Shatel: Time traveling into the past and future of college football offers lots to chew on

By the time I parked the car and rode the golf cart to the Purdue press box, it was 9 a.m. Thank you, new Big Ten TV deal.

I felt myself nod off, so I decided to head to the press box buffet to check out the cuisine.

“What do you have?” I asked the cafeteria worker.

“Hot dogs, hot dogs and hot dogs,” she said.

“What do you recommend?” I asked.

“I’d go with the hot dog,” she said.

“Why not?” I said, “Give me one hot dogggg ...”

And just like that, the room began to spin. I felt myself being lifted into a vortex.

When I came to, I was surrounded by a group of men, some thin, some chubby. All were wearing sports coats and ties. Some wore fedoras.

I looked down at a media guide on a desk. This was Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1965.

“I’m telling you, if the Tide beat Auburn today, they’re playing for the national championship,” said one writer, puffing on a Marlboro.

“Michigan State is No. 1 and they’ll play UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Arkansas is No. 2, and they’ll get LSU in the Cotton.”

“No. 4 ’Bama will play No. 3 Nebraska in the Orange. And after Michigan State and Arkansas lose, that will be the national championship game.”

“How do you know all that?” said another scribe, chomping on his cigar.

“Because Bear Bryant said he and Bob Devaney were making the matchups. He told me that at dinner the other night.”

I interrupted: “Hey, speaking of dinner, where’s the chow line in this press box?”

“It’s in the back,” said the scribe. “Stay away from the hot dogs.”

And just like that, I was spinning again. This time, the Press Box Buffet Time Machine dropped me in Norman, Oklahoma, 1984.

The clock in the press box read 1 p.m. Kickoff of the Oklahoma-Kansas State game Sept. 29 was 1:30 p.m. That was typical.

This was not: Most of the scribes were in the back of the press box, watching a TV set. Illinois-Iowa was on, but the scribes were not happy.

“Change it to Syracuse-Nebraska. Syracuse is winning.”

“We don’t have USA channel.”

“Well, then put on Texas-Penn State.”

“We don’t have ESPN, either. We don’t have cable in the press box. All we have is ABC or CBS.”

The chaos, as one of the scribes called it, was because this was the first season after the landmark Oklahoma-Georgia Supreme Court case.

The two sued the NCAA to allow schools to own their TV rights and be on TV as much as they wanted. Previously, the NCAA put a limit on the number of times each school could appear on TV.

A total of 196 college football games were on TV that fall. Sometimes as many as five games — at the same time.

The Sooner press box was already bracing to have its world turned upside down Nov. 3. That was the day OU was scheduled to play Missouri at 11:30 a.m. On USA.

For now, the scribes were excited to have a night game to watch after they finished writing: Arkansas on ESPN.

I didn’t want to break it to them that this TV explosion — started by OU and Georgia — would create a thing called realignment that would really rock their world.

Or that, ironically, the Sooners and Bulldogs would one day become SEC rivals.

“Maybe,” one scribe said, “with all this TV money they’ll stop serving us hot do ...”

Not again. This time the Press Box Buffet Time Machine dropped me at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 12, 2026.

Right smack in the Bob Devaney Club.

Large and plush, the Devaney Club is located behind the south end zone. There’s a horseshoe-shaped bar in the middle, with bartenders and waitresses wearing Husker jerseys. Classic moments in Big Red history adorn the walls.

There’s a bank of 50-inch TVs, and several others hanging within perfect viewing of tables and big easy chairs and couches. At least eight college football games are on — including the one being played outside the club.

The place has the feel and energy of a sports book.

No wonder. Fans are encouraged to place bets on phone apps. No bets are allowed on the Nebraska game or Husker players’ stats. But everything else in college football is fair game.

Of course, there is a game to watch. The Tennessee Volunteers are in town in a matchup of former UCF coaches: Scott Frost and Josh Heupel.

