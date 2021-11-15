Shatel: Scott Frost's most important hire is the offensive line coach

First downs and second guesses:
Scott Frost says his most important hire will be his offensive coordinator. I understand, but beg to differ.
I get it: The Nebraska coach is saying it’s crucial for him to identify his offensive coordinator first, then let the other hires fill up according to the scheme the new coordinator brings.
Let me put it this way: Frost’s best hire needs to be his offensive line coach.
He absolutely needs to get this right. It must be a significant upgrade. If there’s going to be progress on the field, the O-line must be clicking and dominant.
There’s a saying in football: If you can’t block, it doesn’t matter what play is called. It’s not going to work. That should be the theme for next season.
Along with a physical run game.
One of the first names that could come up is Herb Hand, a 30-year coaching veteran. Hand has coached offensive line at Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Auburn, Texas and currently UCF — where he’s in his third stint with Gus Malzahn.
Another name to consider is John Garrison, the former Husker lineman and current assistant at N.C. State.
And I wonder if Frost will look at John Hevesy, who was recently let go by Dan Mullen at Florida. Hevesy coached the offensive line for Urban Meyer and Mullen at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida (part of two national titles) and Mississippi State. He was co-offensive coordinator for Mullen in 2018-19.
» Looks like UNO Chancellor Joanne Li made a terrific hire in Adrian Dowell.
Yes, the Mavericks want to win on the ice, the court and the field. That takes money.
One of the major concerns when Trev Alberts left for NU in July was keeping all of the donors Alberts brought to UNO in the past 10 years. And perhaps getting more.
Dowell provides that opportunity. The 35-year-old spent the past seven years as a chief development officer for Bruce Rasmussen at Creighton. He knows where to find the money in this town.
Could Dowell perhaps persuade some Jays donors to switch to red and black? Or share their interests?
Yes. And Dowell said he has already heard from a “number” of Creighton donors who told him that they were UNO graduates.
“It’s nice to not have to start from scratch,” Dowell said. “They know who they are. You know I’m coming, man.”
» Dowell heavily praised Mike Kemp, the interim athletic director and Mr. UNO. He needs to make sure Kemp is around that department as long as he wants. Take care of hockey, Adrian.
» Dowell’s introductory press conference had a UNO-Creighton flavor. In attendance were CU A.D. Marcus Blossom, associate A.D. Mark Burgers and former A.D. Rasmussen.
The UNO-CU relationship should strengthen. But we’ll know if Dowell has special powers if he can get Creighton men’s hoops on the schedule.
“I’m already negotiating with Mac,” Dowell said of CU coach Greg McDermott. “I already told him I’d give him a two-for-one. I’m still working on it.”
Good luck with that, Adrian.
» I can say without venturing too far out on a limb that there will be more talent on the court on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena than any previous Creighton-Nebraska basketball game.
Now, getting the well-intentioned but nervous kids to make some baskets might be another story.
First team to 50 wins?
» Got plenty of smart alecks guffawing at my suggestion for Frost to call up Frank Solich. I meant what I said. And while you’re at it, Scott, dial up Joe Moglia.
As you may recall, the former TD Ameritrade CEO worked in Bo Pelini’s NU football office as a leadership resource.
If you haven’t heard of Moglia, maybe you know Coastal Carolina. Moglia jump-started that football program before leaving for health reasons in 2018.
» A reader suggests that JoJo Domann’s number be designated as the uniform for NU’s top linebacker each season. There are more decorated players whose numbers could be used for that at other positions, but I like the sentiment.
I mean, Johnny Rodgers’ No. 20 would be a natural for NU punt returners — if Nebraska returned punts.
All I know is I’m going to miss seeing Domann play football. And I wish I could see him take on Wisconsin and Iowa in the coming rock fights.
Interesting to see Lincoln Riley get puffy with Baylor for kicking a late field goal and breaking the “code.” What do they call what Oklahoma and Texas did to the Big 12?
» These days I go to the press room at Creighton basketball games to learn about football and coaching.
That’s where I’ll find former UNO coach Sandy Buda, working for MECA as the press room guard.
Last week Buda told the story about being on the Kansas State staff when head coach Ellis Rainsberger was fired with three games left in the 1977 season.
Buda said the KSU athletic director met with the coaching staff to tell them the plan for the final three games.
“What three games?” Buda said a K-State assistant told the A.D. “We’re out of here.”
The A.D. panicked and quickly asked the staff what it would take to keep them on board to coach the last three games.
“Well, as long as you asked, it just so happens we have this list of demands,” the KSU assistant said.
Buda said the staff got every one of them.
» One more and I’m outta here: Creighton baseball at the NCAA regional at Notre Dame. UNO women’s basketball games at Sapp Fieldhouse. Any high school press box or press row in the area.
Anywhere sports was played in Omaha, or by Omaha teams, that’s where you found Thom Corritore. And if you followed sports, you knew that voice.
Corritore passed away last week. I’ll always remember the friendly face, but also the unbridled passion for all things Omaha sports — the athletes, the coaches, the fans. And the joy of calling the games — no matter how big or small the game or the audience. RIP, Thom.
