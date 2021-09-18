Shatel: No moral victories, but this Surprise of the Century comes with hope

It was weird science, all of it, and here was the bottom line for Nebraska and its fandom.

The Huskers’ combination of fight, effort and playmaking almost overcame its penchant for making mistakes. In the biggest game of the Frost era.

You know what? They’ve played four games in year four of Frost and those mistakes aren’t going away. Yes, the O-line is young and OU’s crowd was very loud.

But we’ve been hearing for four years about cleaning up mistakes and they keep running out of Lysol.

So assume the mistakes hang around. But now factor in how Martinez is showing up for his senior year and the impressive playmakers around. And a defense that comes to play each week.

Can that team take the positives and overcome its negatives in the Big Ten? That starts next week against a stout Michigan State team nobody saw coming.

It almost worked against the third-ranked team on their home field.

That’s not a moral victory. That’s the reality of this season.

“You come to a school like Nebraska, you expect to win every game,” Martinez said. “Our guys aren’t into moral victories. They want to win games. Simple as that.