Shatel: The Big Ten has 1 billion reasons to stick with the status quo

First downs and second guesses:

Welcome to the Big Ten, Trev Alberts.

The $1 billion league.

The Nebraska athletic director told me recently he was for the Big Ten going to eight league games. That would create a fourth nonconference game that could be played against a Power Five team or a “one off” game in a neutral stadium.

It would also allow schools a better chance at seven, or perhaps, eight home games in a season. Local merchants applauded.

Alberts is also in favor of a 12-team College Football Playoff. The more Big Ten teams in, the better.

Or not.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told reporters that Big Ten A.D.’s favored staying with nine league games.

Then last week the Big Ten voted against expanding the playoff before 2026.

Playing one less conference game would likely help Big Ten teams get into the playoff. So would expansion.

Looks like the Big Ten is in favor of money. And lots of it.

The league is set to have its media rights (TV deal) renewed in 2023. Industry experts predict the league could get the first deal of $1 billion per year.

No doubt any TV network would prefer nine conference games, not eight.

As for the playoff, the Big Ten is holding out because it wants a format where the Power Five league champions automatically qualify. Other leagues don’t agree.

But as Andy Staples of The Athletic pointed out, with an expanded playoff out of the way until 2026, the Big Ten would be first in line as the networks prepare to pay for premium college football games.

Is Kevin Warren playing chess?

Not sure. But the Big Ten is suddenly okay with staying with the status quo.

Maybe there are 1 billion reasons.

» By the way: $1 billion divided by 14 is $71.4 million.

» Forget the lame Alliance. The Big Ten should have a scheduling partnership with the SEC.

Ohio State’s Smith says one of the reasons for staying with nine conference games is the Big Ten needs to make itself as valuable as possible for the networks.

Nonconference games against the Pac-12 and ACC wouldn’t do that, said Smith. Then came the money quote.

“It’s rare that we compare ourselves to even the ACC or the Pac-12,” Smith said. “We’re more valuable to the ACC or the Pac-12 than they are to us.”

Arrogant? Yes. Blunt? Absolutely. And true.

So why not partner with the SEC? The two leagues are rivals, whether they want to admit it or not. A nonconference series would be fascinating TV.

By associating with SEC football, the Big Ten would also separate itself from the other leagues in the eyes of the networks — and playoff committee.

Nebraska vs. LSU. I won’t stop until I get it.

» Meanwhile the Rose Bowl is being stubborn, refusing to let go of its Jan. 1 date, rather than let the playoff have that slot.

I love the Rose Bowl. But a 12-team playoff is coming. And I have to think Michigan would have rather been in the playoff than the Rose Bowl last year. Ohio State too.

At some point the playoff is going to win.

» Don’t do away with the handshake line. Do away with punching by coaches.

Hot head Juwan Howard should be suspended for the rest of the season. Not fired. But a message should be sent.

I thought the pandemic was going to end the handshake line ritual. Yes, the wave by teams was fine.

But I’m glad it’s back.

It can be tough, man. Sports are emotional. My daughter has lost some gut-wrenching games this season, and some where the opponent pressed while they were up 30.

It’s hard to shake an opponent's hand after a defeat. But it’s necessary. There’s too much screen contact in the world today. Not nearly enough face-to-face.

Hockey is still the gold standard. They take the time to shake each hand and look the other guy in the eye. A grown up’s sport.

Let’s see Howard punch one of those guys.

» I haven’t seen anything around here as fun as Frankie Fidler in a long time. What’s he going to be like the next three years at UNO?

» I’m always here as a fashion consultant and I have to say, UNO hockey’s gray jerseys with the Maverick head are their best look. Bring back the Maverick head.

» So glad Creighton recognized its former Jays on Sunday during the Marquette game. Yes, they had a senior day last year. But the arena was mostly empty. Because of the pandemic, it feels like their Big East regular-season title and Sweet 16 berth weren’t honored properly.

» I stopped into Happy Bar after the Creighton game Sunday. What a wonderful place. A slice of 1978 Omaha, surrounded by modern Omaha.

» Happy Birthday, Tom Osborne. The Coach turns 85 Wednesday. Looks like it will be too cold to go fishing.

What do you give a legend? Some of Osborne’s former Huskers are asking for donations — preferably $85 or $850 — to Osborne’s TeamMates Foundation. Go to TeamMates.org to donate.

» One more and I’m outta here: Jon Nyatawa, one of the best journalists I’ve shared a press row with, worked his last game on Sunday at Creighton-Marquette.

Jon is leaving The World-Herald on his own and for a reason I totally admire and respect. It’s personal, but let’s just say Jon is a terrific dad, and he wants to be an even better dad.

We sports scribes have the greatest jobs in the world, but they can come with a cost. Lots of travel and 8 p.m. starts.

Imagine covering MLB or the NBA. You live in hotels and airports.

As a wise man named Bruce Rasmussen once told me, nobody at the end of their lives ever said, “I wish I would have spent more time at work.”

Thanks for the writing and friendship, Jon. Go get 'em, Dad.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.