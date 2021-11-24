Shatel: Trev Alberts can be the best thing to happen to the Nebraska-Iowa rivalry

Suffice it to say you won’t ever hear Alberts say anything like that about Iowa — or any other Nebraska opponent.

Look, in 2014 there were a lot of Nebraskans who agreed with Eichorst. And after that 2014 Iowa game, Ferentz’s record against Nebraska was 1-5.

Heck, there might have been some Hawkeye fans who agreed with Eichorst. Iowa finished 7-6 in 2014.

That attitude was a common theme among many Husker fans when NU joined the Big Ten. They had better football, history and expectations than Iowa.

But Alberts wants to change what he calls a sense of entitlement from Nebraska. Respect the game. Respect all opponents.

And get back to proving it and earning respect on the field.

The last six seasons, Iowa has certainly done that.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Iowa,” Alberts said. “Iowa does things the right way.

“I’ve gotten a chance to know (Athletic Director) Gary Barta. He’s got a lot of wise counsel to him, a wonderful human being. He’s been in the business a long time, his voice in the Big Ten is respected. I respect his approach, very meat and potatoes, dedicated.