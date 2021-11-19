Shatel: The reports of Wisconsin's demise were greatly exaggerated

The vacuum salesman wriggled off the hot seat. That darned Chyrst always was a bit of a wizard.

The first thing he did was look his critics in the eye and said, “I’ve got no problem with people who want to (complain) about me. This is my job.”

What happened next was hardly wizardry. Unless you call it Madison Magic.

Chryst fixed his offensive line. Then he worked at practice with quarterback Graham Mertz, who struggled mightily in the first four games.

There was a correlation: Mertz was sacked seven times. Since then, he’s been sacked three times. With a clean pocket, his playmaking and percentage is up. He’s completed 74.3% of his passes in the past two games.

Then the Badgers stumbled upon a hidden gem: freshman running back Braelon Allen, who jetted up the depth chart after injuries, discipline and transfers paved the way.

Since the Michigan loss, Wisconsin is 6-0 and averaging 31.3 points a game. The Badgers have transformed from a fragile team to one that is two wins from its fourth West Division title in six years.

The reason is Chryst and Wisconsin culture. Chryst didn’t panic. Didn’t fire anyone, including himself as offensive coordinator and play-caller.