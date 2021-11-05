Shatel: Play with pride, Huskers. That goes a long way

Again, that’s a hunch. It’s based on the three principle decision-makers — President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and Alberts — all liking Frost and wanting him to succeed.

There are also plenty of folks around the program, from the regents to big-money types, who have become skittish about all the changes and buyouts piling up. About blowing up and starting over.

Again, they want one of these guys to finally work out. So I could see one more year under specific circumstances.

That attitude balances against the utter frustration by every Husker fan about the lack of victories, sound football and good coaching in year four.

I hear from fans. I can’t say how many. I would never characterize anything as a majority.

But I do know there is a segment of Nebraska fans who would like to see Frost get one more year, with those changes. Others would debate that. That’s where we are.

I’ll tell you where there is absolutely no debate.

Husker fans, you can argue about play-calling and Adrian Martinez’s lack of clutch and assistant coaches and whether or not Frost is close or will ever get there.