Shatel: The truth — not stats — have brought Mickey Joseph success as a coach

LINCOLN — The play that changed his life, and shaped so many others, was a bootleg.

Mickey Joseph took the snap and headed to the left. The pocket collapsed. Joseph shifted into reverse.

He danced. Juked. Avoiding Oklahoma defenders, like flying ninjas.

Then he dashed back toward the right. Saw the first-down marker. For some strange reason, he went out of bounds.

Why on earth would he do that?

“I was taught to never run out of bounds,” Joseph said. “But I went out of bounds. I don’t know why.”

Two OU defenders chased him out. The second, linebacker Reggie Barnes, appeared to push Joseph into the Oklahoma bench after they were already out of bounds.

A yellow flag flew up. Late hit. Barnes pleaded innocent. He said they started sliding in the bench area, and he was trying to hold up Joseph.

“You had raggedy turf,” Joseph says. “We had that, too. So you had to wet it. When I went out, I slid. And right here, I cut the leg.”

Nebraska fans and a national ABC audience could not have known what had just happened.

A crowd of Sooner players around the play hid the view from the ABC cameras.

Thankfully.

Joseph hit the sharp corner of the metal bench with his exposed lower right leg. The leg was lacerated. Soon, it was a scene from a gory movie.

“Stay down,” Husker tight end Johnny Mitchell told Joseph. “You’re bleeding a lot.”

Last Tuesday, Joseph sat in his coach’s office at Memorial Stadium. He lifted his right leg up and set it on his desk and pulled back the sock.

“You can still see it,” Joseph said, pointing to a long scar. “Big deep gash.”

Thirty-two years later, Joseph still cannot describe the pain. Because the freak injury had an unusual reaction.

“I didn’t feel anything because it cut through all the nerves,” Joseph said. “There was no pain. The leg just went limp.”

The pain was on its way.

As his Husker team went on to lose to Oklahoma, 45-10, in the 1990 regular-season finale, Joseph was taken to a Norman hospital.

His mother, Linda, a nurse, was at the game and met him there. But Joseph declined surgery. He preferred to have NU doctors do it back in Lincoln.

“So they stapled it back together and I flew home,” Joseph said.

Nebraska doctors stitched his ligaments and nerves together. Joseph was back for spring football, thanks, he says, to trainers George Sullivan and Jerry Weber.

By the end of spring ball, he had kept his starting job. But something wasn’t quite right. Joseph knew it.

By halftime of the 1991 opener against Utah State, all of Nebraska knew it.

NU led 17-0. But Joseph was 4 of 10 passing. He couldn’t come close to wide-open receivers. He lost a fumble after being hit from behind.

Joseph was playing tentative. He was a wreck.

“I was still nervous about (the leg) because I couldn’t feel it,” Joseph said. “I was worried about getting hit on it again.”

Coach Tom Osborne replaced Joseph at halftime with senior Keithen McCant, who never looked back. He won the job for the rest of the season and finished with All-Big East honors.

Joseph, a senior captain, was essentially done.

Boos rained down on Joseph during that first half. Little did Joseph know he would return to Lincoln three decades later to the sound of cheers.

All because of a bench.

“It changed my career,” Joseph said.

Changed a lot of lives, too.

'Real Talk'

Joseph did not set out to be a coach. But he knew he always wanted to be a leader of men.

Joseph grew up in Marrero — a part of New Orleans on the south side or “West Bank” of the Mississippi River.

His father, Robert, was a carpenter. His parents were strict but under the heading of “tough love.”

Mostly, Mickey learned about “real talk.”

“On my block, you could count the dads, guys who had fathers in their house,” Joseph said. “I was one of the few who had a dad in the house. A lot of people hung around my house.

“I knew what it was like to have a dad, and I know how my dad treated us, raised us.”

Mickey was taught to keep it real. Face the facts. Embrace the truth.

In the spring of 1992, the facts were that Joseph’s leg had caused concerns for all the NFL scouts at his Pro Day. And Joseph would not have an NFL career.

He went to the Canadian Football League, kicked around with the Hamilton Tigers. Didn’t like the CFL game. Came back to Omaha.

“If I could have stayed healthy, I could have played receiver, kick returner, defensive back in the (NFL),” Joseph said.

“Some people would keep going and going, trying. I accepted that this was the way it is.

“I wanted to stay involved in the game. Let me try this coaching.”

Joseph had worked with young people at Richard Young Hospital in Omaha. He liked the fit.

The road began at Omaha North (quarterbacks and wide receivers coach). Wayne State. Archbishop Shaw High, Joseph’s alma mater in New Orleans.

Tulane. Alabama State. Nicholls State. Central Oklahoma. He bounced from coaching receivers to quarterbacks to running backs.

By 2004, Joseph had a résumé but no direction or plan. He kept going to a job that would pay more. That was the plan.

But he would find direction, and a renewed passion, in the force of a hurricane.

Hurricane Katrina

In 2005, Joseph was running backs coach at Central Oklahoma (Division II) in Edmond, Oklahoma. Then the phone rang.

It was Danny Wuerffel, the Heisman Trophy winner and former Florida quarterback. (Remember the 1996 Fiesta Bowl?)

Wuerffel, who played for the Saints, began Desire Street Ministries in New Orleans. That included the Desire Street Academy, an all-boys school in one of the roughest neighborhoods in New Orleans, the Ninth Ward.

Wuerffel asked Joseph to become athletic director and football coach at Desire Street.

Joseph accepted. And won his first game.

There would not be a second game that season. Hurricane Katrina was on the way.

