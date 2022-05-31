Shatel: Road to Omaha should have included N.C. State and Rutgers

First downs and second guesses:

Let the Road begin ...

Have to admit, I was pulling for N.C. State and Rutgers to make runs to Omaha next month. I’m 0 for 2. How did that happen?

Did the Jersey Boys get robbed? They went 44-15, finished second in the Big Ten regular season and tournament and had an RPI of 42.

Looks like the Scarlet Knights’ strength of schedule (149) — and the Big Ten — ultimately cost them.

Rutgers was second among the NCAA’s first four out. Among the last two in were Liberty and Grand Canyon.

Liberty had an RPI of 31 and SOS of 41. It had two wins over Florida (overall No. 13 seed) and one over North Carolina (overall No. 10 seed).

Grand Canyon’s RPI was 50 and SOS was 84. But it had wins over Stanford (overall No. 2 seed), Oregon State (No. 3) and NCAA tourney clubs Arizona (twice), Texas Tech (twice) and San Diego.

Rutgers’ best wins were one over Maryland and one over Michigan. They didn’t have great nonconference wins and most of their Big Ten wins were over teams ranked in the 100s. The Big Ten was hardly great this year.

The Knights were a fun team with a lot of charm, guys you could root for. But they paid a price for not winning the Big Ten tourney. Perhaps a bigger price for having to play a semifinal game until 3 a.m. the same day as the championship game.

The wash-out of Wednesday games put the Big Ten tourney behind the eight ball. But making teams play until 2 and 3 a.m. is no answer, either.

Deserving teams get left out every year. Everyone can’t get in.

But it will be interesting to see the Big Ten reaction here. Will it spring into action to strengthen baseball? Or shrug?

Nonconference schedules must be boosted. Advantage, South. It’s not just the big boys who host regionals. East Carolina and Georgia Southern have joined in. Virginia Tech, too. They have access to good nonconference games.

Meanwhile, it was just three years ago that a Big Ten team came one win from a national championship. It seems a lot longer.

BTN broadcasts: The Big Ten Network does a good job with the league tourney (has hard-working Kevin Kugler left the stadium yet?). But I’d like to see BTN send a studio crew to Omaha, like the football and basketball championships.

The SEC Network has one at the SEC tourney and it makes the event bigger. The SEC tournament is like a mini-CWS.

Serious question: Why aren’t college baseball postseason tournaments single elimination, like every other sport? Especially the conference tournaments. These are not money-makers in the sport of baseball.

Of course, Omaha fans and merchants like the double elimination format of the CWS.

Football divisions: In writing about college football divisions last weekend, I came up with some interesting bits from the years that Nebraska made the league championship game.

If there had been a championship game but no divisions in 1996, Nebraska (8-0) and Colorado (7-1) would have rematched in St. Louis. Not Texas (6-2).

In 1999, NU and Kansas State (both 7-1) would have played. Texas was 6-2.

In 2006, Nebraska and Texas would have tied at 6-2, one game behind OU. The Longhorns probably would have won the tiebreaker, having beaten NU that year.

The 2009 game would have remained Texas (8-0) and NU (second, 6-2).

The 2010 championship game would have been a scramble, with NU, Missouri, OU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M all 6-2. OU (No. 6) and OSU (No. 13) were the highest-rated teams at the end.

Finally, the 2012 Big Ten championship game would have been Nebraska (7-1) vs. Michigan (6-2), since Ohio State (8-0) and Penn State (7-1) were ineligible for postseason play.

NIL’s impact: In response to my divisions column, a reader pointed out that I neglected to factor in NIL impact into the future of league balance.

It’s a good point. The fact is, we don’t know yet how NIL will tip the scales of haves and have less.

But let’s not forget that NIL doesn’t coach the games. Yes, talent is important. But the championship teams will be the ones whose coaches have built a culture where NIL differences can thrive in one locker room.

Thanks for the responses. It’s a fascinating topic.

Pasquantino sticking around: Royals fans are clamoring for Vinnie Pasquantino, the power-hitting slugger who is hitting .303 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and 51 RBIs in 46 games.

Since Royals management appears in no hurry to call him up, that’s more for Omaha Storm Chasers fans. You can catch Vinnie at Werner Park all this week. He’s on a tear.

CWS favorites: Would love to see all 64 teams experience Omaha in two weeks. But since only eight can make it, it would be fun to have ...

Tennessee, San Diego, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M (Jimbo Fisher might show up), Connecticut, LSU or Miami, Oklahoma State or Grand Canyon and East Carolina.

And N.C. State and Rutgers. Sigh.

Vol has velocity: Get your radar guns tuned up. In two weeks, Tennessee flamethrower Ben Joyce may be at Charles Schwab Field.

Joyce threw a fast ball against Auburn this season clocked at 105.5 miles per hour. You gotta love the extra .5.

It’s said to be the fastest pitch in college baseball history.

You ever get close to that, Kyle Peterson?

One more and I’m outta here: Last Friday I rediscovered the movie theater experience and glad I did. “Top Gun: Maverick” was a two-hour thrill ride, and now I have a new bar in San Diego to check out.

It’s been a while since I’ve been to the theater. When did they get barcaloungers?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.