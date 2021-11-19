Shatel: The reports of Wisconsin's demise were greatly exaggerated

So much for the Endangered Badger Theory.
If a Husker dared to dream about sneaking victory out of Camp Randall Stadium, it was sitting on a tee about six weeks ago.
That was Oct. 2, when Wisconsin was 1-3 after a home loss to Michigan. The Badgers had a combined 40 points in those three losses.
Wisconsin was mixing terrific defense with terrible special teams and an offense that looked like it was playing blindfolded.
Finally, the Badger machine was coughing and spitting. Finally, Wisconsin was a mess.
What’s that? Fire the coach? Oh, this was getting good.
That’s right. Paul Chryst, the coach who looks like he just came back from a vacuum salesman convention, was the center of attention.
On social media, fans were performing a different version of “Jump Around.”
“Paul Chryst should be fired at halftime.”
“Paul Chryst ... offensive guru ... minus-2 yards through 20 minutes.”
“Any other program with anything resembling Wisconsin’s success and there’s a real chance Chryst wouldn’t see the end of the season.”
Yeah, things looked bleak in Mad Town. But before Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten West could pop a cork, it happened.
The vacuum salesman wriggled off the hot seat. That darned Chyrst always was a bit of a wizard.
The first thing he did was look his critics in the eye and said, “I’ve got no problem with people who want to (complain) about me. This is my job.”
What happened next was hardly wizardry. Unless you call it Madison Magic.
Chryst fixed his offensive line. Then he worked at practice with quarterback Graham Mertz, who struggled mightily in the first four games.
There was a correlation: Mertz was sacked seven times. Since then, he’s been sacked three times. With a clean pocket, his playmaking and percentage is up. He’s completed 74.3% of his passes in the past two games.
Then the Badgers stumbled upon a hidden gem: freshman running back Braelon Allen, who jetted up the depth chart after injuries, discipline and transfers paved the way.
Since the Michigan loss, Wisconsin is 6-0 and averaging 31.3 points a game. The Badgers have transformed from a fragile team to one that is two wins from its fourth West Division title in six years.
The reason is Chryst and Wisconsin culture. Chryst didn’t panic. Didn’t fire anyone, including himself as offensive coordinator and play-caller.
He rolled up his sleeves. The Badgers self-evaluated. They tweaked their line play, how they were running routes and how Mertz was delivering the ball. And they gave him more time.
Wisconsin trusted its culture and process. Man, that sounds boring. Well, that’s Wisconsin too.
Nebraskans would love to be that bored.
If you needed a reminder, this is who Nebraska is competing against. Faced with 1-3 and local noise, Wisconsin went back to work and figured it out.
Don’t these people ever blink? Not this year. Maybe not ever.
It’s also a reminder for those charting NU’s offensive coordinator hire that there’s a saying in the Big Ten.
The genius in offense is execution.
What to expect
A lot of people wonder what to expect from Nebraska in this one.
I expect the Huskers to show up and fight and play hard. That’s how this group conducts business. I don’t see it changing now.
I expect Erik Chinander’s defense to try to stop the run and see if Mertz can keep it up. NU’s lack of pressure won’t help, however.
With all due respect to the coaches who were let go, I don’t expect being down four offensive assistants will have a big impact.
Will Scott Frost call a different game?
There’s only so much you can do with a flawed offensive line. Especially when it’s going against a hawkish defensive front like Wisconsin.
Depending on Adrian Martinez’s health, I would think Frost could move the quarterback outside more. Having Martinez stand for long periods in the pocket against this group would be inhumane.
The way the Badger defense gets after the quarterback, there won’t be much time anyway. These guys go downhill quick.
Wisconsin hasn’t seen many mobile quarterbacks, though. But how mobile is Martinez?
The one thing that might work against Wisconsin’s pack of piranhas is some misdirection plays. Sprinkle them in. See what happens.
Of course, there might be hope that Wisconsin takes a breather after playing lights out for six straight weeks and with its big rival game at Minnesota next week.
That calls to mind another Big Ten saying: The colder the temps, the bigger the game. In Wisconsin, they know what November means.
’Tis the season
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that there were 20,384 unscanned tickets for last week’s 11 a.m. home game against Northwestern. The WSJ expects there could be more no-shows this Saturday.
The reason?
It’s the opening weekend of deer hunting season in Wisconsin.
The pick
Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 14
