Shatel: Talking with Scott Frost on an opening day without Husker football

LINCOLN — On a day nobody in Nebraska will want to remember but nobody will be able to forget, Scott Frost had a new game plan.
He woke up at 6 a.m. Let his wife sleep in. He made his two kids breakfast. Then spent the morning with them until it was time to take them to his parents’ house.
He watched 10 minutes of ESPN GameDay but then turned it over.
Opening day?
Frost had another word for it.
“Feels like just another day,” said Frost, sitting in his office in Memorial Stadium on what should have been the 2020 season opener.
“Feels like Groundhog Day. Every day, I’ve been coming down here with no apparent reason or carrot at the end of the stick.
“It feels a little empty. Just like the stadium.”
Frost looked sad, and leaned back in his chair.
Outside his door, the Nebraska football offices were eerily dark and quiet. His right-hand man, assistant athletic director Gerrod Lambrecht, sat across from him.
It was just the three of us in the entire stadium, at 1 p.m. on opening day 2020.
Purdue was supposed to be the opponent, a rare conference game opener, the first since Oklahoma State in 2003. We speculated that, as the only Big Ten league game of the day, it would have been the Big Ten Network’s prime time game at 7 p.m.
Opening day for Nebraska football season is like the State Fair, Carnival and Christmas rolled into one.
But this year, it was like you arrived and discovered the Grinch had stolen the tree and all the presents. Red balloons, too.
On this opening day, the third-largest city in Nebraska was transformed into a ghost town.
A Nebraska Opening Day like no other: I hung out at my favorite stadium, took some photos and talked to the head coach in his office about the whole crazy mess. Column will be posted soon. pic.twitter.com/egQmvCYJOw— Tom Shatel (@tomshatelOWH) September 5, 2020
I took a lap around the stadium at noon. It made you want to cry.
There was no activity on the track, except for one jogger in the early heat. The east stadium area, with the big tailgate lot, was empty. The Bob Devaney statue, appropriately, wore a red mask.
From the south end to the area where you find the food vendors (no Husker Burgers!) to the west side, not a soul could be found. Tenth Street, main street, was so vacant I thought a tumbleweed would blow through.
This was the scene all over campus and downtown, from O Street down to the Haymarket. Both Barry's and Sandy's, traditional establishments that would have been packed in red, were locked up at 2 p.m. Around downtown, there were a handful of shoppers out.
And nobody was wearing red.
As I went into the north stadium entrance to meet Frost, I saw a solitary red truck parked in the lot. A family was standing in the back, tailgating and throwing a ball.
Big Ten, you can’t have their opening day.
Every opening day has a story. Three of them began on the big stage outside New York City.
In 1986, opening day was the player ticket story and NCAA suspensions and Florida State. There was Frank Solich and Louisiana Tech, Bill Callahan and what was treated as the first pass ever thrown at Nebraska, Mike Riley and the Hail Mary, Scott Frost and the storm of the apocalypse.
But this was a new one, the first time I’ve ever spent opening day talking to the head coach in his office about what he was going to do with the rest of his opening day.
“I’m kind of undecided,” Frost said. “I was talking to (NU President) Ted Carter and I told him it’s too depressing for me to watch, but I might watch Army. I might become a service academy fan. That’s what (Carter, a retired Navy vice admiral and superintendent of the Naval Academy) said he was going to do. I thought that sounded good to me.”
Outside his office, a TV showed Marshall and Eastern Kentucky playing football. There were fans in the seats. Frost shook his head.
“I watched about five minutes of that Central Arkansas game last week,” Frost said. “I went to a couple of Pop Warner games in Lincoln. Tim Carpenter, my old teammate, has a son, Jackson, who is playing the top level of Pop Warner.
“I really enjoyed being back out on the field, but then I was beside myself that in Lincoln, Nebraska, (Pop Warner) can be playing but we can’t.
“The only thing I can relate this to is right when you get cut in the NFL. I got cut a few times, but the last time I got cut, I couldn’t watch NFL football for a couple years because I just wanted to be there doing it.
“This is the closest I’ve felt to that, back in 2004.”
