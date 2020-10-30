Shatel: Starting to win is Nebraska's best option to save marriage with Big Ten

Love on the rocks? Ain’t no surprise.
The awkward fit of Nebraska in the Big Ten was revealed for all to see in August. And it seemed to reach a new level Thursday.
That’s when Nebraska tried to schedule an 11th hour nonconference game with Tennessee-Chattanooga and the Big Ten bosses quickly rejected it.
The quote everyone will be talking about is in a column by Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, who quoted a Big Ten source:
“It’s like an unhappy marriage. It doesn’t work. It doesn’t fit. Yet no one can afford or figure out how to divorce. So nothing is going to change.”
Before I get into that, a few thoughts about this Chattanooga saga.
First, it’s a good idea. As I’ve written ad nauseam, there will be interruptions to a sports season in a pandemic. Expect the unexpected.
Nebraska did a terrific job of lining up Chattanooga on short notice after Wisconsin pulled out of this Saturday’s game in Lincoln.
This likely won’t be the only cancellation that comes up in the Big Ten. Other conferences have had similar outbreaks. But, of course, they built in bye weeks to reschedule games.
I digress. The point is, along with masks and social distancing and frequent testing, flexibility is a key to survival in a pandemic sports season.
Look at college basketball right now.
Several preseason tournaments have been called off, sending college hoops coaches to their cellphones to line up games. Many conference seasons will start in December. Coaches might have to fill in the blanks with random noncon games later.
It’s going to be a jumbled, upside-down winter. If this is the pandemic plan for hoops, why can’t filling in nonconference games work for football?
The Big Ten, in all its grand inflexibility, said no. And I’m sure a lot of it had to do with the league agreeing to a conference season only. Rules are rules in the Big Ten. Now, if Barry Alvarez gets that 21-day rule changed ...
I’m also sure a lot of it had to do with Nebraska asking.
Did this scenario come up when the Big Ten was making its schedule? Did anyone ask, “If we lose a game, can we schedule a nonconference game in its place?”
I’d love to know the answer. But the Big Ten and NU weren’t talking Thursday, other than a statement by Nebraska leaders Ronnie Green and Bill Moos.
The guess here is, if the Big Ten had laid out that idea was a no-no, I can’t believe Nebraska would have even pursued it.
Did Nebraska set up this game before it approached the Big Ten? Again, it’s not clear.
Now NU had to work quickly to put this game together inside 24 hours. But I would think you would clear it with the Big Ten ahead of time.
If not, I can imagine how the league’s poobahs felt about that.
If that’s what happened, it reminds me of when my one of my daughters sets up a sleepover or party at our house — then asks permission. If we say no, we have to disappoint all the girls who already made plans. That ploy doesn’t make Mom and Dad happy.
The Big Ten is a stern parent. It sits in its den like Ward Cleaver, puffing on a pipe. I’m sure it was only too happy to tell Nebraska no.
Sure, this is about COVID-19 and health and Big Ten rules. But at some point, it’s also about keeping a foot on Nebraska.
Nebraska has become a maverick, a chronic complainer according to some corners of the national and Big Ten footprint. But interestingly, that wasn’t the case when Jim Delany was commanding the commissioner’s leather chair.
After all, it was Delany who famously told Moos, “We need Nebraska to start being Nebraska.”
That is, winning. Crashing the top 10 and national playoff. Recreating history with the Big Ten logo.
What the Big Ten didn’t know was that being Nebraska means something else, too.
It means Nebraska is always going to look out for what’s best for Nebraska, first and foremost.
There’s an independent spirit in Nebraska’s soul, and it was born from years of membership in the Big Eight and Big 12, which promoted an entrepreneur style among its members.
The Big Ten has for decades invested in a one-for-all, all-for-one Knights of the Round Table tradition. There’s rarely any pushback. In some ways, it’s the Stepford Schools Conference.
Nebraska’s first reaction is to do what it might have done in another league. But that won’t fly in the Big Ten.
Maybe Shawn Eichorst and Mike Riley would have fallen in line with the other Big Ten soldiers. But not Moos or Scott Frost.
That wins them fans around Nebraska. Not outside the borders, however.
These two should have gone on some dates and done some research before going to the altar.
For this marriage to last, something’s gotta give. I don’t expect Frost to back down from what he thinks is right.
But the Big Ten has Nebraska outnumbered. It’s stubborn and set in its ways. It’s not going to change. It’s a miracle that there is a Big Ten football season, and that miracle was Ohio State.
Pay no mind to Kevin Warren. He’s the easy target, but he answers to the powerful presidents. He answers to years of Big Ten pride and arrogance.
For Nebraska, I see three options:
» There will be talk about leaving the Big Ten. But you don’t leave a conference because you couldn’t play Tennessee-Chattanooga. The fit in the big picture may be another story.
That option is less likely because it will always be difficult for NU’s top brass to walk away from the academic glow the Big Ten provides.
Don’t ever underestimate the power of that academic impact.
Also, it’s not likely that the Big Ten would kick out NU. They likely will just keep hoping to wear them down.
» Second option: change the attitude and approach. Again, it’s also unlikely that Nebraska changes its DNA. I do think things can calm down a bit with a third option.
» Start winning.
Despite their differences that may never ease, the Big Ten could feel more like home if the Huskers were a factor. Beating their rivals. Winning a league championship.
Winning has that effect on attitudes. I’ll always believe that if Nebraska had beaten Texas in that 2009 Big 12 title game, the Huskers and Big Ten never would have met or gone on a date.
Oh, why did they put that one second back on the clock?
So there it is, my genius marriage advice: Start winning.
As soon as there’s a game.
