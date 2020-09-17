Shatel: Thanks to Nebraska, Big Ten football season is back — better late than never

The Big Ten has never been the Ivy League. Not when Woody Hayes was kicking pylons in the Rose Bowl. And certainly not when other “dark days” hit at Penn State, Michigan State and other campuses in the past decade.

And now it never will. The Big Ten/Ivy League myth was history when Jim Delany invited Penn State to the table. Now, I’m sure the Nittany Lions have very nice libraries and ivy-covered walls.

But Penn State was brought in to help boost the Big Ten’s sagging national football profile and stake a claim in the East Coast.

And Joe Paterno.

The Big Ten was not the Ivy League when it invited Nebraska.

NU wouldn’t get into the Ivy League. We all know that. But it was looking good to a league with its eye on other things.

Delany’s realignment chess move in 2010 was about football and money. Period. Paragraph.

The Big Ten was not the Ivy League when it surprised everyone by bringing in Rutgers and Maryland. That was about Eastern seaboard exposure and TV sets, New York City and, of course, money.

The benefits of membership now stack up to $51 million per school per year. Every one of those presidents approved it. They all cash the checks.