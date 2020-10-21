Shatel: The Ohio State-Nebraska offseason script turned out a bit like ... a bromance

This isn’t just a football game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. It’s a Disney Channel movie.
New kid in town just moved in, struggled to make friends in school. The star quarterback and cool kid takes a liking to him. They form a bond.
Except on the day, they both fall for the same girl.
OK, that was weird. But it’s hard to describe this unexpected alliance between Ohio State and Nebraska that formed in the past two months.
The two administrations, coaching staffs and fan bases have blown kisses to each other on the Internet. If fans were allowed this Saturday, the streets and lots around Ohio Stadium would be one giant love fest.
Each side has the other’s back.
“It’s strange where you find allies in certain things,” coach Scott Frost said.
Nebraska and Ohio State have been acquaintances the past decade. You certainly wouldn’t call them rivals.
The Buckeyes lead the series 5-1 as Big Ten teams, and a lot of the games haven’t been close. Hammer and nail.
Ohio State is the top dog in the Big Ten, a program that aspires to national titles. Just like Nebraska in the Big Eight and Big 12.
As Big Ten members, the Huskers have watched OSU from afar. They’ve learned that this is the Buckeyes' league. But they also know that’s where they want to be one day.
Ohio State. Nebraska. Their classic old stadiums were designed alike. Their new-age coaches, Frost and Ryan Day, have the same mentor in Chip Kelly.
And for both programs, there is one trophy game: The national championship trophy.
Then these two discovered they had something else, something inherent in common.
On Aug. 10, as football practice began, Frost made the statement that if the Big Ten voted not to play football, NU would like to seek games elsewhere this fall.
The next day, the Big Ten shut down football. Nebraska voiced its protest.
So did the big dog.
The national media turned on Nebraska. If you don’t want to be in the Big Ten, get the hell out.
Ohio State’s Day gave the same message as Frost. But nobody yelled at the Buckeyes.
It’s not rocket science. Ohio State is Ohio State. Big Ten pundits aren’t going to attack the big dog.
Nebraska was seen as the Big Ten upstart, the perpetual complainer who left the Big 12. NU was put on an island, taking all the shots.
Then it happened: The Big Dog put its arm around Nebraska. They joined forces against the Big Ten powers.
“Ohio State has tried really hard to be a team player,” said Bill Rabinowitz, veteran OSU beat writer for the Columbus Dispatch.
“It’s not like Texas, exerting its power in the Big 12. Ohio State is more dominant than Texas, but it’s always been conscious of being a team player.”
Not this time. Being a national-title contender takes precedence.
“They felt so strong about playing,” Rabinowitz said. “They felt the (Big Ten) jumped the gun.”
During the next several weeks, that bond formed. Frost and Day, who knew of each other from the Kelly connection, had regular phone chats.
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos and OSU counterpart Gene Smith knew one another when they were in the Pac-12. But now there was a tight bond.
“We kept in touch, mostly by texts — a few times picking up the phone and talking strategies and things,” Moos said.
Strategies?
“Keep pounding on this thing and not let go,” Moos said. “We had to have a plan to get back in the game. A big piece of that was the medical part.”
Day and Frost hammered away with statements. Nebraska players and parents came from one angle with a lawsuit, asking for Big Ten transparency.
But it was Ohio State team physician Dr. Jim Borchers who led the medical push to convince Big Ten presidents to reverse their decision.
“Dr. Borchers should get the game ball in all of this,” Moos said.
Moos said all of the Big Ten A.D.’s “wanted to play, but some were lukewarm and some were red hot.”
That would be the two in Scarlet who gave a damn.
This friendship was endorsed by another unlikely source: former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, who publicly supported Day and Frost for sticking up for their players.
Rabinowitz said Day has complimented Frost and NU in this process. The respect goes both ways.
“I’m going to root for them in every single game except this one,” Frost said.
“I’m grateful to them for going shoulder to shoulder and fighting to get (Big Ten football) back.”
These kinds of kinships are rare in college football, where conferences are known for rivalries, ego trips and power plays.
Ohio State, which is going for a fourth straight undisputed Big Ten title, doesn’t have a lot of friends. When you stomp on everyone, the other schools cheer when you lose.
Nebraska could relate in the Big Eight, where the Huskers were often the bully. As for friends, NU found out how many it really had when the Big 12 was formed and all those 11-1 votes.
For schools aiming for the top, there’s no time for bosom buddies.
For years, Nebraska had a close friend in Oklahoma. And when the two have a reunion next September, the old connection will loom larger than ever.
That rivalry was based on respect, from fans who embraced tradition and iconic games and memories. In the deed the glory stuff.
Could Nebraska-Ohio State grow along those same lines? Maybe.
Nebraska-Oklahoma was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, based on two teams playing for a league title every year for two decades. That won't happen again. And not in the Big Ten.
NU and Ohio State are in opposite divisions, but this week will be their seventh meeting in 11 years. The Big Ten and TV networks clearly like the matchup.
They could meet in Big Ten championship games, but the other Big Ten West teams, namely Wisconsin, will have something to say about it.
Finally, mostly, Nebraska needs to be competitive. As Frost said, “I thought we did a really good job of keeping the game close last year for about five minutes.”
Make it 60.
“The respect is there,” Moos said. “We need to get our brand back up. Ohio State’s there. That’s why we’re in the Big Ten, because of that football brand.”
Get there, and this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Oops. That’s another movie.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.