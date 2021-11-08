Shatel: Trev Alberts tries a new method for fixing Husker football — patience

If you were born after 1997, you have no idea what that means. Trust me, your parents do and approve.

Alberts, who has watched his alma mater from the outside the last 20 years, says Nebraska — the athletic department and fans — became entitled and forgot the thing that made the program great all those years.

Meanwhile, the school, fans and media have hit the reset button over and over looking for the quick fix.

This is Alberts putting an end to that madness.

He’s doing the right thing by essentially adding an extra year to a head coach who lost one during the COVID season in 2020. Yes, everyone did. But somehow it doesn’t impact Ohio State and Wisconsin the same way it does a coach in the midst of building a program to win in the Big Ten.

About that Big Ten. Frost was his own handicap when he arrived, full of arrogance and swagger that had not been earned. Then his scheme and staff weren’t up to the task.

Frost and his assistants have been taken to the woodshed by most every Big Ten coaching staff the last four years. They’ve been easy to bruise, slow to learn. But they are learning.