It’s an early-season game with big stakes. Frost, in his ninth year at NU, has the Huskers at No. 6. Tennessee is No. 10.

The Big Red knocked on the playoff door the year before. A pretty stout accomplishment, I thought, considering the playoff was set at four teams through 2025.

That’s when a group of gamblers, er fans, I met got me up to speed.

“The SEC led a push to tear up the contract after Alabama and Georgia missed the playoff two years ago,” one said.

“It was going to expand to 12, but ESPN and Fox got together and pushed it to 16. The Big Ten signed up when Fox was allowed in.”

Apparently this is the second year of the 16-team playoff, with the two behemoth networks trading off the national title game.

According to the fan, the SEC got six teams and the Big Ten had five in the first year of the playoff.

He said neither the Big Ten or SEC had divisions — better to line up five or six for the committee.

“If we get in, we might get to host a first-round game,” another fan said.

“Man, I’d love to host Florida up here in December,” another said.

I asked the fans how they liked watching the game in the club. They joked that a lot of fans don’t watch the game. They’re either watching a game they bet on or are too busy socializing.

Judging by the size of the crowd and the tabs being paid, my guess was the NU athletic fund didn’t mind.

After the game, several Husker players were scheduled to appear at the Devaney Club to hang out as part of an NIL package.

I was all set to inquire about the state of NIL in 2026, when someone started ordering from a menu.

“Give me the Tommie Frazier nachos, an order of Rimington wings and a Fairbury hot do ...”

Whooosh. The magic word again.

Now the Time Machine had me spinning forward to 2033.

The date: Nov. 25. The place: The Tim May Press Box at Ohio Stadium, aka the “Horseshoe.”

I was here to see The Ohio State Buckeyes, presented by Nationwide Insurance, against the Michigan Wolverines, presented by Ford Motor Company.

I was curious to see how they fit all that on the Ryan Day Scoreboard.

The Ohio State scribes in the media lounge all looked like they were taking tiny pills. I figured the job was now more stressful than ever.

Then I found out as I joined the conversation.

“Hey, Bob, did you get the latest contract figures in your story today?”

“Yeah, Todd. Have to say, it’s embarrassing to note that all of the Ohio State starters made more than I did last year.”

“Yeah, well, they all had a better year than you did, too.”

When I asked who was paying the players, the scribes looked at me like I was from 2022.

“It comes from the school.”

You mean it’s not from booster collectives, I asked.

“Nah, those went out years ago,” Bob said. “One of the last things the NCAA did before it went kaput was allow the schools to be in charge of NIL. They did it to put a guardrail on the thing. Otherwise, it would have gone totally crazy.

“The kids sign a contract, not a letter of intent. They all get five-year deals — not guaranteed — but it’s terminated once they transfer. Then they have to renegotiate with the next school.”

“The health insurance is good, though,” Todd said.

That must be a mess for taxes, I said.

“Not really,” Todd said. “They’re deemed school employees. But the school has an office of H&R Block types who file each athlete’s tax returns.”

Every Division I school?

“No,” Bob said. “Just the top 75 schools. The ones who have their own playoff.”

I asked the scribes how many schools were in the Big Ten. They said 20. But, the big rumor was the conferences in the Super Division were going to break into smaller groups of eight to 10 schools at the next TV negotiation.

“The other rumor is, there won’t be conference TV networks,” Bob said. “Every school will have its own network. Every fan can pay for and watch whatever school they want on an app.”

Well, I said, good luck with your stories today.

“Oh, we don’t write stories anymore,” Bob said. “We all do podcasts and videos after the game.”

“That means we’re home early for dinner,” Todd said. “Though after that big lunch, I’m full.”

I looked around. I didn’t see any food. That’s when Todd handed me his leftover lunch: it was a small brown pill.

“It’s a hot dog,” he said.

NOOOOOO!!!!!!

And I woke up at my seat in the Purdue press box.

My colleague Sam McKewon tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I wanted anything from the media lounge.