Shatel: Talking season is over for Nebraska football, hallelujah!

LINCOLN — Talking season is over. Hallelujah.

Nebraska football held a press conference Sunday, the last big one before opening the season starts against Northwestern in Dublin. There was no news.

Scott Frost and several Huskers talked about the same things they've talked about the past four weeks. There were new captains to talk about. A starting quarterback.

But this was basically it. And that's good. Because we need a game.

And the Huskers need to get out of town.

This journey to Ireland is timed perfectly for Nebraska. It will be equal parts business (football) and culture. They'll see the sights and meet the good people of the Emerald Isle. They'll play a football game. It will be strange to play a familiar foe in a small stadium in a foreign country. It was that way 30 years ago, when Nebraska traveled to Tokyo to play Kansas State. Eventually you settle in and it's still football. And then you go home. It will be that way this week.

But it struck me Sunday as I listened to the players take questions about last year's "Week Zero" game at Illinois, a brutal loss in which the Huskers didn't look focused or ready to play. Did they learn from that?

Frost said they had. He told the team to turn it loose. Travis Vokolek said they had forgotten last year. So did others.

There's a thought that NU would be best served if the Huskers started this season at home, with so many new faces and moving parts on offense, so much new going on.

But there's a flip side to that.

And that is: The Noise factor.

There's something about opening week. Nebraskans get excited. They also get anxious. And nervous. School starts Monday.

There are so many different angles for the Huskers to hear about what could go wrong this week, the pressure of winning the first game, how the season is over if they lose. I've heard that all month. It would come to a crescendo this week.

So I think it's best if they get out of town, as far away as possible. How's 4,000 miles?

Yes, the internet keeps everyone cozy and close. Get off the internet this week, lads. Enjoy the scenery.

I also think this trip will be an opportunity for the team to bond. You see this with college basketball teams, going overseas for exhibition trips over the summer. They come back stronger. Chemistry is in place. With all of these new and old faces meshing on the NU roster, this trip might be perfect for working some of that out.

Chemistry is best when you win, right?

Nebraska fans going to Ireland will have the time of their lives. I agree with Frost: the Irish and Nebraskans will mix well.

Both are the type of folks who look you in the eye when you shake hands. Both are made of good substance. Tip to Husker fans: Buy the locals a pint. They will reciprocate. And you will tell stories and become friends into the night.