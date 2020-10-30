Shatel: Starting to win is Nebraska's best option to save marriage with Big Ten

Look at college basketball right now.

Several preseason tournaments have been called off, sending college hoops coaches to their cellphones to line up games. Many conference seasons will start in December. Coaches might have to fill in the blanks with random noncon games later.

It’s going to be a jumbled, upside-down winter. If this is the pandemic plan for hoops, why can’t filling in nonconference games work for football?

The Big Ten, in all its grand inflexibility, said no. And I’m sure a lot of it had to do with the league agreeing to a conference season only. Rules are rules in the Big Ten. Now, if Barry Alvarez gets that 21-day rule changed ...

I’m also sure a lot of it had to do with Nebraska asking.

Did this scenario come up when the Big Ten was making its schedule? Did anyone ask, “If we lose a game, can we schedule a nonconference game in its place?”

I’d love to know the answer. But the Big Ten and NU weren’t talking Thursday, other than a statement by Nebraska leaders Ronnie Green and Bill Moos.

The guess here is, if the Big Ten had laid out that idea was a no-no, I can’t believe Nebraska would have even pursued it.