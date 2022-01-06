Shatel: The biggest reasons I like the idea of Casey Thompson playing for Nebraska

By comparison, Adrian Martinez threw for 2,863 yards but 10 fewer touchdowns and one more interception.

Getting the ball over the goal line is a must. But again, this can’t be about stats.

It’s about immediate fit. Scott Frost must find a quarterback who can pick up Mark Whipple’s offense in 15 spring practices and 20-plus fall practices before boarding a plane for Ireland.

This is not the time for someone learning on the job or hand-holding. The team must win several in 2022. Frost got a veteran coordinator and play-caller. Now get a veteran at quarterback.

Thompson can pass or run effectively, and it will be up to Whipple which one he leans on.

Dear Coach Whip, Big Ten defenses have a hard time with running quarterbacks. They have no problem with sitting ducks in the pocket.

There’s a matter of Thompson being 4-6 in games he started at UT. But after watching how Steve Sarkisian’s team played all season, you can’t put that on the quarterback.