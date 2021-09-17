Shatel: The game where the Nebraska and Oklahoma football programs diverged

But nobody could have guessed it would turn out the way it did. Stoops won a national title in his second year.

Nebraska hired a defensive coordinator — from the same home town as Stoops — and didn’t get those results. Half of the coordinators who are hired at big-time schools don't work out.

“Everybody knew Stoops was a good candidate, but they didn’t know he was that,” Tramel said. “So they got lucky that he was something extra special.”

Stoops was different. When he took over, his offensive coordinators were Mike Leach and Mark Mangino. Stoops, who had been with Steve Spurrier at Florida, had a clear vision of what he wanted to do on offense.

And it wasn’t the wishbone. Though in his first game at OU, Stoops had his offense come out in the wishbone formation. Then quickly moved back to the spread.

That’s Oklahoma.

The school honors and acknowledges the past. There are giant statues of each OU Heisman winner around the stadium. A beautiful Sooner Football Hall of Fame. And Switzer is still everywhere.

While the Sooners have had their Blake moments, the school made winning in the present the priority without all the soap operas that Nebraska can’t seem to escape.