Shatel: The Huskers haven't played in 2020, but Scott Frost is still winning

Here was Exhibit A of the “fit,” the substance behind the flowery talk about the kid born to coach the Huskers.

The previous three head coaches before Frost would not have done this. They couldn’t have. Not with the conviction of soul with which Frost put himself out on the high wire.

To have his superiors join him, to see the unity on display, unity we haven’t seen in many years.

And to watch Nebraska out in front of the growing crusade to call out the Big Ten presidents and commissioner and re-examine fall football.

It’s been inspiring for Nebraska fans. They are winning without playing any games.

You want to zap every Husker fan in the heart and watch them melt like butter, this is a way to do it.

Have their collective backs.

This is what Frost has done in the last month. And it has not gone unnoticed. You can hear and feel the folks rallying around the coach.

It’s been amazing to watch.

Look, there was going to be a spotlight on season three. Frost and his staff needed to be better, in all areas. A bowl game was certainly expected.