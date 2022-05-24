Shatel: Release of one Nebraska tradition may make room for a new one

I had never seen that much red in my life. Or that much of one color in any stadium, for that matter.

That's all I could think of as I settled into my press box seat at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 1978.

Then, on the first play of the game, Rick Berns took a handoff, turned off right tackle and dashed 82 yards for a touchdown. Before anyone could catch their breath, something really amazing happened.

People released red balloons. There seemed like a million of them, floating into the gray sky, destined for points unknown. I remember thinking, wouldn't it be cool if they had messages tied to them, like bottles lost at sea, waiting to be discovered.

This was cool enough.

I loved the red balloon tradition. For me, it represented the singular mission of Nebraska football. The unity of the state. It's one thing to get that many people to wear one color to a game. But then buy a balloon, hold onto it and release it all at once. That's unity. That's a great tradition.

One of my favorite things to do in the press box is to look for an out-of-town media type who is attending their first game in Lincoln. When the first touchdown — or field goal — is scored, I always look at them to get their reaction. Most of the time, they are looking at their laptop. But when they glance up, I'd see their eyes light up with wonder. You don't get much wonder in the press box. That's magic.

The balloons have taken their hits over the years, especially recently, when Husker scores became hard to come by and some games the fans would still be holding those balloons at halftime. You'd hear Big Ten honks make fun of the balloons, call them lame, like half the traditions in the Big Ten aren't lame. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, or balloon holder.

And now they're gone.

Traditions make college football great, and in these crazy times, even bearable. Holding that red balloon meant you were part of something bigger, part of Nebraska tradition. Win or lose, that meant something. But maybe, over the years, not as much.

Time moves on. The problem is, Nebraska football has gone backward. For me, the balloons always represented the better part of the program, the happier days. When the balloons went up, it was usually the first quarter and Nebraska was just starting to flex its muscles and the balloons were a signal to the opponent: you're in for a long day.

So much has changed about Husker football over the last decade. So many things you don't recognize, so many things they don't do anymore. The way the team plays, the way the coaches coach. The Huskers lose most any game at Memorial Stadium now. And holding that balloon is almost like holding on, waiting for something to return, and you keep waiting, keep holding on. The balloons are just another tradition going away.

In some ways, they're a metaphor for Nebraska football, the one a generation or two used to recognize. The one that blocked punts and had a bulldozer offensive line and never made mistakes and was more physical and coached better than the other guy. The one where the August schedule posters all had "bowl game" printed on them because it was always a lock.

That Nebraska football has floated away and has probably landed in New York or California. Or in 1978.

Traditions are hard to lose. But there's one old tradition that must be the priority, an old friend that can make it all better.

Winning. Good football. Consistency.

College football feels like it's going 200 miles an hour these days, in constant transition. NIL. Transfer Portal. Playoff expansion. Conferences dropping divisions. How and where we watch our favorite games is going to change. And the in-person experience, Memorial Stadium, is going to be different in the coming years.

And yet there's still nothing better than rooting for a team that competes hard, coaches well, is in the mix every Saturday and to the last weekend in November. They can change the game all they want, but they'll never replace the satisfaction and joy of having meaningful games and winning your share of them.

Get that feeling back and, who knows, perhaps Nebraskans can come up with some new traditions.

Then again, they can always bring back the balloons one day, when and if the helium returns.

Right after they bring back the winning, please.

