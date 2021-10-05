Shatel: The best Husker traditions start with winning

First downs and second guesses:
Nebraska-Michigan. Not a bad week to start a tradition.
If that’s what is happening at Memorial Stadium.
Last Saturday night the NU marketing team got lucky. Timing is everything.
The Huskers were playing well. They were up big on Northwestern.
The crowd was in a great mood. Alive. Loud. And still in their seats by the start of the fourth quarter, not stuck in a sea of red car lights.
That’s when “Thunderstruck” debuted across the stadium airwaves, accompanied by a stunning red light show.
On Sunday and Monday, most of the folks I saw wanted to talk about that first, the game second.
You would think — hope — the wizards on 10th Street will bring back the crowd-energizer again this week for Michigan blue.
And if they do, does that mean it’s on its way to tradition status?
Better question: Does that song have the same effect for a day game — without the light show? Does that song still rock when it’s 30 degrees and sleeting while Iowa’s up 10?
That AC/DC song, properly cranked up, gets your blood pumping. It’s a terrific tune to carry a boisterous crowd over the top — or wake up a sleepy stadium in time for a fourth-quarter rally.
There’s no reason to force it. But it’s such a cool idea that it’s worth giving it a shot. It could be that the song needs the light show. More than likely, it will need the assistance of the return of another Husker tradition.
Winning.
» As history has shown, the best traditions didn’t start on a marketing board.
The Red Balloons. It started as an idea from NU's Tassel Society for the 1931 Nebraska-Kansas Homecoming game.
From a Daily Nebraskan story, "As the plan stands each rooter is to have a balloon at the game and these are to be released simultaneously after the first Nebraska touchdown." Husker coach D.X. Bible supported the idea.
The tradition began but it was close. Nebraska won, 6-0.
The iconic Nebraska helmet. Started when the equipment manager at NU ran out of the letter “U” for the helmets. Corny but true.
Blackshirts. Was as simple as Mike Corgan, an assistant on Bob Devaney’s staff, going to the sporting goods store to pick out jerseys for the defense to wear. The largest supply available was the color black.
Tunnel Walk. Created by HuskerVision genius Jeff Schmahl in 1994. That it was a national championship season helped the Tunnel Walk catch on. Hey, the Tunnel Walk is working!
Michigan helmets. Former Michigan football coach Fritz Crisler brought the winged helmet to Ann Arbor from Princeton. He liked it because he thought it made it easier for the quarterback to see wide receivers.
That was in 1938. Before marketing was invented.
» The new Tom Osborne clothing line celebrates the 30th anniversary of Osborne’s Teammates organization. Half of the royalties from the merchandise will go to Teammates.
I found the logo to be very interesting. I didn’t know Osborne’s middle name was William.
Bill Osborne? Doesn’t have quite the same ring, does it?
I still have an Osborne hat and tie from 1997, the year he retired. Back when I used to wear ties.
» Memorial Stadium seems to be a hot topic lately. On Monday, Sam McKewon and I stood on the stadium turf and tried to imagine where you would downsize the stadium seats — if that’s what is coming someday.
We decided you could take the top part of the south stadium section off and create an open-air viewing area, complete with a bar and a place for fans to socialize and watch the game at the same time.
I still think you put the students in the northeast corner, above where the players will enter the stadium once the new facility is done.
» Chemistry 101: Sports are fragile. For evidence, see Lincoln last weekend. Exhibit A: Lauren Stivrins returns to Nebraska volleyball, John Cook’s stress levels were reduced, Husker team chemistry increased. Crazy game. Great game.
» One more and I’m outta here: My thoughts and prayers are with the Creighton community. The Gradoville name is royalty at CU, and Chris was a prince.
His grandfather Bob played baseball, basketball and football at Creighton. His cousin Pam was a prominent CU women’s basketball player, and another cousin, Tim, played Jays baseball.
Chris was the epitome of the Gradoville legacy at CU. Hard-working. Loyal. Dedicated to helping others. He’ll never be forgotten. Farewell, sweet prince.
