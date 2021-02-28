Shatel: Remembering the '90s won't help Nebraska football, but two former Huskers might

These two are Husker classics. Nobody cared more for their program or their craft. Their passion is legendary. It's a passion that keeps on giving.

But that was then. This is now.

The current Huskers were born after the days of glory and domination.

Forget championships. They’ve never been to a bowl game. Couldn’t tell you about high expectations or standards.

Their world is a place where when the going gets tough, many pack their bags and transfer.

You wonder how that would have worked in the '90s. Nebraska’s roster was backed up with good players. All competitive. You had to fight for every inch of the depth chart.

How many of those Huskers would have left if the climate were like today? It’s moot. Guys like Foreman and Peter never would have considered it. There was no valor in running.

But that’s the generation gap that they’re looking at. It’s quite a trek.

As soon as they start regaling stories about Charlie McBride or Colorado or the obstacles they had to go through, they might see the little sliding doors go up on some of these players’ ears. Perhaps eye rolls.