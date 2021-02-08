Shatel: The one constant throughout Husker history — criticism

» Okay, for the rest of the way, let’s go up-tempo:

» Love the switch of Iowa-Nebraska back to Black Friday. It makes sense and it’s good to have a tradition as it still feels like Nebraska is floating through the Big Ten.

The series hasn’t had much juice for a season finale, but next year might be fun. Iowa could start in the top 10 and be a favorite to win the West. Frost needs to beat Iowa soon, right?

» It’s hard to see the trip to Ireland happening, but please put Nebraska on the short list for return trips. I know a lot of Husker fans who were pumped about the trip.

» Moos’ candid quotes are a sports scribe’s best friend, but the A.D. doesn’t need to offer votes of confidence every time something happens to the football program.

» One man’s theory on Creighton hoops: I won’t use the words “bored” or “complacent” to describe the Jays. But at times they do appear to play to the level of their opponent, like they can just turn on a switch when they need it. That might explain the slow starts to Providence and Georgetown.

That said, the Jays’ miss Ty-Shon Alexander’s ability to create a shot and lockdown defense more than I expected.