Shatel: Thanks to Nebraska, Big Ten football season is back — better late than never

You’re welcome, Big Ten.
The historic old codger league will have a football season in 2020. And it has everything to do with Nebraska.
The University of Nebraska and “The” Ohio State University led the charge to reverse a decision from Aug. 11 on Sept. 16. They were partners in protest. Brothers in bravado.
Now the Bucks will get to pursue a national championship and maybe they will salute their good friends in Lincoln on the trophy stand.
What did we learn in five weeks? That COVID-19 testing and science is an evolving, fluid world.
Also, that Big Ten CEOs have eyes and ears. They saw the pushback. They heard the criticism.
Most of it came from the southwest. From the first day to the important chess-move players’ lawsuit, NU never stopped pushing.
The Big Ten was formally introduced to Nebraska spirit, but hopefully the school taught the Big Ten something else about itself.
Nebraska exposed a fault line in this massive conference that spans 1,300 miles from west to east. It’s a simple, honest truth.
The Big Ten wants to be the Ivy League. And it wants to be the SEC. Good luck.
Realignment, the alias for greed, created a Big Ten identity crisis and a lot of the old money types are having a real struggle with it.
One such alum wrote a column for USA Today, citing the “darkest day” for the Big Ten and blaming the “Nebraska-ization” of the Big Ten.
That’s code for “Who let the football rubes in?” The same ones counting the money.
The folks still holding onto the Big Ten/Ivy League myth are the ones bemoaning the decision to play football during a pandemic and saying the Big Ten has stooped to being the SEC.
The Big Ten/Ivy League myth is why you cancel/postpone fall football Aug. 11, rather than delay any decision until science takes its course. You want to be out in front of the “right side of history” parade.
But reality is why you give the green light to football a month later.
The Big Ten has never been the Ivy League. Not when Woody Hayes was kicking pylons in the Rose Bowl. And certainly not when other “dark days” hit at Penn State, Michigan State and other campuses in the past decade.
And now it never will. The Big Ten/Ivy League myth was history when Jim Delany invited Penn State to the table. Now, I’m sure the Nittany Lions have very nice libraries and ivy-covered walls.
But Penn State was brought in to help boost the Big Ten’s sagging national football profile and stake a claim in the East Coast.
And Joe Paterno.
The Big Ten was not the Ivy League when it invited Nebraska.
NU wouldn’t get into the Ivy League. We all know that. But it was looking good to a league with its eye on other things.
Delany’s realignment chess move in 2010 was about football and money. Period. Paragraph.
The Big Ten was not the Ivy League when it surprised everyone by bringing in Rutgers and Maryland. That was about Eastern seaboard exposure and TV sets, New York City and, of course, money.
The benefits of membership now stack up to $51 million per school per year. Every one of those presidents approved it. They all cash the checks.
Goodness, if Delany taught the Big Ten anything — his legacy, mind you — it was how to appreciate money to the point where you begin to crave it. And worship it.
That side of the Big Ten happened Wednesday, and nobody but nobody should be one bit surprised.
The Big Ten can’t be the SEC. The collection of southern brothers know exactly what they’re all about: making SEC football the very best. They didn’t waver from that in expansion.
Same with the remodeled Big East, a similar group of “like”-minded universities that are all about private schools and the pursuit of religion and college hoops.
The Big Ten’s identity crisis is a problematic mess, especially for a first-year commissioner who was nowhere to be found through all this.
Nebraska’s role should not have surprised anyone. The Huskers simply did what they were brought into the Big Ten to do: fight for the elevation of football with a staunch Nebraska spirit.
For this longtime critic of the stodgy Big Ten, it was fun to watch Ohio State and others step up to push for answers, transparency and football. Yes, good to see the Big Ten fight for college football.
Now there will be football Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, with rapid testing all around. And the league could have gotten to this point by delaying the decision and would have avoided a month of embarrassing looks and even internal bashing.
What the last month has shown is that the Big Ten is far from a unified group. Moreover, schools are not afraid to stand up and take the league to task.
The fallout will be interesting. The future could be turbulent.
For now, we have football. And this could be bumpy, too.
There will be nine games, shoehorned into an Oct. 24-Dec. 19 space. With no bye weeks. That could be ambitious.
The Big Ten leaned toward medical restriction in its plan, and maybe that’s how the vote became unanimous.
Any player with a positive COVID-19 test will have to sit out for a full 21 days. When a team’s positivity rate goes over 5% and its community rate is over 7.5%, the entire team will stop competition for a minimum of seven days.
Meanwhile, Rutgers said in a statement that it will proceed “week to week” during the football season.
So if you’re Ohio State, your College Football Playoff chase might have some interruptions. But, so might the SEC and ACC.
There won’t be fans or tailgates but there will be Nebraska football on TV in a man cave or garage near you. There could be sudden stops and starts. It won’t be perfect.
But there will be improved rapid testing available and no reason for any players on a football field carrying COVID-19.
It will take discipline. Because of the restrictions that could sideline their team, players will have to find a quieter way to celebrate on Saturday nights.
But today there’s a celebration around the Big Ten that the league decided to listen to its other half, that in this year of COVID-19, you can make the attempt to be safe and live with it.
Today, we’re celebrating the return of football. Better late than ever.
You’re welcome, Big Ten.
