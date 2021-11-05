Shatel: Play with pride, Huskers. That goes a long way

“We play for Nebraska. You know, I take pride in that. And I demand respect about that.”
I’ve gone back and re-watched JoJo Domann’s interview after the Purdue loss last week. It was powerful stuff.
Domann, the senior linebacker, stood in front of the cameras like a fatigued warrior. His face was sullied with a mix of black face paint, dirt and sweat. His voice was filled with pain and passion.
Even in defeat, Domann stood tall. Defiant. Ready to fight.
Which is exactly the look that Scott Frost needs these last three games.
NU’s goal of making a bowl game this season hangs by a thread — at least until about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
By then, Ohio State will have dispatched with the Huskers' dream. The Buckeyes are 15-point favorites. They have beaten Nebraska in each of the last five years by a combined 254-72.
Few expect a Big Red miracle Saturday. But it can’t be a Buckeye name-the-score bash.
I have no information when it comes to Frost’s future at Nebraska. This will be kept lid-tight by Trev Alberts. Probably until after the last game.
My hunch is that a path is being discussed where Frost returns next season, with the promise of a new quarterback and changes on the coaching staff.
Again, that’s a hunch. It’s based on the three principle decision-makers — President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and Alberts — all liking Frost and wanting him to succeed.
There are also plenty of folks around the program, from the regents to big-money types, who have become skittish about all the changes and buyouts piling up. About blowing up and starting over.
Again, they want one of these guys to finally work out. So I could see one more year under specific circumstances.
That attitude balances against the utter frustration by every Husker fan about the lack of victories, sound football and good coaching in year four.
I hear from fans. I can’t say how many. I would never characterize anything as a majority.
But I do know there is a segment of Nebraska fans who would like to see Frost get one more year, with those changes. Others would debate that. That’s where we are.
I’ll tell you where there is absolutely no debate.
Husker fans, you can argue about play-calling and Adrian Martinez’s lack of clutch and assistant coaches and whether or not Frost is close or will ever get there.
But where Nebraska fans stand in unity is when it comes to effort. Pride. Play like you care.
These last three games, Nebraska cannot look uninspired, sloppy or offer the slightest impression that they have stopped playing — or coaching.
It won’t be hard to spot, because Ohio State has the kind of talent to expose a team that’s mailed it in. And Wisconsin and Iowa love beating down Nebraska just to say they did.
Sometimes an undermanned Nebraska has merely gotten in the way of a Buckeye Machine and was steamrolled without a clue. It happens.
But it shouldn’t happen this time.
Ryan Day’s team had some early struggles, lost to Oregon. But the train is back on the track to the tune of 47.2 points and 548 yards per game. C.J. Stroud, the young engineer, is getting the hang of things.
Nebraska has the best defense it’s had in more than a decade. It’s far from perfect. But it’s stout enough to not let a game get out of hand.
Meanwhile, the Huskers don’t always block up front, or throw to the right people or catch. But there is enough skill talent to put up some points and, more importantly, run some clock and limit OSU’s opportunities.
In his first three seasons, Frost had eight losses of 14 points or more. Only a handful of really bad blowouts, though that included 52-17 at Ohio State last year.
But here in year four, Frost has finally put the cap on those bad days. Oklahoma was supposed to be a track meet, but NU had a chance to tie the game on the final drive before falling 23-16.
The losses have been maddening, goofy stuff — unacceptable for year four.
But while the Huskers don’t quite have enough pride to always do the right things, Frost has filled the locker room with fight. Even if they don’t always play smart, Nebraska has been tough.
Of course, that was the minimum of what Frost was hired to do back in 2018. The Wood River kid always wore his passion and school pride on his red sleeve. He’s infused that into his team.
Now, with the program under his bosses’ microscope, he needs those warriors to show up.
Tom’s Pick: Ohio State 35, Nebraska 21.
