Shatel: The Big Ten has finally spoken, but it still has a PR mess on its hands

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren made an appearance Wednesday, just in time to give his best Judge Smails impression.
“You’ll get nothing and like it!”
There will be no Nebraska football this fall. No Ohio State. No Iowa. No Big Ten football, period.
The story now is whether there will be football this winter. No, not spring. Winter. Or whether the next Husker football we see will be 12 months from now.
Anyone want to place a bet on winter football — or whether the Big Ten can get this right?
Image and trust are major components of any corporation. Crisis management and public relations are keys to building those. The Big Ten is a corporation.
After this last week, it’s hard to feel good about the image and trust in the Big Ten.
It’s been a week like no other for the age-old coalition of strong Midwest universities. Wild and crazy stuff by Big Ten standards.
Two schools expressed strong interest in finding outside games to play. Groups of parents at Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and Illinois sent letters to the commissioner asking the league to reconsider a fall football season and demanding an explanation.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields did the same, circulating an online petition that had around 200,000 signatures.
Penn State coach James Franklin offered a cry for help, saying no one heard from the Big Ten office or commissioner in the last week.
Then came rumors of several Big Ten teams forming an alliance to play games on their own. One of those came from someone who called himself “Sir Yacht.”
Yacht Rock is one thing. But when Sir Yacht takes over the narrative, things are officially off the rails.
And when parents are loading up their cars and driving to Chicago to demand a meeting with the commissioner, and one of the league’s top coaches is calling out the commish, it demands action.
Finally on Wednesday, Warren spoke. Well, he sent a press release.
There was no news. At least the good news that many were hoping for.
Warren repeated and re-emphasized what the league announced eight days ago. He expounded on some of the reasons: concerns about transmission rates, contact tracing and long-term effects of coronavirus on student-athletes.
Warren said there was a vote by the league’s chancellors and presidents and that it was “overwhelming” in support of the suspending fall sports.
We may never know if that was true, or how close the vote was, or any other details from that meeting. This is an explosive, emotional topic, and none of those presidents can win publicly by going into it.
Besides, it’s moot. It’s over. That’s that.
The Big Ten has spoken. Whether we agree or disagree, it stood by its decision. Now we can move on.
What’s left is the debris, and the Big Ten has a public relations mess on its hands.
There’s no winning this fall for the Big Ten or Warren. If the SEC, ACC and Big 12 play this fall and finish a season, that makes the Big Ten look bad.
But even if the others don't play football, some in the Big Ten won’t get over the communication breakdown from Chicago and how this played out.
There probably should have been a press conference by Warren, and probably a lot sooner than Wednesday.
On something this big that impacts so many people in the league, the commissioner should take questions. And have a medical expert at his side to plainly explain that part of this equation.
Two major talking points were not part of the press release. One, was Warren going to meet with the parents? Also, what about his son, who plays football at Mississippi State and is still scheduled to play?
In a later interview with ESPN, Warren addressed the question about his son, saying, “We’ve had many difficult discussions as a family.” That’s fine. That’s personal. But as a commissioner, he should know that’s going to be asked. And highlighted by the public.
If his son plays football this fall, some explaining will be necessary.
Warren also told ESPN that the Big Ten offices would be closed Friday because staff is working from home, but he said there would be an opportunity to meet with parents later.
The new commissioner admitted he needs work on his communication skills.
The Big Ten would do well to get on this ASAP. Warren is the face of the league. He’s the spokesman. He can’t show up and dance around without answering questions. And he can’t let a story of this magnitude run like a wildfire for a week.
In the future, Warren should make as many media appearances as possible in the Big Ten, even if it means taking some talking points and hammering them home. Be accessible.
And know the room. Or the league. A savvy commissioner would have known ahead of time what Nebraska or Ohio State was going to do with a no-play verdict. Or how players and parents might react. These days, they speak out. And act.
It’s fair to remember that Warren is in his first year, and that it included a pandemic. There’s a saying that life is not what happens to you but how you react to it.
The coming basketball season and whatever happens to football in 2021 are going to be major tests for the new commissioner.