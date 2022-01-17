Shatel: Want to make Memorial Stadium the ultimate party zone? Look no further than the home of the Jays

First downs and second guesses:
The bar isn’t open. Yet.
But after reading through my wife the Husker fan's Memorial Stadium survey, I sensed a theme for the future of Nebraska football home games.
A party is coming to a football stadium near you.
Some other observations:
—Trev Alberts is going to try to balance football with a social event. And I know just where to start.
Look to the east, at the CHI Health Center.
The 19-year-old arena has an ingenious wrinkle for Creighton men’s basketball games. It’s the open end zone, in front of the Budweiser Bar.
I call it the Party Zone.
This concept helps make every Jays home game a big event. For each game, a huge crowd gathers in the end zone. They drink. They talk. They work their phones.
They watch and cheer the action.
The crowded scene adds a party vibe to a college basketball game. That crowd is as loud as it gets in college hoops _ including the Party Zone.
Nebraska football should figure out a way to do this in the south end zone. Perhaps in the middle or the upper half. Either end zone is fine.
This was the concept that the NCAA had in building the new College World Series stadium. A world of constant activity within a stadium.
I don’t think you can wrap one concourse around Memorial Stadium. But you could build a huge concourse area behind the south stands, with a bar or Husker Club.
That south end zone would be the hip place to be, for those who want to see and be seen _ and watch a Nebraska victory.
That’s the future of sporting events. And, yes sir, I think it’s all coming to 10th Street.
Should Nebraska bring beer sales to Memorial Stadium?
Nebraska is seeking fan input via a survey on possible changes to Memorial Stadium. The big question is: Will beer sales be allowed in the future?
— Will there be beer?
The survey asked for the fan’s opinion. It also included a question about an alcohol-free section.
Hint, hint. It’s coming. If I had to guess, it will start at Haymarket Park, then over to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Finally, Memorial Stadium.
I’ve seen it work at Creighton games and UNO hockey games. My reservation: Nebraska football is a different animal, so emotional. Is it a good idea?
I think Nebraskans would handle it. Husker fans already imbibe before games. And several schools in the button-down Big Ten have turned on the suds.
And the revenue stream.
Meanwhile, I bet you a Diet Coke that some of the fans saying it will destroy Nebraska football will sneak into a beer line and say, “Oh, just one.”
— Ledge seats.
These are rows of a section where fans sit at long tables and have access to upgraded food options and private restrooms.
These are usually down below, near the field. Fans would pay for room to spread out and the food and private restrooms. Wisconsin is reportedly doing one.
It wouldn't be my cup of, um, tea. But there might be some other options.
— The survey asked for the fans’ opinion on Loge Boxes, Field Level Suites, a Concourse Level Membership Club and a “Huskers Restaurant and Social Club.” The latter two appear to be indoor clubs where you would watch the game on TV.
I believe there will be a segment of Husker fans who choose these options. You pay more, obviously, but you’re closer to the bar.
Anyone who has been in the Lexus Club at Creighton games knows what I mean.
The survey asked about a “Seat Equity Plan.” It mentioned the seats that are “grandfathered” from paying a donor fee going away and having all seats in the stadium paying a lower tax for their seat.
Would this chase away some of the“grandfathered” folks who aren’t paying a seat fee? Probably. But if the stadium is going to be refigured, the capacity is going to shrink anyway.
I think you can see where this is going. More seats that are taxed. Sections with private amenities. Husker fans will pay more and get more.
I say give most of the sections NFL stadium seats (yes with cup-holders) while others who pay less are on bleachers.
The stadium capacity could shrink. I remember when it was 76,000. You would be able to take better care of the fans in the stadium. And help ensure the sellouts.
One thing the stadium survey didn’t address was the student section. If the stadium is reconfigured, the students need to win. I say put them in the lower half of the north or south end zones. Give them their own concessions and restrooms.
I don’t see gambling lounges, like some NFL stadiums have, in Memorial Stadium. Gamblers are everywhere. They do it on their phones. They don’t need a special lounge.
Expanding the food choices? Yes please.
— Nebraska takes Casey Thompson from Texas, and now lands Chubba Purdy over Oklahoma. Suddenly Nebraska's quarterback room looks better than it has in a while. To quote Ron Burgundy, “let the games begin.”
— Congrats to Bob Mancuso, Jr., and his crew on last week’s Outland Trophy Dinner at the Hilton. The 25th edition here was one of my favorites.
One of the highlights was the crowd singing “God Bless the USA” after Damien Jackson received the Armed Forces Merit Award. I’d like to see that award presented here annually.
Best line: Will Shields to Outland winner Jordan Davis: “Welcome to the Big Boy’s Club.”
— I had a terrific interview with Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom on Monday _ for a column later this week. One note: Blossom says he has heard so much about Creighton’s history in St. Louis at the Missouri Valley tournament that he’d like to find a “one off” game for the Jays in St. Louis. Who would you like to play there, Jays fans?
— They might have to reconstruct Sundecker’s if that trip happens.
— Another cow bites the dust. Happy Trails, Anthony’s Steakhouse. And happy retirement, Tony Fucinaro, you deserve it. Thanks so much for all the great meals and memories.
I’ve got time for one more Top Sirloin, right?
— One more and I’m outta here: Sometimes I wonder if one day I’ll discover that my girls were listening to me all along.
Nahhhhh.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
