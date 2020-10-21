Shatel: The Ohio State-Nebraska offseason script turned out a bit like ... a bromance

Day and Frost hammered away with statements. Nebraska players and parents came from one angle with a lawsuit, asking for Big Ten transparency.

But it was Ohio State team physician Dr. Jim Borchers who led the medical push to convince Big Ten presidents to reverse their decision.

“Dr. Borchers should get the game ball in all of this,” Moos said.

Moos said all of the Big Ten A.D.’s “wanted to play, but some were lukewarm and some were red hot.”

That would be the two in Scarlet who gave a damn.

This friendship was endorsed by another unlikely source: former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, who publicly supported Day and Frost for sticking up for their players.

Rabinowitz said Day has complimented Frost and NU in this process. The respect goes both ways.

“I’m going to root for them in every single game except this one,” Frost said.

“I’m grateful to them for going shoulder to shoulder and fighting to get (Big Ten football) back.”

These kinds of kinships are rare in college football, where conferences are known for rivalries, ego trips and power plays.