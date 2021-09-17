Shatel: The game where the Nebraska and Oklahoma football programs diverged

“Are you OK?”
It’s been 21 years. And I still laugh at my friend Gene Wojciechowski’s dry humor.
It was halftime in Norman on Oct. 28, 2000. And little did I know that I was witnessing a crossroads in the Nebraska-Oklahoma series. A changing of the guard.
Frank Solich’s top-ranked Huskers jumped on top of Bob Stoops’ No. 3 Sooners. On the first drive, Matt Davison caught a touchdown pass from Eric Crouch and stood in the end zone with his arms raised to the sky.
On the second drive, Crouch ran untouched for a score. It was 14-0 six minutes in.
But then OU transfer quarterback Josh Heupel got hot. One touchdown pass. Then a Sooner receiver made a reception on his back.
The sellout Owen Field crowd, hungry for glory days, went crazy as OU scored 24 points in the second quarter for a 24-14 halftime lead.
That’s when Mr. Wojo, working for ESPN, came up to me at halftime with his sarcastic one-liner. Oklahoma was definitely OK.
Mike Stoops’ defense shut down Crouch and Co. And the Sooners held on for a 31-14 life-changing win.
For the next three hours, you heard the sound of car horns as fans moved at a slow crawl winding around Memorial Stadium and through campus in celebration.
The Sooners snapped a seven-game losing streak to Nebraska, dating to 1990. Two months later, OU would win the national championship in the Orange Bowl.
OU was back.
Nebraska? Not done yet. Crouch would get revenge on Stoops the next year in Lincoln.
But by the next time NU came to Norman in 2004, the Stoops Era was in full throttle. And Nebraska was in the midst of its first non-bowl season since 1961 under first-year coach Bill Callahan.
How did it happen?
How do you explain these past two decades, where Oklahoma did everything right and Nebraska stumbled in the dark?
Yes, the old rivals would meet for the 2006 and 2010 Big 12 championships. Both won by OU. Both games, Nebraska wasn’t up for the challenge.
But since that October day in 2000, Nebraska has won zero conference championships, is on its sixth athletic director and fifth football coach.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma has become Camelot. The Sooners have had the same athletic director since 1998, two football coaches, one national title, 13 Big 12 championships, four Heisman Trophy winners and four College Football Playoff appearances.
Looks like Sooner Magic is back.
It started in 1998. By then, OU had its share of comedic errors.
It followed up the mistake of hiring Howard Schnellenberger as coach by hiring John Blake, a former player under Barry Switzer. Both were disasters. As was having former legend Steve Owens as athletic director.
Then in two transformational hires, the Sooners vaulted back to national power.
The first was hiring Joe Castiglione as athletic director in 1998. “Joe C” was a Missouri man, first as marketing director then as A.D. from 1993-98.
He was a good athletic director. But nobody could have known he would grow into the man widely known as the most successful and influential athletic director in the nation.
“He’s had the golden touch,” says Berry Tramel, longtime columnist for the Daily Oklahoman.
It helps to hire good coaches. Under Castiglione, OU has won 18 national titles across various sports. But it’s the run in football that gets all the headlines.
That golden touch certainly applied to Stoops.
After dismissing Blake in 1998, then-OU President David Boren reached out to former Big Eight Commissioner Chuck Neinas again as a headhunter. Neinas had helped Boren find Castiglione.
The OU search came down to Stoops, a former Iowa safety who was defensive coordinator at Florida, and TCU coach Dennis Franchione.
According to a 2018 column by Tramel, Stoops’ interview with OU had gone well. Everyone was happy. Castiglione was sent to offer Stoops the job.
But then, Castiglione phoned Boren and said, “(Stoops) won’t make up his mind.”
Apparently, Stoops was troubled by the 1998 state of OU football and the weight of the tradition and expectations while building it back. Plus, he was a first-time head coach. There would be a learning curve.
According to Tramel, Boren met with Stoops and said, “I understand. This is probably a frightening decision you have to make. You realize you’ll just have one chance. It could be very important.
“He said it was. One of the points I emphasized was we won’t be fickle. This administration will not be fickle. You’ll be supported 100%.'”
Stoops said he promised to meet with Iowa, his alma mater. OU officials were worried about the Hawkeyes getting the last shot.
According to Tramel, Stoops made up his mind. He wanted to tell Iowa officials in person.
And the rest is history. Sooner history.
But nobody could have guessed it would turn out the way it did. Stoops won a national title in his second year.
Nebraska hired a defensive coordinator — from the same home town as Stoops — and didn’t get those results. Half of the coordinators who are hired at big-time schools don't work out.
“Everybody knew Stoops was a good candidate, but they didn’t know he was that,” Tramel said. “So they got lucky that he was something extra special.”
Stoops was different. When he took over, his offensive coordinators were Mike Leach and Mark Mangino. Stoops, who had been with Steve Spurrier at Florida, had a clear vision of what he wanted to do on offense.
And it wasn’t the wishbone. Though in his first game at OU, Stoops had his offense come out in the wishbone formation. Then quickly moved back to the spread.
That’s Oklahoma.
The school honors and acknowledges the past. There are giant statues of each OU Heisman winner around the stadium. A beautiful Sooner Football Hall of Fame. And Switzer is still everywhere.
While the Sooners have had their Blake moments, the school made winning in the present the priority without all the soap operas that Nebraska can’t seem to escape.
For instance, during the Big 12 meetings in 2010 when Nebraska was seemingly obsessed with all things Texas, an Oklahoma official said, “Who cares about Texas? They’re full of themselves. Just beat ’em.”
NU has mismanaged its football fortunes the past two decades, not really knowing what it wanted to be or how to do it. Meanwhile, OU kept it simple. It wanted to win.
When Stoops walked away in 2017, that meant promoting Lincoln Riley to coach. Just as Bud Wilkinson, Chuck Fairbanks and Switzer had been promoted.
Riley, 47-8 in his fifth season, has been an unbelievable hire.
Is that a school being smart? Or a little bit lucky?
Just say that in 2021, Sooner Magic lives.