“We had 75 boys on the football team,” Joseph said. “I remember calling my principal and asking, 'What do you want to do?’

“He said, 'Send them home and tell them they have to evacuate.'”

But not all could evacuate. Some stayed back.

After Katrina, Joseph tried to round up his team.

“We couldn’t find some of them,” Joseph said. “Of 196 boys in the school, we found 95.”

Joseph paused. He grew emotional.

He took the majority of the 95 to a 4-H camp in Florida headed by Wuerffel. Eventually, all of the boys were found. Their parents were displaced, many of their homes gone.

Joseph spent hours and hours with the young men, counseling, mentoring, offering fatherly guidance.

Football didn’t seem important. But football became their bond. For some, a way out. Seven of Joseph’s players signed Division I scholarships.

For Joseph, football became an extension of his mission in life.

“I had a motto,” he said. “Wherever I go, I was going to try to make a difference.”

Then the phone rang again.

It's Mickey Joseph's room. And his way

A funny thing happened on the way to Madri Gras.

This was 2017. Joseph was running backs coach at Louisiana Tech. Since Desire Street, he had been to Langston University (Oklahoma, Division II), Alcorn State, Grambling State and La Tech.

Joseph had been head coach for two years at Langston and was set on becoming a head coach again. His family, including brother Vance, told him to hold out for a Division I FBS job.

He, wife Priscilla and daughter Malana were loading up the car to head to Mardi Gras when Joseph’s phone rang.

It was Ed Orgeron, an old friend on the recruiting trail. Orgeron had just been hired as LSU head coach.

“He said, 'I want you to come here and help with my receivers,'” Joseph said.

Joseph thought it was a short-term consulting gig.

“Help them how?” Joseph asked.

Orgeron said, “I want you to coach them!”

Joseph accepted. He worked closely with Orgeron. He became closer to Jerry Sullivan, the passing game coordinator.

Sullivan, now with the Arizona Cardinals, has coached receivers since 1971 — including seven NFL teams.

“He’s the GOAT of NFL receivers coaches,” Joseph said.

Sullivan mentored Joseph in 2017-18. Considerable knowledge was dropped on the protégé. Sullivan said Joseph was almost ready to coach in the NFL. He needed one more year with “somebody else.”

That somebody was Joe Brady.

Brady, 30, was 20 years younger than Joseph. He was hired from the Saints to become passing coordinator. Paired with transfer quarterback Joe Burrow, and Joseph’s receivers, they won a national championship.

Brady got a lot of credit and parlayed it into a trip back to the NFL. But Joseph and the “red-headed kid” got along great.

“I never worry about what people say,” Joseph said. “People say, he’s going to take over your room. Mickey’s not coaching them.

“Why don’t you go ask those kids who’s coaching them?

“Joe came in and opened my eyes to some NFL stuff. He said, you’re ready (for the NFL) if you can control them.”

Control them?

“It means you got to get them to do what you want them to do,” Joseph said.

Joseph does it with real talk. And real numbers. He wants kids who want to play in the NFL. He sent seven receivers to the league at LSU.

There’s a stat out there that 1.5 receivers coached by Joseph are taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft each year.

But he’s not a stat guy. He’s a truth guy. And that truth is this: It’s Joseph’s room. And his way.

“I run my receivers room with an iron fist,” Joseph said.

“You have to be there on time. At one time, I had six NFL receivers in my room. I can’t put all six on the field at one time, so I need to be able to control that. Keep that without tearing that room up.

“You have to get them to trust you. Trust is a big thing with these kids. And respect. I tell them the truth.”

Joseph’s voice raised. He leaned forward.

“It helps because I get it done on the field,” he said. “I’m not a PowerPoint coach.

“Jerry Sullivan taught me you can do whatever you want in that film room, but if you can’t get it done on the field and get them to do it a certain way, you’re not going to be much of a coach or mentor.”

Real talk: Execution over scheme. Every time.

“I wasn’t raised in a house where we sugar-coated stuff,” Joseph said. “We called it what it was.

“At the end of the day, you want a kid who wants to play in the NFL. Kids respond to real talk. You graduate from college, you get $75,000. You walk across that (NFL draft) stage, you get $12 million up front.

“That’s the only thing they respond to because everything else in this world is sugar-coated. You tell them the truth about themselves, they appreciate that. What they need to work on, how to get better.

“You have to hold your word to it. If you don’t play well, you’re not going to play.”

And coaches get fired. Orgeron did, last year. Joseph wasn’t waiting around to see who might come in. He knows new coaches bring their own guys.

“I thought this (Nebraska changes) was going to happen, so I was way ahead of it,” Joseph said.

His energy, and focus, have jarred the NU receivers’ room. One veteran left the team.

But Joseph likes the response in general and says “we’re having a lot of fun in that room.”

“At the end of the day, they understand I care about them,” he said. “And I don’t just talk to them about football. We have talks.”

It’s the role he was born to play. Where did it come from? Joseph credits his high school coach, Hank Tierney, who used to drive Joseph on the field.

And then drive him home and buy him dinner afterward.

Talk. Listen.

Sometimes that’s the basics to coaching.

This fall, he’ll come back into the stadium where he heard boos, 32 years ago. Real talk: That’s life.

But life is a long road, and sometimes it takes you out of bounds before you find your path.

“I believe in what Scott is doing,” Joseph said. “I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t think this was on the right track.

“The place means a lot to me. I wouldn’t be sitting here. This place raised me. I was 19 years old. People in Nebraska were good to me. I never had a bad day in Nebraska.”

There was one bad day in Oklahoma. But it opened another door, to a great life.

