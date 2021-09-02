Shatel: Trev Alberts talks Nebraska football, the Illinois game and more

“What differentiates this place from other places? Our uniforms? Winning percentage? It’s the fan base. If you were in Champaign, you saw it. It’s just a different deal.

“I just feel we owe our best effort to create real solutions for something that is important to our fan base. But that’s one game. This is going to be a weekly grind.”

The fans and that passion are the basis for what Alberts sees as the standard he wants to build as A.D.

“Your job in this role is to set the tone. And first of all, Nebraska is good enough. People in this state have a long history of doing just fine.

“Will Bolt and his baseball team are tough, not afraid of anybody and do things the right way all the time. Nebraskans can identify with that.

“I like people who work hard. I have no hobbies. It’s my family and work. That’s all I do. I want people who work hard, hate to lose and do things the right way.

“But I don’t think you can expect your coaches and department to do that if the leadership isn’t doing it, too.”

Q: What should the standard for football be? And do you take into account the parity of the Big Ten?