How does Frost get through it?
“I get laser-focused on the next task,” Frost said. “I think we are searching for ways to bring it back, looking for the next fight, the next argument, the next reason we can give anyone that won’t let us come back and play.
“I get lost in that enough that it kind of hides me from the emotion of not being able to play.”
Speaking of the fight — any updates from the Big Ten?
Frost has received no word from his bosses or the league. He’s tried to tune out the daily rumors on social media, the ones that said coaches were being told to get ready to practice any day. Or that Nebraska was already in pads.
“I wish that were true,” Frost said. “We still haven’t had the pads on our players since last November. We’re in a holding pattern right now.
“It’s been a roller coaster. Every day we come in here we think it’s going to be an 80% chance and a 10% chance and a 50% chance. We need some people to make some decisions so we can know where we’re going.
“The clock is ticking.”
How much time would Frost need to practice before a mid-October start date? He said he would be comfortable putting his team on the field with three weeks of practice.
Frost smiled and said he heard from someone that he was on one of the Big Ten "restart" committees, but he’s not. This Big Ten head coach can only speculate. And hope.
“I think we will have a 2020 season at some point, but I don’t know if it will be October or November or January,” Frost said.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the vote of the presidents. I think they can be steered in a direction by the conference. There were a lot of concerns that they had, and I’m not sure those concerns have been addressed.”
Frost wouldn’t comment on what he thought was behind the Big Ten presidents’ action or speculation that there was more to it than safety and medical information.
“I think it’s pretty public (knowledge) I don’t think it’s the right decision,” he said. “I know this institution was capable of playing football and I really believe that’s what is best for the young men and I don’t apologize for that. We’re always going to fight for them and do what’s right for them.”
Frost was perplexed that he and NU was angrily criticized by various national media and critics for wanting to play and push forward. But in classic Frost form, he shrugged it off.
“All I really want to say about it is, if I get criticized for fighting for my kids and wanting to play football, I’m OK with getting criticized,” Frost said.
“I want fighters. I want guys who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in and aren’t afraid of criticism or afraid of a fight. That’s the attitude I want from our players and they need to see it from us and know we are fighting for them.”
The media are one thing. Frost said he has felt Nebraska “gained respect” from around the Big Ten. Asked if he felt a stronger bond with Ohio State and coach Ryan Day, who have also pushed to play now, Frost said, “I find myself on the phone with Big Ten coaches more and more, and the ones I’m talking to are the ones fighting to play.”
He added Penn State’s James Franklin to that group.
“I’m proud that we’re fighting for what we believe in,” Frost said. “I met with all the players individually and told them no matter where you are as a man, if you can stand up for your principles and fight for what you believe in, you shouldn’t have any apologies for your actions or any regrets.
“I don’t have anything to do with the lawsuit — that’s the players’ parents — but we’ve been doing everything we can possibly do to let our guys play football. That’s going to continue.”
For now, Nebraska is utilizing its allotted 12-hour practice week from the NCAA. They can work with the football and go 7-on-7, but no contact drills.
“It’s frustrating,” Frost said. “The limitations on what we can do was made by an NCAA committee made up of members from other leagues that are playing. So we’re limited in what we can do and they’re able to practice and play.
“We’re in a strange limbo.”
While the coach in Frost is frustrated, the native son is heartbroken. As he drove to the stadium, past the empty streets and tailgate lots, he could barely look.
“I know it’s going to hit the state hard financially,” Frost said. “But there’s another side, too.
“I’m sure they are just like we’re feeling. There’s a mix of disgust and anger and depression and melancholy over not having Husker football.
“People have written it and said it, but we’ve played through two World Wars and Spanish Flu and Kennedy assassination. To have a Saturday in the fall without Husker football, I never would have imagined we would be here.”
Frost said he might go for an afternoon run in the empty stadium, where he grew up watching opening days and then playing and coaching in them. As he ran around the turf, imagine what was going through his head.
I could ask the family tailgating out in the parking lot. Perhaps they could understand. But as I left the football offices and came out past the Tom Osborne statue, I saw a familiar sight.
They were gone.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!