Shatel: Scott Frost has put himself back in the spotlight. But this time, it's a heat lamp

That didn’t take long.

On Aug. 27 after the season opener, Scott Frost was asked if he would consider resigning if things don’t improve.

I appreciate the Irish reporter’s question. But let’s be real.

Frost isn’t stepping down. Not now. Not ever.

He’s a Nebraska native and Husker legacy and that’s not how he rolls. Oh, and there’s the considerable buyout he would forfeit.

No, Frost will stay until he’s told to leave. But as the coach noted, even legacies have to win.

And Frost is quickly running out of sand in the hour glass.

That question, posed at the end of Frost’s postgame press conference Saturday, underscored the obvious takeaway from a failed season opener in Dublin.

New offensive staff. New quarterback. New infusion of transfer talent. New hope.

Same coach. Same result. Same narrative.

Frost made offseason changes to not only save his job, they would become the headline and Frost could ride in the back.

But after a numbing 31-28 loss to Northwestern, Frost pulled himself back into the spotlight.

That light is a heat lamp.

Frost’s job status has become the story again, until it’s not.

There are 11 games left, and ample opportunities to change that narrative back.

But there’s no way to spin this one. Any predictions of a winning record and bowl game included the Northwestern game on the W side of the ledger.

Frost has put himself in a hole to start. With several teams ahead that all look better than Northwestern.

That’s no slap at the Wildcats. They looked typically sound. They overwhelm you with consistency, not talent.

But Northwestern has gamers, a quarterback and receivers and running backs who made play after play. Then physically delivered the knockout punch.

Northwestern is a really solid team and that must scare the heck out of Frost and his staff.

As expected, coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team showed Nebraska an accurate image of itself.

Early on, that image was promising.

The Husker team and fans were feeling it in the first half. The offense, with Mark Whipple’s passing scheme, Casey Thompson’s accuracy and Trey Palmer’s playmaking, looked like a revelation.

It was all so fresh, and impressive, and this would be the spark the program — and coach — needed.

Suddenly, we saw that while some holes were filled in the offseason, others sprung leaks.

The defense was center stage. The tackling was atrocious. The pass rush nonexistent.

A bust in the secondary led to a Northwestern touchdown. Those busts happen in openers.

But quarterback Ryan Hilinski kept finding holes to the tune of 27 completions for 8.2 yards per play.

Then when the Wildcats needed to ice the game, they lined up and ran right at the Blackshirts. Over and over.

Northwestern had nine more minutes of possession time than Nebraska, and 12 more plays (85-73).

The Blackshirts’ struggles were the biggest eye opener of the game. And yet, the Huskers found themselves up 28-17 with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

It looked like the new offensive staff and playmakers might bail everyone out.

Then something familiar got in the way again. The coach.

With nine minutes left in the third, Frost called for the kill shot. An onside kick.

As a decisive play, it worked. For Northwestern.

The Wildcats recovered on the NU 44 and quickly scored to grab the momentum.

Frost was feeling it. He was so anxious to turn this thing around that he decided to go on the attack, go for the knockout and let his team — and the fans — enjoy a comfortable win.

That’s the only explanation I can come up with for the call at that point. Frost was thinking and acting out of desperation. He couldn’t wait.

Or maybe he sensed that his defense wasn’t going to be up to the task.

The enormous downside to the unconventional call unfolded before Husker fans’ disbelieving eyes.

Perhaps Frost thought his team could handle the adverse effect. That it wouldn’t go into “Here we go again" mode.

But Thompson began to lose his accuracy.

There were two interceptions. Two sacks. The offensive mojo disappeared.

Frost got greedy. And perhaps there’s a lesson there about coaches who are 15-30 getting greedy.

It would be inaccurate to say that call cost the Huskers the game. It was on a long list.

But it lifted Northwestern off the mat. In the end, these new-look Huskers didn’t handle the adversity. And there they went again.

Meanwhile, there were a couple of cryptic quotes from Frost about his offensive staff needing to be more creative against Big Ten teams.

And another, talking about the offensive staff, saying, “We can cooperate a little more.”

Were these shots at Whipple?

This is the new coordinator’s first year in the Big Ten. This is Frost’s fifth. He should understand the need for creativity.

Is this how the Frost-Whipple marriage is going to go? So much for the honeymoon.

The good news is, there's 11 more games. That's also the bad news.

So much for Athletic Director Trev Alberts to think about on Aug. 27 as the Husker party boarded a flight for what would be a long ride home.