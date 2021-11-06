Shatel: Respect Adrian Martinez, but Nebraska's problems start at quarterback

There’s no way I believe Frost would intentionally put Martinez in harm’s way. Or cause him undue pain.

The coach thinks too much of his quarterback. And some of that sentiment seeped out last week, as Frost talked about wanting Martinez to have that signature moment.

Martinez is an easy guy to root for. He’s one of the classiest players I’ve been around in 40-plus years. On any team.

A section of Husker fans stood and roared for Martinez as he left the field and went into the tunnel. Martinez threw a piece of equipment to a young fan.

His legacy was already set — as one of the popular players, the kid you root for, the quarterback who maybe didn’t win enough. But he was a big winner off the field. He did things the right way.

Now the news of him playing with a broken jaw and high-ankle sprain — by choice — rewrites his legacy and puts him in a category of ultimate tough guy, team player and leader.

He will own a lion’s share of NU quarterback records, including perhaps the career total offense mark. He’ll also likely be the only quarterback in the last 60 years of Nebraska football to play four years and not reach a bowl game.