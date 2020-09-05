Shatel: Talking with Scott Frost on an opening day without Husker football

“It’s been a roller coaster. Every day we come in here we think it’s going to be an 80% chance and a 10% chance and a 50% chance. We need some people to make some decisions so we can know where we’re going.

“The clock is ticking.”

How much time would Frost need to practice before a mid-October start date? He said he would be comfortable putting his team on the field with three weeks of practice.

Frost smiled and said he heard from someone that he was on one of the Big Ten "restart" committees, but he’s not. This Big Ten head coach can only speculate. And hope.

“I think we will have a 2020 season at some point, but I don’t know if it will be October or November or January,” Frost said.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to the vote of the presidents. I think they can be steered in a direction by the conference. There were a lot of concerns that they had, and I’m not sure those concerns have been addressed.”

Frost wouldn’t comment on what he thought was behind the Big Ten presidents’ action or speculation that there was more to it than safety and medical information.