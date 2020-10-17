Shatel: Ohio State isn't Nebraska's toughest opponent this season — COVID-19 is

But the Big Ten gave itself no such luxury.

Due to the late start, there are nine games scheduled in nine weeks. If a game gets postponed, there’s nowhere to put it. It’s gone.

It wouldn’t even have to mean that Scott Frost or Husker players contracted the virus. It could mean Wisconsin or Illinois canceled the game.

And the rule of holding a player out for 21 days? That’s one third of the season.

What are the chances Nebraska plays all nine games? You tell me. But for this season, you better pack two things: patience and resilience.

There are bound to be disruptions, which leads me to make a statement that would normally be considered blasphemy in parts where Husker football is the main language.

Frost and the Huskers could get a "Hall Pass" this year.

It could end up being an extended spring football with five or six games that “count” toward whatever.

Everyone is already bowl eligible, which includes valuable practices. NU is desirable for bowl sponsors, too, given its tradition and fans — depending on how many bowls stage an event, of course.