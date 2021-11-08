Shatel: Trev Alberts tries a new method for fixing Husker football — patience

Go Big Karma.
If there is such a thing as the opposite of firing two nine-win coaches, this must be it.
If there really is a Frank Solich Curse, this might be the antidote. The Nebraska version of bringing the goats onto Wrigley Field.
Hello, football gods. Are you sharing a laugh? Or nodding approvingly?
Bringing back a 15-27 head coach for a fifth year sounds crazy, but it’s no crazier than firing those nine-win coaches.
And it might just work.
Let’s get down to it: I agree with the move. With stipulations. More on those in a minute.
Frankly, I’m tired of blowing things up. I’m also tired of writing the same result every week. You’re tired of reading about it.
For the last two decades, Nebraska has become just like all those teams the Huskers used to hammer — programs that changed coaches every four years.
Now it’s Nebraska that has changed coaches, styles and identities so many times that — like the Talking Heads song says — they don’t know what they look like.
Trev Alberts wants to change that. He has an identity in mind. It’s a good one.
Hard work. Passion for good football. Fundamentals. Good coaching. Recruiting based on fitting roles in the system, not rankings. Unity of purpose.
If you were born after 1997, you have no idea what that means. Trust me, your parents do and approve.
Alberts, who has watched his alma mater from the outside the last 20 years, says Nebraska — the athletic department and fans — became entitled and forgot the thing that made the program great all those years.
Meanwhile, the school, fans and media have hit the reset button over and over looking for the quick fix.
This is Alberts putting an end to that madness.
He’s doing the right thing by essentially adding an extra year to a head coach who lost one during the COVID season in 2020. Yes, everyone did. But somehow it doesn’t impact Ohio State and Wisconsin the same way it does a coach in the midst of building a program to win in the Big Ten.
About that Big Ten. Frost was his own handicap when he arrived, full of arrogance and swagger that had not been earned. Then his scheme and staff weren’t up to the task.
Frost and his assistants have been taken to the woodshed by most every Big Ten coaching staff the last four years. They’ve been easy to bruise, slow to learn. But they are learning.
Hey, we were all enablers here. We all wanted to believe. Frost got the parade before he coached a game, which is a backward way to go. There’s been egg on a lot of faces around here, and I’ll have ham with mine, thank you.
If his name wasn’t Frost, if he wasn’t a legacy Husker, he would probably be run out the door by now and not headed back for a fifth season.
But maybe that’s not a bad thing.
Maybe one more year is what it will take to end this era of frustration. Maybe it won’t. But I want to find out.
It’s time for Nebraska to find out.
There are no guarantees to the fifth year, of course. But I keep going back to a couple of times it worked. Right next door, in fact.
Colorado coach Bill McCartney and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel both were given reprieves after four years and made the most of it.
In 1986, McCartney’s skill position recruiting merged with a switch to the flexbone offense. The Buffs beat Nebraska for the first time in almost 20 years. Three years later McCartney won the Big Eight.
Pinkel entered the 2005 season with three losing seasons in four years. He also turned heads with a 41-24 win over Nebraska. But it was the emergence of a difference-making quarterback named Chase Daniels that changed the narrative around Pinkel.
Two years later his team was ranked No. 1 in the country.
There’s also the story of a coach named Tom Osborne, who some Husker fans wanted to fire after years three and four because he wasn’t beating Oklahoma. Osborne’s boss, Bob Devaney, stuck with him long enough for Osborne to change his staff and finally beat the Sooners.
Of course, Osborne was winning nine games a year. But it’s all relative. People wanted him out. His boss followed a hunch, rolled the dice and won.
That’s exactly what Alberts is doing here. Do you feel lucky, Trev?
Luck, be a Husker tonight. It’s going to take luck. You bet.
Can Frost hire the right offensive staff? Who will come here under the notion that it could be for just one year?
Can Frost get the right players from the transfer portal? Forget recruiting and signing day for the moment. Frost needs immediate help next season at several positions — including quarterback.
He’s going to be looking for a magic man to run his offense in 2022. But magic here means completing simple passes and making good decisions. And getting the ball in the end zone.
Maybe that’s Logan Smothers. But count on Frost to scour the nation for another quarterback. He’s got to get this right.
While we’re at it, Frost needs a reliable kicker and punter. Aren’t there any candidates in the state of Nebraska? You bet there are.
I would like to see Frost hire some experienced help on offense, perhaps an older coordinator. Then get out of the way and listen to him. Let him call the plays.
The thing that makes it easier to bring Frost back is that transfer portal. Like free agency, you can change a team’s fortunes overnight.
The timing is also good for hiring a staff. They don’t need to go to the Rose Bowl next year. Just get to a stinking bowl game, 6-6 will do.
There will be coaches on the job market who got fired for winning more games than that.
Of course this came with stipulations, and Frost announced Monday he's fired essentially his entire offensive staff.
It was necessary, but no doubt the hardest thing Frost has done. It’s a tough part of the business. It’s part of growth as a head coach. A necessary part of survival.
Frost just hired some close friends. That may be a good reason why you shouldn’t hire close friends.
But for Frost, making this work is the priority.
Frost is not in this for the paycheck. He’s in it for the legacy. In it because he cares a lot about the program. And he’d no doubt like to hang out here, maybe raise his kids and see grandkids in Nebraska one day.
Steve Pederson no doubt felt the same way. But he’s not been seen or heard from since he was ousted in 2007.
I hesitate to put Frost and Pederson together. But there is a parallel.
Both were Nebraska natives and Huskers who were seen as brilliant hires because of their strong connection to the program. They had the code to the success, so to speak.
But Pederson ended up wanting to change the culture.
And Frost, for the first four years, hasn’t shown a penchant for the attention to detail of the program he played in.
Frost has improved the culture, bit by bit. That process needs to accelerate.
The passion, caring and buy-in by the players is better than it’s been since Solich.
You can’t win games in the Big Ten with passion alone. But it’s a start.
Now Frost will get to continue to build. There are so many things that still need fixing, and they’ve got to get fixed next season.
Certainly there are fans and boosters with checkbooks who aren’t happy with this news, and they’re letting Alberts hear it.
But one thing they’ll learn about Alberts is that he’s going to do it his way.
And he’s got the resume, covered with grass stains and blood stains, to back it up.
Alberts doesn’t do anything lightly when it concerns Nebraska football. No doubt he’s sat back over the last decade and watched the dysfunction and decisions and thought about how he’d do it.
Knowing Alberts, he will get his wish one way or another — a football program that does things the right way and wins lots of games with discipline and toughness.
But after so many years of resets, entitlement and forgotten identity, Alberts is setting the tone by saying it’s time to try a new tact. Patience.
He’s rolling the dice, but it feels right. Now, at the least, he needs a pair of 6’s.
Maybe the football gods will have a heart. Maybe it’s time for Nebraskans to smile. Maybe this is what was needed all along.
Crazy? Maybe. Like a fox.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH