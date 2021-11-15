Shatel: Scott Frost's most important hire is the offensive line coach

First downs and second guesses:

Scott Frost says his most important hire will be his offensive coordinator. I understand, but beg to differ.

I get it: The Nebraska coach is saying it’s crucial for him to identify his offensive coordinator first, then let the other hires fill up according to the scheme the new coordinator brings.

Let me put it this way: Frost’s best hire needs to be his offensive line coach.

He absolutely needs to get this right. It must be a significant upgrade. If there’s going to be progress on the field, the O-line must be clicking and dominant.

There’s a saying in football: If you can’t block, it doesn’t matter what play is called. It’s not going to work. That should be the theme for next season.

Along with a physical run game.

One of the first names that could come up is Herb Hand, a 30-year coaching veteran. Hand has coached offensive line at Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Auburn, Texas and currently UCF — where he’s in his third stint with Gus Malzahn.

Another name to consider is John Garrison, the former Husker lineman and current assistant at N.C. State.