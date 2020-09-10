Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions

“They (secret service) told us not to say a word,” Murtaugh said. “They said, ‘You will not approach (Nixon). Stand there and if he turns to you, that’s OK. Do not shake his hand unless he puts it out.’

“We were like, ‘Well, OK.’ But (Nixon) was very nice about it, shaking hands, saying congratulations. He said, ‘I know about you’ — Schneiss and I.”

Little did anyone know then that such celebrations would become tradition. So would hopes, expectations, the chase.

The 1970 Huskers started it all. They were the first. They deserve to be remembered. Remember them for that.

“We are forgotten now,” Murtaugh said. “It’s been the teams in the ’90s, and 1971, they get credit, which they should. That’s OK.”

Said Ingles: “The 1971 team was better. Johnny was a year older. Offensive line and defense was a year older. We set the table.”

Because of the pandemic and postponement of the 2020 season, the 1970 team won’t get their reunion and moment at a Nebraska football game. That has been postponed until 2021. The 1970 team will have to share the stage with the ’71 Huskers.