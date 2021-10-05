Shatel: The best Husker traditions start with winning

Michigan helmets. Former Michigan football coach Fritz Crisler brought the winged helmet to Ann Arbor from Princeton. He liked it because he thought it made it easier for the quarterback to see wide receivers.

That was in 1938. Before marketing was invented.

» The new Tom Osborne clothing line celebrates the 30th anniversary of Osborne’s Teammates organization. Half of the royalties from the merchandise will go to Teammates.

I found the logo to be very interesting. I didn’t know Osborne’s middle name was William.

Bill Osborne? Doesn’t have quite the same ring, does it?

I still have an Osborne hat and tie from 1997, the year he retired. Back when I used to wear ties.

» Memorial Stadium seems to be a hot topic lately. On Monday, Sam McKewon and I stood on the stadium turf and tried to imagine where you would downsize the stadium seats — if that’s what is coming someday.

We decided you could take the top part of the south stadium section off and create an open-air viewing area, complete with a bar and a place for fans to socialize and watch the game at the same time.