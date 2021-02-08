Shatel: The one constant throughout Husker history — criticism

So the voices of former Husker players have made it to the palace gate.
It’s not a new concept.
Back on the first Friday in December of 2004, Nebraska legend Turner Gill announced he was leaving Bill Callahan’s coaching staff.
The news was not received well around Nebraska land. It appeared Callahan was cutting ties with more Husker history.
As I was driving back to Omaha from Gill’s news conference, I turned on “Unsportsmanslike Conduct” on KOZN. The local residents were not happy with Callahan.
Then the show received a call from a former Nebraska player. He was upset. His voice cracked.
He criticized the athletic director and coaching staff. He said they were “systematically tearing down a great program.”
That player’s name: Scott Frost.
There were no talk shows or podcasts back in 1978, so we have no record of former Huskers bashing Tom Osborne after a loss. If only the walls of “Sweep Left” or "Brass Rail" could talk.
But today there are no shortage of former Huskers with opinions on the airwaves or highways of social media. The people eat it up. It sells.
Frost and Bill Moos should know the voices are not going away soon.
Last week Frost said he made calls to several former players to let them know he wants them around the program. Presumably the topic of toning down the rhetoric may have also come up.
Moos, the athletic director who speaks his mind, admonished the former players, saying they would not understand the process of building a program from the ground floor.
Well, I’m not sure if these former Huskers were born with an Orange Bowl spoon in their mouths. But that comparison apparently did not go well with the alumni.
I understand Moos’ point. But let’s make another one. Many of those former Huskers had the pleasure of facing the NFL rosters wearing Miami and Florida State uniforms in their backyard — not to mention stout Colorado teams in Folsom Field under a heavy barrage of snowballs.
However, they never experienced playing Purdue in front of the Boiler marching band and a half-full Ross-Ade Stadium.
I digress. At least this isn’t like Bo Pelini saying if Tommie Frazier didn’t want to be around, they don’t need him. Frost is embracing the former Huskers — and should.
But Frost and Moos should know that one constant remains true through history.
Critics are always behind them, win or tie. Well, make that win or overtime win.
» Okay, for the rest of the way, let’s go up-tempo:
» Love the switch of Iowa-Nebraska back to Black Friday. It makes sense and it’s good to have a tradition as it still feels like Nebraska is floating through the Big Ten.
The series hasn’t had much juice for a season finale, but next year might be fun. Iowa could start in the top 10 and be a favorite to win the West. Frost needs to beat Iowa soon, right?
» It’s hard to see the trip to Ireland happening, but please put Nebraska on the short list for return trips. I know a lot of Husker fans who were pumped about the trip.
» Moos’ candid quotes are a sports scribe’s best friend, but the A.D. doesn’t need to offer votes of confidence every time something happens to the football program.
» One man’s theory on Creighton hoops: I won’t use the words “bored” or “complacent” to describe the Jays. But at times they do appear to play to the level of their opponent, like they can just turn on a switch when they need it. That might explain the slow starts to Providence and Georgetown.
That said, the Jays’ miss Ty-Shon Alexander’s ability to create a shot and lockdown defense more than I expected.
» UNO’s Hockey Mavs might become full-time residents of North Dakota. Three of their last four regular-season games are at North Dakota on Feb. 19-20 and March 5. Meanwhile, the NCHC will hold its eight-team postseason tournament at UND’s Engelstad Arena starting March 12.
That’s like a one-team bubble. Maybe the Mavs can rent a house.
» All is still quiet on the college basketball conference tourney front. Makes you think the major leagues are all planning to have them.
» The Big Ten released a football schedule before it gave us a baseball schedule. Can Nebraska baseball play in the Big 12? Or Big East?
» Creighton baseball has a full Big East schedule planned, with trips to Georgetown, Butler and Seton Hall. Plus a small slate of nonconference games (with no mid-week games).
I’m a little surprised at the Big East and give it credit. I’m never surprised at the Big Ten.
» All credit also to CU coach Ed Servais, who followed up on his promise to open UNO’s new Tal Anderson Field the weekend of March 5-7. It’s a terrific gesture, good for the sport in this community.
» I was honored to share a press box with Pedro Gomez, the great baseball reporter in Phoenix and later for ESPN who passed away suddenly Sunday. He was genuine and passionate about his craft and sport.
One of my favorite College World Series memories was seeing Gomez in the Arizona section at the 2016 CWS watching his son Rio pitch for the Wildcats. All the big games and players he’s covered, and he could barely describe the excitement he felt. That week he was a father watching his son play ball on the grand stage. RIP, Pedro.
» One more and I’m outta here: Strange year for Super Bowl commercials. If I had a favorite, it was the Will Ferrell “Norway” spot.
I had no idea the Bud Light “Yes I am” guy was part of George Clooney’s “Oceans Eleven” bunch. You’d think they could have sneaked that line into one of the movies.