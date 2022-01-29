Smelling salts, please.

I must have passed out. I could have sworn I read that the Big Ten is considering dumping its two divisions and dropping to eight conference games per season.

All in the name of a 12-team College Football Playoff and having as many Big Ten teams as possible chase a national title.

Holy Legends and Leaders, Batman.

It’s true. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman reported that the Big Ten is considering the moves and seemed to be leaning that way.

I like it. All of it.

You’ve read my take before. The SEC wants to be No. 1 in college football. The Big Ten wants to be the Big Ten.

Big deal.

Now maybe the Big Ten poobahs are admitting they merely want to stop and smell the Pasadena roses on the way to the playoff.

It’s good news for an ever-improving Big Ten football brand. And potentially good news for Nebraska, if and when the Huskers and playoff are used in the same sentence.

Let’s examine:

» No divisions. Yes, please.

Divisional play hasn’t worked for the Big Ten. It hasn’t made it better.

It shined a light on the unbalanced nature of the league. The power division. And the other guys.

Consider: Since going to East-West divisions in 2014, the East has won the conference championship game every year. All of 'em.

The divisions were a prop to create a cash-cow title game. But most years you’re not giving Fox the two best teams in the league.

And you’re telling the CFP committee that your champ didn’t necessarily have a quality win.

“I think the two best teams in the Big Ten ought to be able to play each other for the championship,” said NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, a proponent of scrapping the divisions.

It would also highlight the best teams for CFP committee members.

» Without divisions, the Big Ten would go to four-team schedule “pods.” This would be good for NU.

Realignment has damaged the regional nature of college football. And that was always one of the sport’s strengths.

When Nebraska-Maryland is a conference game, well, yuck.

Dochterman projected that Nebraska’s pod would include playing Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin every year then a rotation of five other Big Ten teams.

In other words, NU wouldn’t play Ohio State six years in a row.

Some pods would be tricky. What to do with Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State?

But Nebraska’s pod makes sense. Those three games are drivable for Husker fans. Those are NU’s neighbors, some uglier than others.

Imagine a cage extending from Omaha to Minneapolis to Madison to Iowa City. It looks like fun.

Ahem, a lot more fun if Scott Frost figures out how to beat the other three.

» Eight conference games. The right move on a couple of levels.

When the Big Ten went to nine league games, it thought it was playing up to the CFP committee. Strength of schedule and all that.

But the Big Ten smart guys got outsmarted.

First, Ohio State missed playoff bids in 2017 and 2018 after losses at Iowa and Purdue. Would that have happened with eight league games?

I’d love to know what a former Jacksonville Jaguars coach says. Also, observers noticed an annual trend from the committee.

“What we’ve found is that strength of schedule has not been viewed by the committee as important as winning games,” Alberts said.

Basically, being a tough guy doesn't help you. A fourth nonconference game — a win — helped teams get in the playoff more than an extra league game.

Signed, the SEC.

“The SEC has a good plan in place,” Alberts said.

» Four nonconference games would benefit Nebraska football. If Alberts gets creative.

It would give NU a better chance to have seven home games a year. Which apparently helps keep the lights on at Memorial Stadium and downtown Lincoln merchants.

I also think of scheduling possibilities. A long-term series with Wyoming. Old Big Eight types like Kansas State, KU and Iowa State.

And “one off” games with Missouri in Kansas City or the Texas school of your choice in Arlington, where NU might like to pitch a recruiting tent again.

I envision one of the “pod” games happening in September. Then save a noncon game for mid-November, ala the SEC.

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

» And then there’s the Alliance.

The Alliance between Big Ten-ACC-Pac 12 enables the Big Ten to move to eight league games. You pick up a noncon game from the other two leagues.

I like it for Nebraska if it’s UCLA, Southern California, Washington or Oregon. But the ACC doesn’t bring much juice.

The Alliance is a short-sighted concept, meant to pay back the SEC for adding Oklahoma and Texas last summer when the world was asleep.

The Big Ten and the other two Alliance partners need to be working with the SEC to better the playoff and college football. What’s the saying about keeping your enemies close?

“Originally, the thinking was we would have two Alliance games,” Alberts said. “There were some models that say maybe just one.”

Let’s leave room for none also. I would hope NU would still be able to schedule SEC teams. LSU. ’Bama. The Tennessee series is still on the docket.

And, yes, Big 12, too.

However it falls, eight will be good for Nebraska. That’s one more regional game or quality noncon and one fewer Big Ten game back east that few Husker fans care about.

» If there are no divisions, how would Nebraska win the Big Ten?

That’s the crutch of the divisional proponent. That the one-shot league title game gave the “other guys” 60 minutes to knock off Goliath and win a title.

Otherwise, in a 14-team scrum, the other guys would always get left out.

“Our job is to get better,” Albert said. “Our job is to find a way to get there.”

That’s the spirit.

» Do we really need conference championship games?

I would love to see the leagues — and Big Ten in general — have the guts to tell the networks that these games are too often lacking drama or meaning.

But league officials are too busy counting money.

What’s going to happen in the no-division Big Ten the first time that, say, Michigan and Ohio State have to play a league title game the week after their regular-season Super Bowl?

I wonder, too, if a 12-team College Football Playoff would come with players and officials saying there’s too many games. And the solution is cutting the league championship TV shows.

Thoughts, ESPN and Fox?

Here’s a rub: If a 12-team playoff gives automatic berths to league champs, then the first weekend in December becomes compelling TV.

If the committee goes with the best 12 teams, no league champs, then the games are less necessary.

All of this could happen by 2023. Right now, Big Ten officials are trying to guess when the playoff might expand — which seems unlikely until 2026.

There’s a lot to unpack, but I like the direction and discussion.

Now, to get the Huskers inserted into the conversation.

