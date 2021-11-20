Shatel: Not calling pass interference robbed Adrian Martinez of a chance to make history

That was the third play of the fourth quarter, on a second-and-five from the NU 21. On the previous Husker drive, Martinez led NU on a 11-play, 75-yard drive that tied the score.

The offense was working. And clicking. Until Martinez’ bad decision. Again?

Perhaps he had an out. Martinez got slammed to the ground before halftime. He got up slow. Frost burned Logan Smothers’ redshirt on the next possession. Would Martinez come back in?

He did. But afterwards, Martinez said there was some doubt at halftime. He wouldn’t disclose the injury. Frost said it was an arm or shoulder.

And so we entered another gray area in the Martinez drama. He had played with a broken jaw and high ankle sprain this season, unbeknownst to the public.

Now, here we were again, guessing if Martinez was impacted by injury.

The quarterback said no excuses. And that’s the correct call. Martinez zipped plenty of passes in the second half. He may have played hurt, but he was still effective.

Whatever was hurting, it couldn’t have been as painful as the ache in his heart walking off this torturous turf.