lot of reason to play. And the Huskers showed up.

Other times, when there’s every incentive, they’re flat. And when something bad happens, it’s like the team collectively hangs its head.

This is not the vibe we saw at UCF in 2017, where Frost’s team and coaches bounced with energy during games, flew around with conviction and no fear. Something’s going on. Something’s missing. Was quarterback McKenzie Milton that important?

» Any head coach is only as good as his coaching staff.

Three years ago, Frost had two years of head coaching experience and the majority of his staff had no experience at the Big Ten level.

This is a tough league to cut your coaching teeth. Frost and his staff have been routinely out-coached. Lessons learned.