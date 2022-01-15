Shatel: Scott Frost has given Nebraska a chance in 2022

It’s hard to know what to expect from Raiola, an up-and-comer who hasn't coached his own line at the major college level. He’ll be breaking in a new center and getting Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony at right tackle.

Raiola doesn’t have a lot of time. But if he can get this group to play with attitude, and stop the false starts, that’s impact.

» Applewhite: Nebraska’s running back position has been hard to figure out.

Who would play? Who was in the doghouse? How long would Frost stay with the run game?

A constant force at running back would make things easier on Whipple. If Applewhite can lure one of the Power Five running backs currently in the portal to Lincoln, his impact will start immediately.

» Returning Huskers: This might be the most intriguing thing to watch. Which current Huskers will benefit the most from the new coaches?

Will Whipple and Joseph get the ball to Betts and Manning more? Can Applewhite turn Jaquez Yant into a Big Ten force?

Does Whipple see something in the talented Logan Smothers that can add to the mix?