Shatel: No 'hot seat' for Scott Frost? Good. But there's plenty for Huskers to fix

The wedding was three years ago. A beautiful ceremony. Vows for life. Bold promises.
Three long years later, we might need a counselor.
“Frost needs to be on the hot seat!”
“Give him the same treatment you gave Bo Pelini!”
“If this was Mike Riley, you’d be running him out of town.”
Scott Frost is not Mike Riley. He’s a native Nebraskan and Husker quarterback who helped win a national championship in Tom Osborne’s last season.
And, well, in three years at NU, Riley had a nine-win season and went to two bowl games (including at 5-7).
Bill Callahan had two losing seasons and two bowl games (Alamo and Cotton) before getting fired after four years.
Frost, who is 12-20 in three seasons directing his alma mater, is in no such danger.
There is no hot seat. Frost is going to get plenty of time to turn the program.
And it has everything to do with the fact that he’s Scott Frost.
That’s a good thing, Nebraska.
One of the benefits of hiring Frost in 2017, somewhere down the list from winning championships and building a winning culture the right way — was the insurance factor.
In the remote possibility that Frost somehow stumbled out of the gate — yeah, right — Nebraska would stand by him and not hit a reset button again.
Yes, because he’s Frost. The native son gets more room. The former Husker gets more patience.
Again, that’s a good thing.
Nebraska doesn’t need another reset anytime soon. It doesn’t need to tear down a program. It needs to build. And keep building.
It needs stability. It needs consistency.
It needs an architect who understands where Lincoln is on the college football map, what has worked here over the years. It needs that coach to incorporate old habits and blend it into a modern version that can win in today’s world.
All that, and it’s important to like that football coach so that during the tough times, you’re not tempted to blow things up.
In return, Nebraska needs one thing out of its coach.
It needs him to start winning.
It’s been three years since Nebraska and Frost got married. The reception was memorable.
There wasn’t much of a honeymoon. In fact, the first night got rained out.
Since then, Frost has had trouble stringing two wins together, having even serviceable special teams play, getting his team to execute simple plays. His Husker teams have consistently found ways to lose, often the same ways.
For many Nebraskans, it’s been a stunner and a mystery and disappointment all rolled into one.
For some, belief is turning into doubt. Forget the magic wand. Does Frost know what he’s doing?
Frost is the same coach who went undefeated at UCF in 2017 and could have had any job in college football. With a few more ego bruises.
It’s fair to point out that there has been progress, particularly in physicality and the performance of the defense this season. Also, despite the three losing seasons, recruiting is going well.
Meanwhile, Frost hasn’t forgotten the Nebraska part of his job. During the fight with the Big Ten over playing during the pandemic, Frost had the back of his players, school and fans.
The way Frost navigated his team through the pandemic — the Huskers never had a program shutdown — underscored the kind of coach Nebraskans wanted three years ago.
And then Illinois came to town.
It’s been a confidence-shaking experience. Meanwhile, Frost continues to build amid the rubble of losses, with three freshmen on the offensive line.
Youth is great. But sometimes returning players don’t get better. Sometimes they just get older. Coaching matters.
This offseason is an important time of self-evaluation for Frost and his program. It feels like the next two years are big for development, progress and, above all, evidence.
» There’s a disconnect going on in this program. What is it?
The coaching staff and players do not always seem together. The performance moves up and down, week to week.
So many mysteries, some hidden by injuries that aren’t discussed. Omar Manning. The running backs. What’s going on behind the curtain?
You’ll see a good vibe, like what we saw on Friday night at Rutgers. Cold night. Not a lot of reason to play. And the Huskers showed up.
Other times, when there’s every incentive, they’re flat. And when something bad happens, it’s like the team collectively hangs its head.
This is not the vibe we saw at UCF in 2017, where Frost’s team and coaches bounced with energy during games, flew around with conviction and no fear. Something’s going on. Something’s missing. Was quarterback McKenzie Milton that important?
» Any head coach is only as good as his coaching staff.
Three years ago, Frost had two years of head coaching experience and the majority of his staff had no experience at the Big Ten level.
This is a tough league to cut your coaching teeth. Frost and his staff have been routinely out-coached. Lessons learned.
Too often what decides how long a young head coach lasts is how he deals with his first staff. Does he give them time to grow? Does he cut losses?
This could be an interesting offseason.
Every situation is different. But a guy becomes a head coach when he’s able to see what’s best for the program over his own personal loyalties and history.
» Philosophy. Is this plan to build a hybrid of a physical Oregon offense still on the table? Execution, not the scheme, has been the issue at NU, although more downhill run game and less horizontal swing passes seems ideal. As always, run a scheme that fits what your players do best.
» Development and personnel decisions. Is center the best place for Cam Jurgens? Is quarterback where you get the most out of Luke McCaffrey? Stay with Adrian Martinez one more year or go in another direction?
As more talent enters the building, these seem like decisions that could decide the future. And that’s where having an experienced coaching staff really helps.
» Does Frost need to be harder on this team? Inquiring readers want to know.
Of course, we don’t know that he’s not. Practices are not open. During a bad play on TV, fans don’t see Frost yelling or getting on the player. Wasn’t that a criticism with Bo Pelini?
The bottom line is getting your players to execute. That’s every coach’s main job.
However, the talk about opponents’ clapping or how media timeouts got in the way of the offense does not exactly send the message of a disciplined program.
Finally, there’s the coach and his mirror.
Frost is a smart guy with a football masters degree learning from some of the top coaches the game has seen.
There’s a lot of egos on that list. But at some point, the great ones learned to swallow their pride and stubbornness and make sure they got out of their own way.
And so it will be for Frost, who has always fed off his doubters and showed a conviction to prove them wrong. But he must resist getting into that game.
He doesn’t need to beat the doubters. It’s not him against the world.
In 2021, it’s Nebraska vs. Buffalo, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern and dear old friend Bret Bielema at Illinois. If there's a winning season, it's going to be earned.
Nebraska fans don’t need a folk hero or a legend. What they want is a coach who understands them and can deliver what they want.
Play good football. Look like you're coached. Win games. Go to bowl games. Compete for titles.
Three years later, you can see the wear on Frost’s face. He came into this so full of swagger, saying Big Ten teams should get his Huskers now. But they keep taking him up on that.
He looks like a coach whose job was tougher than he thought. Meanwhile, for Husker fans, their coach isn’t what they thought.
Sometimes, marriage is work. But if it’s right, it’s worth it.
Meanwhile, this marriage rolls forward. But the coach might be sleeping on the couch.
